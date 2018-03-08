Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

(28 Feb. – 06 Mar. 2018) Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(28 February – 06 March 2018)

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian farmer, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip

12 shooting incidents targeting the Palestinian fishing boats off the Gaza Strip Shore were reported.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

24 Palestinian civilians were wounded, including 4 children and a blind man, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces deliberately fired tear gas canisters at a Palestinian family, including a new born baby, in Burin village, south of Nablus.

Israeli forces conducted 82 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 6 similar ones into Jerusalem.

66 civilians, including 2 children and 2 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

8 of them were arrested in Jerusalem.

2 schools were raided in Hebron and Hezma amidst Israeli firing of tear gas canisters in the schoolyards.

Israeli drones sprayed toxic pesticides on the agricultural lands in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Israeli authorities started establishing a settlement outpost on Palestinian lands in Beit ‘Aynoun area, east of Hebron.

Settlers attacked a bulldozer and its driver in ‘Einabous village, south of Nablus.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

A commercial facility was demolished in Silwan village and its contents were confiscated.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

Israeli forces arrested 6 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

A Palestinian civilian was arrested at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (28 February – 06 March 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian farmer namely Mohammed Abu Jame’a in the southern Gaza Strip and wounded 24 other civilians, including 4 children and a blind man in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip as well, the Israeli forces continued to chase Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and target the border areas.

In the Gaza Strip, on 03 March 2018, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian farmer namely Mohammed Abu Jame’a (59). According to PCHR’s investigations, on the abovementioned day afternoon, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel near the military gate next to al-Najjar neighborhood in Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis, fired 2 bullets at the farmer, who was working in his land that is 200 meters away from the fence. As a result, he was hit with a bullet to the right thigh and then taken to the Gaza European Hospital in the city. At approximately 17:30, medical sources declared he succumbed to his injury.

Moreover, 16 Palestinian civilians were wounded, including 4 children, after the Israeli forces fired bullets and tear canisters at them directly during protests where the protestors threw stones at the soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. These demonstrations are organized in protest against the U. S. President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and against the closure imposed on the Gaza Strip for the eleventh year.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the on-going Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. PCHR’s fieldworkers monitored 12 shooting incidents; 6 in north-western Beit Lahia and 6 others in Western Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia.

As part of targeting the agricultural lands in the border areas, on 03 April 2018, the Israeli drones sprayed toxic pesticides at the agricultural lands that are 200-300 meters away to the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. It should be mentioned that this is the first time the Israeli forces spray pesticides in this area under the pretext of burning the grasses in the buffer zone. These pesticides affected a number of lands and damaged areas of them.

As part of targeting the border areas, in addition to the killing of the farmer mentioned above, on 06 March 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi, opened fire at the agricultural lands. However, no casualties were reported.

In the West Bank, on 28 February 2018, Israeli forces wounded 2 Palestinian civilians when the former moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp in the center of Ramallah and al-Bireh, to carry out an arrest campaign. A number of Palestinian children and young men gathered to throw stones at the soldiers, who immediately opened fire at them. As a result, the two Palestinian civilians were wounded.

On 02 March 2018, after civilians confronted a group of Israeli settlers who moved into the northern outskirts of Burin village, south of Nablus, under the Israel forces’ protection, the Israeli forces deliberately fired tear gas canisters at a house belonging to the family of Hasan ‘Awad. As a result, the family members and their guests suffered tear gas inhalation. Meanwhile, ‘Amer Qronfol accompanied with his wife Hadil al-Sa’ed carried their 6-month baby, ‘Obadah, and took him to the nearest ambulance. However, the Israeli soldiers fired a tear gas canister at them and then a sound bomb under their feet. Qronfol headed to al-Rahmah clinic in Nablus, where his baby and wife received first aid. The baby was then transferred to Rafidia Governmental Hospital to complete her treatment due to the suffocation.

