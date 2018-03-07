Press Tv-How long can Benjamin Netanyahu survive? Feat: Jafar Hassan & Gilad Atzmon

Posted on by samivesusu

March 03, 2018 / Gilad Atzmon

In this week’s The Sun Will Rise, Roshan Muhammed Salih, Jafar Hassan and myself looked into Benjamin Netanyahu’s political fate and the criminality within Israeli political elite. Very interesting discussion (starting at 3min 29sec). I was very happy to meet mr. Hassan. I am getting familiar with his work.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZgrcp7qTJA&t=3m28s

