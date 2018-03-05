IN VIDEOS: TIGER FORCES AND THEIR ALLIES CRUSHING MILITANTS IN EASTERN GHOUTA

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Videos below provide a look at the ongoing clashes between Syrian government forces and militant groups in the Eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus.

The Tiger Forces, the Syrian Army, the Republican Guard and their allies have recently liberated a large area in the region from militants and now are developing momentum further there. The current goal of the advance is to cut off all key militant supply routes and to besiege their strongholds in urban areas. MORE DETAILS

Militants run away from government forces shelling:

Clashes and airstrikes:

A video from the recently liberated village of Al-Shufiniyah:

A video from the recently liberated village of Al Muhammadiyah:

