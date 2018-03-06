In Photos: White Helmets Media Studio Producing "Evidence Of Assad Regime War Crimes"

Posted on by martyrashrakat

A pro-government media activist, Penelope Stafyla, has released a series of photos reportedly showing a media studio of the White Helmets, which produces “evidence of Assad regime war crimes” in the Eastern Ghouta region, near the Syrian capital of Damascus.

These photos are especially interesting amid criculating reports about a new “chemical attack” by the “Assad regime” in Eastern Ghouta. The new “chemical attack” came amid large gains by government forces against militants groups in the area and allegedly injured over 30 people.

For example, Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported the alleged incident citing a report by the White Helments (source):

At least 30 people were treated for breathing difficulties after a regime chlorine gas attack in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, according to a Syrian civil defense agency on Tuesday. Several children and women were among the victims of the attack in Hamuriye town on Monday, the White Helmets said in a statement. The civil defense agency said two of its rescue workers were among the casualties.