Moreover, 5 Palestinian civilians were wounded after the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrances to the Palestinian residential areas in the West Bank fired live bullets and tear gas canisters directly at them during protests and stone-throwing. These demonstrations are organized by Palestinian civilians in protest against the American President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and against the Israeli settlement activities and land confiscations.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 82 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 6 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 58 Palestinians, including 2 children and a woman, in the West Bank. Eight of them, including the woman, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Those incursions are accompanied usually with forcing children, women and elderly people to stay outside their houses for hours or locking families in one room, preventing them to move in addition to other acts of harassment and use of police dogs in house raids.

During the reporting period, PCHR’s fieldworkers monitored 2 assaults by the Israeli soldiers against Palestinian schools. On 28 February 2018, Israeli soldiers deployed in Hebron’s Old City fired tear gas canisters at students of Ziyad Jaber Elemtary School in al-Nasara Valley, east of al-Ibrahimi Mosque, when the students were in the schoolyard. On 05 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anata Elementary School for Boys in ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem and surprisingly fired tear ags canisters at the schoolyards. In both incidents, dozens of students suffer gas inhalation and others fainted.

Efforts to Create Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of house demolitions, on 06 March 2018, the Israeli municipality demolished a commercial facility in Beer Ayoub neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of the East Jerusalem’s Old City without any prior warning and under the pretext of building without a license. The facility’s owner said that the municipality’s staffs, police officers, and Special Forces moved into the neighborhood. They then deployed and raided his carwash and started confiscating the contents and demolishing the carwash. He added that the municipality staffs demolished the carwash once before and confiscated the contents.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, on 05 March 2018, Israeli settlers from “Karayat Arbaa’” settlement, east of Hebron, started establishing a settlement outpost in the Palestinian lands in Beit ‘Aynoun area, which the Israeli authorities considered as “State Lands” with an area of 60 dunums. The Israeli settler placed 3 mobile houses and a water tank, raising the Israeli flags on them. All of that happened under the Israeli forces’ heavy guard and in presence of officers in the Construction and Organization department in the Israeli Civil Administration. It should be mentioned that these lands belong to ‘Eidah Family.

On 06 March 2018, a number of settlers attacked a bulldozer whose drivier was building an agricultural road for ‘Einabous village council, south of Nablus. The settlers broke the bulldozer windows and punctured the tires in addition to tearing up the hoses with knives. Moreover, the driver and a worker accompanying him sustained wounds after the settlers threw stones at them.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Wednesday, 28 February 2018

At approximately 00:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp in the centre of Ramallah and al-Birah and stationed in the centre of the camp. They raided and searched a number of houses. A number of Palestinian youngsters gathered and threw stones at Israeli soldiers. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, 2 civilians sustained live bullet wounds. They were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their condition as moderate. The Israeli forces also arrested 3 civilians after beating them. The arrestees were identified as Mo’atasem Hamdi Ramadan (23), Hamzah Rabah Kefayah (27) and Akram Abdul Rahman al-Qatari (22).

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Kherbet Qalqas, east of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Jebril Mohammed Abu Turki (28) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Qaradah al-Titi (37) from Ras al-‘Ein neighbourhood, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ahmed Yusuf Ayman Abu al-Hawa (20) and Mohammed Dawoud Salah (21).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Husam ‘Ali Abu Sabhah (20) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ahmed Eshaq Abu Suneinah (35) and Rani Jihad al-Rajbi (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely ‘Essa Sami Jebril (23), Zakaria Ahmed Jebril (23), and ‘Ali Yusuf Jebril (23).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Marah Rabah village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Ismail al-Sheikh (24) and ‘Amr Mahmoud al-Sheikh (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omer ‘Ali al-Laham (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in Safa area. They raided and searched houses belonging to Mohammed Ahmed al-‘Alami, Ashraf Khalil Abu Maria, his brother Ayman and Ref’at al-Salibi and then arrested Ahmed Ref’at al-Salibi (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Betunia village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Adnan Yusuf al-Khadour (44) and then arrested him and his son Ahmed (16).

