Merkel, Trump Concerned over Putin’s ‘Invincible’ Weapons

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone conversation shared concern over President Vladimir Putin’s claim Russia was developing new “invincible” weapons, Berlin said Friday.
“The chancellor and the president voiced concern about Russian President Putin’s latest remarks on arms development and its negative impact on international arms control efforts,” said a statement by the German chancellery.
Putin unveiled the new arsenal Thursday in a state of the nation address, and showed a series of video montages of missiles crossing mountains and oceans, heading over the Atlantic before striking the US eastern seaboard.
Source: AFP
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Successfully Testing New Nuclear-Powered ICBMs, Putin Regards Nuclear Attack on Allies as If on Russia
- Putin Unveals Russia’s New Weapons: Hypersonic Missiles, Nuclear Unmanned Underwater Vehicles And Laser Weapons (Videos)
- بوتين يكشف في رسالته إلى الجمعية الاتحادية عن صواريخ وغواصات روسية متطوّرة
- بوتين يرسم ملامح «روسيا المستقبل»
- محسومة هي حرب الغوطة الشرقية.
-
-
-
Filed under: Germany, Putin, Russia, Trump, USA | Tagged: Merkel |
Leave a Reply