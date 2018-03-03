U.S. supported Terrorists renew attacks on safe corridor for evacuating civilians from #Ghouta

Posted on March 3, 2018 by michaellee2009

Terrorists renew attacks on safe corridor for evacuating civilians from Ghouta

Damascus Countryside- For the fourth day in a row, Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and other affiliated armed groups continued to prevent civilians from leaving Ghouta through the safe corridor set up near al-Wafidin Camp, so they could use them as human shields.

SANA’s reporter at al-Wafideen Camp said the terrorist organizations on Friday targeted with three mortar and rocket shells the safe corridor after less than one hour of the start of the truce from 9 am till 02:00 p.m, in an attempt to spread fear among civilians.

The truce began at 9 am on Friday morning to allow the evacuation of civilians willing to leave Ghouta area in Damascus Countryside, after terrorists prevented them from leaving over the past three days, the reporter said.

A number of ambulances and public transportation cars have been waiting since 09:00 am near the assigned crossing point to transport the civilians who exit from the Ghouta to the temporary housing shelter in al-Dwair.

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: