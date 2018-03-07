Putin is setting the details of the truce بوتين يرسم تفاصيل الهدنة

Putin is setting the details of the truce
مارس 6, 2018
Nasser Kandil wrote: Putin is setting the details of the truce
- After the announcement of the resolution of the Security Council to ceasefire in Syria, the word of the Syrian Ambassador Bashar Al-Jafaari about the Syrian understanding of truce, the response to the American threat with a similar one, and the press conference of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who has completed what Al Jafaari said and agreed upon it, the UN resolution became threatened to fall.
- The interference of the French President and the German Chancellor has made the President Vladimir Putin put his terms and the lines of the truce.
- The French President notified the Turkish President about what is related to him concerning the truce, that Afrin is included in the UN resolution and that unless he complies with the truce; the truce in Ghouta will fall.
- The Russian President announced the details of the truce by stopping the Syrian and the Russian raids for five hours a day to allow the safe exit of the civilians from Ghouta through safe corridors and to continue the ground attack on the sites of the terrorist groups led by Al Nusra front.
- With the Syrian and the Russian determination along with the allies the truce turns into a program of gradual resolving, which became clearer with the truce.
- With the determination, the truce which is supposed to stop the resolving became a roadmap to achieve it.
- With an ally as Putin, the victory will be close.
Translated by Lina Shehadeh,
بوتين يرسم تفاصيل الهدنة
فبراير 27, 2018
ـ مع إعلان قرار مجلس الأمن عن وقف النار في سورية وكلمة السفير السوري بشار الجعفري حول الفهم السوري للهدنة والردّ على التهديد الأميركي بتهديد مماثل، ومع المؤتمر الصحافي لوزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف الذي أكمل ما قاله الجعفري وأكد أنه متفَق عليه صار القرار الأممي مهدّداً بالسقوط.
ـ تدخل الرئيس الفرنسي والمستشارة الألمانية لدى الرئيس الروسي فوضع الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين شروطه ورسم خطوط الهدنة.
ـ أبلغ الرئيس الفرنسي الرئيس التركي الشق الذي يخصّه وهو أنّ عفرين مشمولة بقرار مجلس الأمن وأنه ما لم يلتزم بالهدنة فتسقط هدنة الغوطة.
ـ أعلن الرئيس الروسي برنامج الهدنة بوقف الغارات السورية والروسية في فترة نهاية لخمس ساعات لإفساح المجال لخروج المدنيين من الغوطة وتحديد ممرات آمنة لهم ومواصلة الهجوم البري على مواقع الجماعات الإرهابية وفي طليعتها جبهة النصرة.
ـ تتحوّل الهدنة مع العزيمة السورية والروسية ومعهما الحلفاء إلى برنامج للحسم المتدرّج والواضح بصورة أفضل مما لو لم تتمّ الهدنة.
ـ مع العزيمة صارت الهدنة المفترض انها لوقف الحسم مجرّد خارطة طريق لتحقيقه.
ـ مع حليف مثل بوتين لا خشية على النصر.
التعليق السياسي
