Zionist Media Says Al-Manar Report on General Gerstein Assassination Part of Hezbollah Psychological Warfare against Entity

Posted on March 2, 2018 by martyrashrakat

March 1, 2018

1

Al-Manar TV Channel broadcast on Wednesday a report in which it showed new footage of Hezbollah operation of assassinating the commander of the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, Erez Gerstein, and unveiled the identity of the Resistance fighter who carried out the operation.

Hezbollah commander Abu Mohammad Salman (photo) was behind detonating the explosives which targeted Gerstein’s vehicle in Hasbaya in southern Lebanon in 1999. The operation pushed the Israelis to speed up their withdrawal from most the of the Lebanese territories they occupied for 18 years.

The Israeli media commented on Al-Manar’s report, considering that it comes in the context of Hezbollah warfare against the entity and recommending that the Israel public must not have access to such media productions for they promote the party’s power versus the Zionist weakness.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Palestine, Zionist entity |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: