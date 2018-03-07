Breaking: Syrian Army seizes full control of imperative rebel town in east Damascus
BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:39 P.M.) – After short but high-pitched battle, elite forces of the Syrian Army have taken full control of an imperative half-way point in Damascus’ East Ghouta region – the town of Beit Sawa.
According to military-affiliated sources, insurgent fighters of Faylaq al-Rahman and Jaysh al-Islam abandoned their positions in Beit Sawa after the Syrian Army breached their main defensive line on the town’s outskirts and entered its center.
Elite Syrian assault troops had their operation to take the town backed up by tank and artillery forces as well as airpower.
The capture of Beit Sawa has now burst open the door for the Syrian Army to advance on a major militant stronghold in East Ghouta – the town of Masraba – from its southern and eastern approaches.
It is yet to be seen if the Syrian Army commits to fully-fledged attack on Masraba tonight (Wednesday) or holds off operations against the rebel stronghold for another day.
On March 7, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Tiger Forces supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces liberated the key town of Bayt Siwa in the central part of the East Ghouta pocket, according to the Hezbollah media wing in Syria.
Furthermore, Syrian pro-government sources reported that the SAA had captured several farms and the Tank Base around the town of Hawsh al-Ash’ari, south of Bayt Siwa. The SAA also imposed fire control over the strategic town of Misraba, according to sources.
In the northern part of the East Ghouta pocket, the SAA resumed it military operations in the Harasta district and captured several buildings east of the al-Bayrouni hospital in its northeastern part, according to the Syrian pro-government news outlet Damascus Now.
Meanwhile, civilians in the towns of Hammuuriyah and Kafr Batna continued their protests against militants. In a video released by Damascus Now, protestors have called for a withdrawal of militants from their towns and have accused them of committing crimes over the last 7 years.
According to Syrian pro-government activists, the ongoing protests and the rapid advance of the SAA in Misraba will led to the collapse of the militants’ defense in the center of the East Ghouta pocket soon. Should this happens, the militants-held areas will be split into two pockets, which will allow the SAA to increase pressure on them.
