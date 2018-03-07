Al Ghouta is an advanced example of Aleppo الغوطة نموذج متقدّم عن حلب

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The example of the militants of Aleppo will be applied on the militants of Al Ghouta. The experiences accumulated by Moscow in dealing with the international and regional parties and the armed groups which they operate since the battle of Aleppo made it in different position from where it was before and during Aleppo’s battle. Those who observe the size of the military Russian partnership in the war of Al Ghouta on one hand, and the tone spoken by the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the other hand, comparing with what they said in the battles of Aleppo will discover easily the big difference.

In every military action in Aleppo and in every political discourse and media position the Russians were paying attention to the Turkish reaction and were observing the West regarding the diplomatic and the political process, now they do not care about anyone. Because when the French President and the German Chancellor talked with the Russian President about the mechanisms of the implementation of the decision, the ceiling of what he accepted was an armistice of five hours a day to ensure the safe exit of the civilians after securing the safe corridors for them, he informed them to notify the Turkish President that according to the Syrian state Afrin is related to Ghouta, so if the armistice is applied on Al Gouta and the humanitarian aids are provided to it, this will be applied on Afrin, Fouaa, and Kafriya.

Moscow has resolved from its experience in Aleppo and what follows new equations for the allies and opponents. It was proven for Moscow that Washington and its allies do not have for Russia and its President better than what they hide for Syria, Iran and its two presidents. The bet on attracting the Turks and the Kurds is not right, because the deception and the manipulation will remain controlling the situation, but only when the military resolving will be a serious option. The experience of Russia with Saudi Arabia and Israel says that taking their interests into consideration and the attempt to neutralize Russia from the confrontation with Iran and its allies is baseless, because Washington is the decision-maker of Riyadh and Tel Aviv, and as long as Washington adopts a strategy of disrupting the solutions in Syria, Israel and Saudi Arabia will remain US tools to thwart the project abided by Russia in Syria.

The Russian vision of the truce coincides with what the Ambassador Al-Jaafari said, because it ends any military persistence of America, Israel, and Turkey, and ensures a safe exit of civilians and the continuation of targeting the armed groups. The involvement in politics is conditional with hearing meaningful words from the involved parties, as the willingness to spread hostility among the factions to drive Al Ghouta away from the continuation of the war, and the readiness to merge the rest of them in an acceptable settlement by the Syrian country. The real equation of Moscow says that it is impossible to keep the militants with the civilians together in Al Ghouta, so either to make the civilians come out or the militants. After the safe ways were applied, the militants shot civilians who asked for armistice under the pretext of protecting them to prevent their coming out, gradually the civilians will come out once the militants show no care about the life of people by the readiness to come out. The beginning will be with Al Nusra

Resolving the situation in Ghouta politically and militarily starts today. Syria of Al Ghouta is different from Syria of Aleppo; Militarily, Syria through its army and its allies in Ghouta is different from Aleppo. So as the situation in Aleppo was resolved, Al Ghouta will be resolved too after everything has changed.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

الغوطة نموذج متقدّم عن حلب

فبراير 27, 2018

– نموذج مسلحي حلب سيبدو تمريناً أمام ما يبدو بانتظار مسلحي الغوطة، فالخبرات التي راكمتها موسكو في التعامل مع الأطراف الدولية والإقليمية، والجماعات المسلحة التي تشغّلها، منذ معركة حلب جعلتها في موقع مختلف عن الذي كانت فيه قبل معركة حلب وأثناءها، والذي يتابع حجم الشراكة العسكرية الروسية في حرب الغوطة من جهة، واللغة والنبرة اللتين يتحدّث بهما الرئيس الروسي فلايديمر بوتين ووزير خارجيته سيرغي لافروف من جهة موازية، مقارنة بمثيلتيهما في معارك حلب سيكتشف بسهولة ووضوح حجم الفارق.

– كان الروس في كل تصرّف عسكري في حلب وفي كل خطاب سياسي وموقف إعلامي يحرصون على حساب رد الفعل التركي، ويجسون نبض الغرب على التحرك البدلوماسي والسياسي، وهم الآن غير آبهين بأحد. فعندما يتحدث الرئيس الفرنسي والمستشارة الألمانية مع الرئيس الروسي عن آليات تطبيق القرار يكون سقف ما يقبله هو هدنة خمس ساعات يومية لضمان خروج آمن للمدنيين بعد تأمين ممرات آمنة لهم، ويكلفهما إبلاغ الرئيس التركي بأن عفرين مرتبطة بالنسبة للدولة السورية بالغوطة، ولا هدنة في الغوطة ودخول للمساعدات الإنسانية بلا ما يعادل ذلك في عفرين والفوعة وكفريا.

– حسمت موسكو من خبرتها في حلب وما بعدها، معادلات جديدة على ضفتي الخصوم والحلفاء، فعلى ضفة الخصوم ثبت لموسكو أن واشنطن وحلفاءها لا يضمرون لروسيا ورئيسها أفضل مما يضمرونه لسورية وإيران ورئيسيها، وأن الرهان على جذب الأتراك واحتوائهم ومثلهم الأكراد بغير إغلاق الأبواب للبدائل عبر لغة القوة، في غير مكانه فسيبقى الخداع والتلاعب سيدَيْ الموقف إلا عندما يبدو الحسم العسكري خياراً جدياً، وخبرة روسيا مع السعودية و«إسرائيل» تقول إن أخذ مصالحهما بالحساب ومحاولة تحييد روسيا عما يسمّيانه بالمواجهة مع إيران وحلفائها، لا أساس له في الواقع، لأن واشنطن تبقى سيدة قرار الرياض وتل أبيب، وطالما أن واشنطن تتبنى استراتيجية تعطيل الحلول في سورية فإسرائيل والسعودية أداتان أميركيتان لضرب المشروع الذي تلتزمه روسيا في سورية.

– الرؤية الروسية للهدنة تطابق ما قاله السفير الجعفري فهي تسقط بأي تمادٍ عسكري لأميركا و«إسرائيل» وتركيا، ولا تعني إلا توفير فرص خروج آمن للمدنيين ومواصلة الضرب بقسوة على رأس الجماعات المسلحة، والدخول في السياسة مشروط بسماع كلام ذي معنى من الأطراف المعنية، من نوع الاستعداد لمقاتلة الفصائل بعضها البعض لتجنيب الغوطة استمرار الحرب، والاستعداد لدمج الباقي منهم بتسوية مقبولة من الدولة السورية، والمعادلة الواقعية بالنسبة لموسكو هي استحالة بقاء المسلحين والمدنيين معاً في الغوطة، فإما أن يخرج المدنيون، أو يخرج المسلحون، ومع بدء تطبيق فسحات الأمان والطرق الآمنة على المسلحين أن يطلقوا النار على المدنيين الذين طلبوا الهدنة بذريعة حمايتهم، كي يمنعوهم من الخروج، وتدريجاً سيخرج المدنيون ما لم يظهر المسلحون حرصاً على بقاء الناس في الغوطة بإعلان استعداد المسلحين للخروج، والبداية هي خروج النصرة.

– الفك والتركيب في الغوطة سياسياً وعسكرياً يبدأ من اليوم، وروسيا الغوطة هي غير سورية حلب، وسورية وجيشها وحلفاؤها عسكرياً في الغوطة غير حلب، ومَن حسم حلب يسهل عليه وقد تحسّن كل شيء وتغيّر أن يحسم الغوطة.