At approximately 07:30, Israeli soldiers stationed in Hebron’s Old City fired tear gas canisters at students in Ziyad Jaber Elementary School for Boys in al-Nasara Valley, east of the Ibrahimi Mosque while the students were at the schoolyard. As a result, a number of the students suffered tear gas inhalation and were forced to leave the school. It should be noted that the students and the teaching staff are usually subjected to constant harassments by the Israeli soldiers while they are on their way to the school, which is near the road used by Israeli settlers to move from “Kiryat Arba” settlement to the Ibrahimi Mosque.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Yamoun village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Amid ‘Adel Hamidiyah (34).

At approximately 19:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aanin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohamed Ahmed Shafiq Mansour (30).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Awla and al-Hadab villages in Hebron; ‘Azzoun and ‘Ezbet al-Tabib villages, east of Qalqiliyah, Kafel Hares village, north of Salfit.

Thursday, 01 March 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Husan village, west of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Ra’ouf Abu Yabes (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron and stationed in al-Tharwah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Qader Akram Abu ‘Osbah (20) and then arrested him. It should be noted that Abu ‘Osbah is wit disability.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omer ‘Ali al-Laham (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:40, Israeli forces moved into Saida village, northeast of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sameh Bilal Namer ‘Ajaj (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Kufor Ne’mah village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Esmat Fakhri Khalifah (25) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:40, Israeli gunboats stationed of al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, al-‘Aroub refugee camp, Surif and Ethna villages, in Hebron; al-Nazlah al-Sharqiyah village, north of Tulkarm.

Friday, 02 March 2018

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Ghassan Hashash (27).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Balatet al-Balad village, east of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Sala Mohammed ‘Esawi (25).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Ibrahim ‘Omran Husein (26) and ‘Adel Faleh Dahbour (22).

At approximately 06:40, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 09:00 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah sore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 20:45, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Hebron, al-Kume and Deir Sharaf villages, northwest of Nablus.

Saturday 03 March 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Fawaghrah neighborhood and Ma’ali Valley in the center of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses and then handed summonses to Mohammed Abdul Nasser Suman (28) and Yusuf ‘Adnan Abu Khashabah (22) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:10 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

In a new crime, the Israeli forces killed a Palestinian farmer after opening fire at him when he was in his agricultural land near the border fence with Israel in Khuza’ah village, east of Kahn Younis. Investigations conducted by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) revealed that the shooting occurred in light of full calmness in the area and the farmer was in an agricultural area without posing any threat to the life of Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence adjacent to the land.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 12:30 on Saturday, 03 March 2018, the Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel near the Military gate next to al-Najjar neighborhood in Khuza’ah village, east of Khan Younis, fired 2 bullets at farmer Mohammed ‘Ata ‘Abed al-Mawla Abu Jame’a (59) while he was working in his land that is 200 meters away from the border fence. As a result, he was hit with a bullet to the right thigh and taken by an ambulance to the Gaza European Hospital. He was then admitted to the Operation Room for internal bleeding. At approximately 17:30, medical sources at the hospital declared he succumbed to his injury.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah, and Hablah village, south of the city; and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Sunday, 04 March 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 3 military vehicles moved into Kherbat Qalqas, east of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul ‘Atheem Abu Turki (48) and then arrested his son Anas (22) and Soheib (20).

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Saida village, northeast of Tulkarm. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Ziad Adeeb Radad (21), a student at Palestine Technical University–Kadoorie, and Nidal Bilal Namer ‘Ajaj (32).

