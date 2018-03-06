Posted on by michaellee2009

Israel Murders Palestinian for the Crime of Farming

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

Israel repeatedly gets away with cold-blooded murder because the world community and supportive media fail to hold its Ziofascist regimes accountable for their high crimes.

On Saturday, 59-year-old Mohammed Ata Abed al-Mawla Abu Jamea was lethally shot by Israeli soldiers while farming his land in Gaza around 200 meters from Israel’s “buffer zone,” encroaching on fertile Gazan farmland, off-limits to Palestinians.

Jamea threatened no one, yet was murdered in cold-blood by Israeli soldiers – knowing they can kill Palestinians with impunity.

Seriously wounded by two gunshots, he was operated on in Gaza’s Nasser hospital, trying in vain to save him.

At around 5:30PM local time, he was pronounced dead – another victim of Israeli ruthlessness – ignored by Western media, dismissive of Palestinian rights and welfare.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Jamea wounds were too grave to overcome. His wife said she was bringing him food when she heard gunshots, followed by her husband screaming in pain.

His son said “(o)ur only problem is that our land is located near the border fence which was installed by Israel. They shot him for nothing.”

There were no protests or disturbances ongoing. Things were calm. Soldiers lethally shot him anyway.

Similar incidents happen often, causing countless numbers of casualties. An Israeli military spokeswoman lied, claiming Jamea “approached a restricted area,” adding:

Soldiers “fired warning shots into the air, and when the suspect failed to halt, they fired shots towards him. He then fled the area.”

He fled nowhere. Seriously wounded, he needed help. He was 200 meters from Israel’s “buffer zone” threatening no one – an unarmed farmer working his land.

Separately over the weekend, Israeli soldiers attacked Palestinians near Jenin, many injured from toxic tear gas inhalation, stun grenades, and rubber-coated steel bullets.

The assault began straightaway when soldiers stormed Fahma village south of the city.

Yesh Din Volunteers for Human Rights documented the lawless Israeli invasion. Separately they filmed tear gas fired at a Palestinian father and mother, carrying an infant child in Burin village near Nablus.

They were rushed to a nearby medical center for treatment. According to Israeli police, “soldiers did not see the family when they fired the gas bomb.”

Yesh Din video showed they fired it directly at the family in plain sight at close range.

Israel consistently lies about its high crimes, most often blaming Palestinians for IDF and police brutality committed against them.

Israel flagrantly violates international law, including protected persons under Fourth Geneva, and Geneva’s Common Article 3, requiring “humane treatment for all persons in enemy hands…”

Fourth Geneva’s Article 146 requires High Contracting Parties to hold persons responsible for Convention breaches accountable for their crimes.

When committed by Washington, NATO, Israel and/or their rogue partners, the world community and UN pretend not to notice

