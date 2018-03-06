israeli Colonizers (Jewish terrorists) Attack Four Children In Hebron

Israeli Colonizers Attack Four Children In Hebron

12:55 AM

Several Israeli colonizers, living in the Mitzpe Yair illegal outpost in Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank, attacked three Palestinian children while heading back home, Monday, while another colonizer tried to ram a child with his car.

Rateb Jabour, the coordinator of the Popular and National Committees in southern Hebron, said the colonizers attacked three children from Abu Qbeita family, while crossing a military roadblock, heading back home.

He added that another colonizer tried to ram a child, identified as Jihan Ibrahim Abu Qbeita, 11, in the same area, but she managed to avoid his car.

Jabour also stated that Abu Qbeita family must cross the military roadblock everyday whenever they leave their home or return to it, and that international peace activists constantly accompany them to ensure their safety, as they are subject to frequent attacks.

In related news, Israeli soldiers installed two iron gates at the Kharsa village junction, south of Doura town, southwest of Hebron.

The junction leads to Kharsa and several Palestinian communities, south of Doura.