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Qadourah refugee camp in the centre of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Fadi Abdel Jabbar ‘Essa (35).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp in the centre of Ramallah and al-Birah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Hamdan al-Lolo (26) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kafel Hares, north of Salfit. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Mahmoud al-Qaq (24) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:05, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah sore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 10:40 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:45, Israeli drones sprayed toxic herbicides at agricultural lands that are about 200 to 300 meters to the east of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. A number of Palestinian farmers said to PCHR’s fieldworker that they saw drones flying at low altitude over the border fence and sprayed the herbicides at lands in the north of al-Sifa area, north of Beit Lahia, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of the village, north of Um al-Nasser Bedouin village, for distances of 200 to 300 meters as the drones were flying from the east to west several times. Spraying herbicides continued until approximately 09:30 on the same day. It should be noted that this is the first time the Israeli forces spray herbicides in the abovementioned area claiming to burn the grass in the 300-meter Buffer zone. These herbicides affected a number of agricultural lands causing damage to the crops.

At approximately 09:00, the Israeli forces stationed at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, arrested Ramzi Ahmed Abdul ‘Aziz Abu ‘Anzah (44), from Brazil neighbourhood, south of Rafah, Director of Customer Service Department at Jawwal Company in Gaza City. Ramzi was heading to the crossing to travel to Ramallah in the West Bank. According to statement of his brother Tal’at to PCHR’s fieldworker, at approximately 08:00, Ramzi went to the crossing to participate in a training course organized by Jawwal Company in its head office in Ramallah. At approximately 20:30, Ramzi’s family received a phone call from the company to inform them that Ramzi was arrested after contacting the workers in the Palestinian Ministry of Civil Affairs in the crossing, when he did not arrive in Ramallah. Ramzi’s father also received a phone call from the Israeli Intelligence Service telling him that his son is under arrest. Ramzi’s father asked the Israeli officer why his son is arrested and the officer answered that he will know the reason after Ramzi is brought before the court. The officer also asked the father to hire a lawyer.

At approximately 21:00, Israeli forces moved into Kherbet Hamsah in the Northern Jordan Valleys. They raided and searched a number of residential tents and then arrested Ahmed Yusuf Abu ‘Awad (26).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bani Na’im and Sa’ir villages and al-‘Aroub refugee camps in Hebron; Qalqiliyah, and Hablah village, south of the city; Qifin village, north of Tulkarm; and Far’oun village, south of the city.

Monday, 05 March 2018

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Nasser Hani Halawah (25) and Adham Khashaneh (22) from Nablus Old City.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Wa’el Jaber Zakarneh (30) and Sameh ‘Ala’a Rajeh Zakarneh 917).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron and stationed in ‘Aziz Valley. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Rahim ‘Ali al-Se’dah (30) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mousa Mohammed Abu Mufreh (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Beit Rema village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Nidal Thalji al-Remawi (29). It should be noted that Nidal is a former prisoner who served 5 years in the Israeli prisons.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Deri Mash’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shu’eib Mustafa Zahran (23) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:40, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Waha shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued for 30 minutes. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:20, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 09:10 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (15) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Kufor Ra’ei village, southwest of Jenin; Qalqiliyah; Hebron, Traqumiya, Taffuh, Sa’ir and al-Khader villages, south of Bethlehem; Nazlet ‘Essa, al-Nazlah al-Sharqiyah, Nazlet Abu al-Nar, al-Nazlah al-Gharbiyah, and Qifin villages, north of Tulkarm; Barqin, Deir Balout and Kufor al-Deek villages, west of Salfit.

Tuesday, 06 March 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in Shaheen Valley, al-Saf Street, Hendaza and Ma’ali Valley neighborhoods. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Abdul Rahman Jihad Shuhadah (25).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Mawreq village, west of Dura, southwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ramadan Mohammed ‘Awawdah and then arrested Mo’astasem (20) and Mahmoud (24)..

