Merkel, Trump Concerned over Putin’s ‘Invincible’ Weapons

March 2, 2018

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone conversation shared concern over President Vladimir Putin’s claim Russia was developing new “invincible” weapons, Berlin said Friday.

“The chancellor and the president voiced concern about Russian President Putin’s latest remarks on arms development and its negative impact on international arms control efforts,” said a statement by the German chancellery.

Putin unveiled the new arsenal Thursday in a state of the nation address, and showed a series of video montages of missiles crossing mountains and oceans, heading over the Atlantic before striking the US eastern seaboard.

