Washington Supports Terrorists It Claims to Oppose. US Created ISIS, Al Qaeda

By Stephen Lendman,

It’s an open secret even RT fails to report – despite Russian Foreign and Defense Ministries explaining it.

Washington created and supports ISIS, al-Qaeda, its al-Nusra offshoot in Syria, and other terrorist groups in the Middle East and elsewhere.

They’re used as imperial foot soldiers, supported by US terror-bombing – responsible for massacring civilians, destroying vital infrastructure, and prolonging endless wars Washington wants continued in multiple theaters.

Western media suppress what’s vital to report, pretending US-led wars are waged for humanitarian reasons and democracy building – notions Washington, NATO, Israel and their rogue partners abhor.

They’re waged for regime change, transforming sovereign states into virtual US colonies, their resources plundered, their people exploited, freedom-fighting resisters targeted for elimination.

What’s going on in US conflict theaters and new ones planned is what imperialism is all about – raping and destroying countries, massacring millions of people, seeking unchallenged global , dominance.

In his February 1948 Memo PPS23, US diplomat, advisor, and father of Soviet containment George Kennan advocated for what became America’s post-WW II geopolitical agenda, saying:

“(W)e have 50% of the world’s wealth but only 6.3% of its population. (It makes us) the object of envy and resentment.” “Our real task in the coming period is to devise a pattern of relationships (to let us) maintain this position of disparity without positive detriment to our national society.” “To do so we will have to dispense with all sentimentality and daydreaming; and our attention will have to be concentrated everywhere on our immediate national objectives.” “We need not deceive ourselves that we can afford today the luxury of altruism and world benefaction…” “We should dispense with the aspiration to ‘be liked’ or to be regarded as the repository of a high-minded international altruism.” “We should (stop talking about) unreal objectives such as human rights, the raising of the living standards, and democratization.” “The day is not far off when we are going to have to deal in straight power concepts. The less we are hampered by idealistic slogans (ideas and practices), the better.”

Kennan was relatively dovish compared to neocons infesting Washington today.

Yet his views represented much of what’s ongoing today at home and abroad, a nation pursuing an imperial agenda unrestrained by international, constitutional or US statute laws – might over right, the end justifying the means, using NATO as a killing machine to achieve its objectives.

Post-9/11 laws and presidential executive orders institutionalized indefinite detention, torture, and trials by military commissions for individuals called “unprivileged enemy belligerents,” applying potentially to anyone challenging America’s imperial agenda.

Obama turned truth on its head, claiming it’s a way to “broaden our ability to bring terrorists to justice, provide oversight for our actions, and ensure the humane treatment of detainees.”

Humanity and the rule of law are incompatible with practices at Guantanamo, other US torture prisons operating globally, and endless wars of aggression.

Under National Defense Authorization (NDAA) legislation, foreign nationals and US citizens can be arrested and indefinitely detained uncharged, untried based on suspicions, secret evidence or hearsay – habeas, due process and judicial fairness denied.

Presidential authority has final say, including over who lives or dies. Protesting imperial lawlessness, social injustice, corporate crime, government corruption, or rule for privileged interests exclusively risks being targeted as an enemy of the state.

Freedoms are fast eroding. Increasing online censorship threatens digital democracy’s viability.

Endless wars of aggression against invented enemies risk nuclear war by accident or design.

With its super-weapons unmatched by Washington, Russia is unlikely to be attacked – yet remains vulnerable by other US hostile tactics.

Nuclear war on the Korean peninsula remains ominously possible – affecting all regional countries if launched.

Will Washington unleash its terrorist foot soldiers at home as a pretext for replacing remaining freedoms with full-blown tyranny – claiming it’s for greater security?

Will it pursue similar tactics in Europe and elsewhere for greater control and abolition of free societies?

Its rage for power leaves nothing off the table in pursuit of its aims.

What’s ongoing should terrify everyone – a nation permanently at war at home and abroad, the risk of catastrophic nuclear war, ordinary people exploited to benefit privileged ones.

Most Americans are none the wiser, brainwashed by media serving imperial and monied interests exclusively.

Western societies already are unsafe and unfit to live in. Is full-blown tyranny in America and Europe another major false flag away?

Are we doomed by the arrogance and hubris of US and other Western leaders, pretending to be democrats?

Will freedom be sacrificed for greater security, losing both? America was never beautiful. Today it’s humanity’s greatest threat.