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Amer Na’im al-Serjaki (41), Amir Hani al-Serjaki (23) and Islam Abu Keshel

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a several houses and then arrested Fatmah Fadi Jarrar (20), a student at al-Quds Open University.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Selah al-Harethiyah village, west Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ibrahim kamel al-Shalabi (41)

At approximately 03:40, an Israeli force moved into al-Khader village, west Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Akram Mohammed Mousa (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 22:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian lands, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-‘Obaidiyah village, east of Bethlehem; Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, and Howarah village, south of Nablus

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, 21 civilians, including 4 children and a blind man, were wounded. (This number does not include the number of those wounded during the incursions into the West Bank.) It should be mentioned that PCHR keeps the names of wounded persons in fear of arresting them. The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

Following Friday prayer on Friday, 02 March 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians protested at the entrance to Beta village branching from Ramallah – Nablus Street. They set fire to tires, put barricades on the main street and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the village entrance. The Israeli soldiers heavily fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the head.

Following the end of the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and International and Israeli human rights defenders organized protests in Ni’lin, Bil’in and Budrus villages, west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh and al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiah villages, northwest of the city. The Israeli forces used force to disperse the protestors by firing live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. They also chased the protesters into olive fields and between houses. As a result, a 25-year old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the hand and a 19-year-old civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the head. They were transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injury as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian children and young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the right foot, and a 22-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the foot. They were transferred via an ambulance belonging to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 01:30 on Friday, 02 March 2018, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. The youngsters approached the security fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers stationed in military watchtowers and in their vicinity at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun village, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of the abovementioned village, and stationed in the east of the Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia, fired live bullets, rubber- coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 6 civilians, including a child and blind man, were wounded. Five of them were hit with live bullets and one civilian was hit with a tear gas canister. The wounded civilians were transferred via a PRCS ambulance to the Indonesian and Beit Hanoun Hospitals to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries between moderate and minor.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Sheja’eyah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. They made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel (near former Nahel Oz crossing). The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets, and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 24-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the feet. He was transferred to al-Shifa’a Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel east of Khuza’a and ‘Abasan al-Kabirah and al-Jadidah villages, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The clashes continued in the area for hours during which the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence and sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and the area in the west of the border fence. As a result, 8 civilians, including 3 children, were hit with live bullets to their lower limbs. They were transferred to the Gaza European hospital, southeast of the city to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Burij refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The youngsters set fire to tires and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The Israeli soldier then fired tear gas canisters and live bullets at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian was hit with live bullets that entered and exited the lower limbs. He was taken via a PRCS ambulance to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah and t hen transferred to Gaza European Hospital in Khan Yunis. Doctors classified his injury as moderate.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Note: Due to technical reasons, we could not obtain the official statistics from the department responsible for issuing the statistics.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(14-20 February 2018)

Category 14 February 15 February 16 February 17 February 18 February 19 February 20 February Patients 39 38 6 – 86 40 62 Companions 31 33 6 – 77 39 53 Personal needs 27 36 8 – 27 31 36 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 27 – Arabs fromIsrael 10 6 3 – 15 12 10 Diplomats – 1 – – – 3 2 International journalists – – – – 11 1 – International workers 61 69 13 – 4 13 64 TravelersAbroad 1 – – – 5 – 112 Business people 100 101 3 – 90 104 93 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 3 6 – – 1 3 – VIPs – 1 – – – – – Ambulances to Israel 6 4 3 – 3 3 3 Patients’ Companions 5 5 3 – 4 3 4

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(21-27 February 2018)

Category 21 February 22 February 23 February 24 February 25 February 26 February 27 February Patients 55 36 2 – 72 50 61 Companions 45 35 2 – 68 42 58 Personal needs 53 45 11 – 72 34 58 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 44 – Arabs fromIsrael 12 6 6 – 8 11 14 Diplomats – 5 – – – 1 3 International journalists 1 1 – – 10 – – International workers 17 46 4 – 13 17 40 TravelersAbroad – 6 – – 1 – 86 Business people 241 357 – – 430 352 159 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews – 7 – – 4 2 – VIPs 4 3 – – – 1 2 Ambulances to Israel 3 4 – – 3 6 4 Patients’ Companions 3 4 – – 3 5 4

