Iran: No Missile Talks unless West Gives up its Nuclear Weapons

March 3, 2018

Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri

Iran’s armed forces spokesman said on Saturday that there can be no talks on the country’s missile program without the West’s destruction of its nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

“What Americans say out of desperation with regards to limiting the Islamic republic of Iran’s missile capability is an unattainable dream,” Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri told the official IRNA news agency.

“The condition for negotiations on Iran’s missiles is the destruction of America’s and Europe’s nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.”

Jazayeri said US criticism of Iran’s missile program was driven by “their failures and defeats in the region.”

