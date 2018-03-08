The United Nations and the moral degeneration: from Yemen to Syria  الأمم المتحدة والانحطاط الأخلاقي: من اليمن إلى سورية

The United Nations and the moral degeneration: from Yemen to Syria
Written by Nasser Kandil,
Those who are in charge of the United Nations had no longer any reaction for the actions of the UN Organization towards everything related to Israel after they found ready answer that it is the politics and the superpowers. Everyone remembers how the United Nations abolished a resolution for forming a commission of inquiry into the massacres of Jenin camp in 2002, simply because Israel announced its refusal of that commission. Therefore it is enough to see the UN’s actions in other issues that are not related to Israel. Even if the UN resolutions that condemn it remained mere useless actions.
If we read the two wars that are taking place in one time and in one region, in Syria and Yemen in the eyes of the walleyed United Nations, the scene will be like that: an opposition and a legitimate rule that are fighting, external forces that support both sides, massacres against the civilians, open humanitarian tragedy, and external supportive forces of legitimacy that are accused of using the excessive force, which are in Yemen (Saudi Arabia), while in Syria (Russia and Iran). This is according to the UN reports issued by the same bodies, especially the International Council for Human Rights and the international organizations that work under the humanitarian name. While the difference according to the UN is that in Yemen the ceiling of the demands of the armed opposition is the partnership in a unified government that takes over the responsibility of implementing a political solution, that includes restricting the weapons with the state, putting a new constitution, and on its basis it holds the presidential and the parliamentary elections. While in Syria the solution posed by the legitimacy is based on a draft that is similar to the demands of the opposition in Yemen. The United Nations at the spokesman of its two deputies said publicly that the Yemeni opposition is exaggerated in its demand, because it must deliver the weapons first. But at the same time it is an unrealistic demand by the legitimacy in Syria, because it does not lead to a political solution, on the contrary it calls for the transition of power which means the stepping down of the Syrian President or at least his pledge not to run for the elections. Any UN official does not feel ashamed in front of this moral degeneration which causes the continuation of war in Syria and Yemen; the injustice towards the opposition in Yemen and the bias towards the opposition in Syria. We did not mention the clear realistic and the objective differences between the opposition of Yemen which fights the terrorism and the false opposition that has a role as the cover of terrorism, or between the two legitimacies; which one is false in Yemen that fell in one day, where the Saudi integration came to give it a mask, and the other in Syria that has loyalty at least of more than half of the Syrian people, so democratically, it is the necessary quorum of any rule.
Every time when the war rages in Yemen, and when the alliance which is so-called the legitimacy alliance got affected the UN alerted, as happened after the fall of the missile on Riyadh, while in Syria, the UN gets alerted when what so-called the armed opposition is in trouble, although these formations are known for their interaction with the terrorism as recognized by the UN, and where the International Security Council remains in semi-permanent session for their sake; one draft in circulation and another under preparation. There was no UN official or deputy or even respectful journalist who came to inquire about this disgusting doubleness and about a deviation in the task of preserving the international security and peace, this is not explained but only by the political positioning along with the tools of the hegemony, in other words, when the opposition is a tool to affect the state of independence it becomes good and the state of independence becomes criminal, whereas when the opposition becomes a tool to get its independence it is criminalized and the sanctions are issued against its leaders.
Unfortunately the UN is not an organization for the nations, it was and still a tool to deprive the rights and the wills of the nations, it does not feel ashamed of its moral degeneration or its disrespect among the nations.
الأمم المتحدة والانحطاط الأخلاقي: من اليمن إلى سورية
مارس 7, 2018
ناصر قنديل
– لم يعد تذكير القيّمين على الأمم المتحدة بما تثيره في الذاكرة تصرفات المنظمة الأممية تجاه كلّ ما يتعلق بـ«إسرائيل» من قرف، يثير في هؤلاء أيّ ردّ فعل بعدما وجدوا جواباً جاهزاً، بفرك اليدين والقول، إنها السياسة والقوى العظمى وليس بيدينا حيلة. والكلّ يذكر كيف ألغت الأمم المتحدة قراراً بتشكيل لجنة تحقيق في مجازر مخيم جنين عام 2002، لمجرد أنّ «إسرائيل» أعلنت رفض اللجنة، لذلك يكفي تناول التصرّفات الأممية في ملفات أخرى لا تطال قدس الأقداس المحرّم، الذي تمثله «إسرائيل»، ولو بقيت القرارات الأممية التي تطالبها وتدينها وتلزمها، مجرد أرشيف بلا لون ولا طعم ولا رائحة.
– في توقيت واحد ومنطقة واحدة تدور حربان، واحدة في سورية والأخرى في اليمن، وإذا قرأناهما بعين الأمم المتحدة الحولاء وارتضينا، فسيكون المشهد كما يلي، معارضة وحكم شرعي وبينهما حرب، وقوى خارجية تدعم كلاً من الفريقين، ومجازر بحق المدنيين ومأساة إنسانية مفتوحة، والجهة التي تتجه نحوها الأنظار الأممية في المسؤولية عن استخدام القوة المفرطة هي القوى الخارجية الداعمة للشرعية، في اليمن هي السعودية وفي سورية هي إيران وروسيا. وهذا وفق ما تقوله التقارير الأممية الصادرة عن الجهات ذاتها، خصوصاً المجلس العالمي لحقوق الإنسان والمنظمات الدولية العاملة تحت المسمّى الإنساني، أما الفوارق أيضاً بعيون أممية، فهي أنّ سقف مطالب المعارضة المسلحة في اليمن هو الشراكة بحكومة موحّدة تتولى تطبيق حلّ سياسي يتضمّن حصر السلاح بيد الدولة وتضع دستوراً جديداً وتجري على أساسه الانتخابات الرئاسية والبرلمانية، بينما في سورية فالحلّ الذي تطرحه الشرعية يقوم على مشروع يشبه ما تطلبه المعارضة في اليمن، وتقف الأمم المتحدة لتقول علناً بلسان مبعوثيها إنّ هذا الحلّ طلب مبالغ به من جانب المعارضة اليمنية التي يجب عليها إلقاء السلاح أولاً، وهو نفسه عرض غير واقعي ومتواضع من جانب الشرعية في سورية لا يصلح لتحقيق حلّ سياسي وتدعو لما تسمّيه انتقالاً للسلطة لا يُخفي المبعوثون الأمميون أنه يجب تضمينه تنحي الرئيس السوري أو على الأقلّ تعهّده بعدم الترشح للانتخابات. ولا يرفّ جفن لمسؤول أممي أمام هذا الانحطاط الأخلاقي الذي بسببه تستمرّ الحرب في سورية وفي اليمن، وهو الإجحاف بحق المعارضة في اليمن والدلع للمعارضة في سورية، ولم نذكر أبداً الفوارق الواقعية والموضوعية التي تسهل رؤيتها بين حال معارضة اليمن، التي تقاتل الإرهاب، ومعارضة وهمية في سورية تشكل الغطاء للإرهاب، ولا بين الشرعيتين، واحدة وهمية في اليمن، انتهت وسقطت في يوم واحد، وجاء التدخل السعودي يحملها قناعاً، وشرعية في سورية تملك على الأقلّ تأييداً من أكثر من نصف الشعب السوري، وهو النصاب اللازم ديمقراطياً لأيّ حكم.
– في كلّ مرة تحتدم الحرب في جولة من جولاتها في سورية أو في اليمن، إذا كان المتضرّر في اليمن من التصعيد الحلف المسمّى حلف الشرعية، تقوم قيامة الأمم المتحدة ولا تقعد، كما حدث يوم سقوط صاروخ واحد على الرياض، أما في سورية فتقوم القيامة ولا تقعد عندما تكون ما تسمّى بالمعارضة المسلحة في مأزق. وهي تشكيلات تقرّ الأمم المتحدة بتداخلها مع الإرهاب، ويبقى لأجلها مجلس الأمن الدولي في شبه انعقاد دائم، ومشروع قرار في التداول وآخر قيد الإعداد، ولا يخجل لا مسؤول أممي ولا مبعوث أممي ولا يخرج صحافي محترم ليتساءل عن هذا الازدواج الفاقع وما يثيره من غثيان، وما يكشفه من انحراف في مهمة الحفاظ على الأمن والسلم الدوليين، لا يفسّره إلا تموضع سياسي إلى جانب أدوات الهيمنة فحيث المعارضة أداة لضرب دولة الاستقلال تصير ولداً مدلّلاً وتجري شيطنة وتجريم دولة الاستقلال، وحيث المعارضة أداة لنيل هذا الاستقلال تشيطن وتجرَّم، وتُصدَر العقوبات بحق قادتها.
– الأمم المتحدة بكلّ أسف ليست منظمة للشعوب، بل كانت ولا تزال أداة لسلب الشعوب حقوقها وإرادتها، ولا مكان للخجل فيها من انحطاط أخلاقي ينخر فيها ولا يبقي لها أيّ احترام عند الشعوب.