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(28 February- 05 March 2018)

Category 28 February 01 March 02 March 03 March 04 March 05 March Patients 44 26 4 – – 52 Companions 34 27 5 – – 45 Personal needs 11 16 – – 35 31 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 35 Arabs fromIsrael 11 7 3 – 12 12 Diplomats 29 – – – – 5 International journalists 2 – – – – – International workers 67 77 9 – 15 21 TravelersAbroad 5 – – – – – Business people 1 2 – – 437 327 Business meetings – – – – – – Security interviews 2 – – – 5 1 VIPs 1 2 – – 1 2 Ambulances to Israel 3 2 2 – 4 5 Patients’ Companions 3 2 2 – 3 5

Note:

On Thursday, 15 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed 74 persons from the Gaza Strip to travel to occupied Jerusalem to perform prayers at al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Friday, 16 February 2018, the Israeli forces allowed one person to accompany a death status.

On Sunday, 18 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed 7 persons; on Monday, 19 February 2018, 2 persons; and on Tuesday, 20 February 2018, one person to return to the West Bank.

On Tuesday, 20 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed 2 persons to give their testimony before the Israeli courts.

On Wednesday, 21 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed 2 persons; and on Monday, 26 February 2018, 3 persons to return to the West Bank.

On Friday, 23 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed 3 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

On Sunday, 25 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed one person to travel via Erez crossing to give his testimony before the Israeli courts.

On Tuesday, 27 February 2018, Israeli forces allowed 65 persons to attend an agricultural training course in Israel.

On Sunday, 04 March 2018, Israeli forces allowed 3 persons; and on Monday, 05 March 2018, 3 persons to return to the West Bank.

On Friday, 02 March 2018, Israeli forces allowed 6 persons; and on Sunday, 04 March 2018, 16 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

At approximately 09:30 on Thursday, 01 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main entrance to Senjil village, north of Ramallah.

At approximately 11:20, a similar checkpoint was established at the main entrance to Um Safa village, northwest of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (21) checkpoints all over the city.

On Wednesday, 28 February 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Hebron, at the entrance to Beit ‘Awaa village, at the entrance to Kherbit Qalqas, and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Thursday, 01 March 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrances to Sa’ir and Beit Ummer villages and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Friday, 02 March 2018, 4 similsr checkpoints were established at the northern entrance to Yatta village, at the western entrance to Hebron, and at the entrances to Beit Kahel and Taramah villages.

On Sunday, 04 March 2018, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Halhoul village, at the western entrance to Yatta, on al-Karmel Road, east of Yatta, at the entrance to Beit Ummer village, and at the entrance to Farsh al-Hawa Road.

On Monday, 05 March 2018, Israeli forces established a metal detector gate on a road between Dura and its southern villages, near a military watchtower established between residential houses in Kharsa village. When the Israeli forces closed this gate, the civilians were forced to pass through other roads to access their houses.

On the same day, the Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the entrances to Samou’a and al-Shayyoukh villages.

On Tuesday, 06 March 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (11) checkpoints all over the city.

On Wednesday, 28 February 2018, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia; at the entrances to Kafur Laqef, ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb, and ‘Azoun villages; and under the bridge of ‘Azoun village (on a road between Tulkarm and Qalqiliyia).

At approximately 15:50 on Thursday, 01 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 17:10, a similar checkpoint was established at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 16:15 on Friday, 02 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint between ‘Azoun and Jayyous villages, east of Qaliqliyia.

At approximately 17:00 on Saturday, 03 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of QALQILIYIA.

At approximately 09:40 on Sunday, 04 March 2018, a similar checkpoint was established at the eastern entrance to the village.

At approximately 11:40 on Monday, 05 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Jeet village, northeast of Qalqiliyia.

Salfit: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 22:50 on Wednesday, 28 February 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit.

At approximately 21:30 on Friday, 02 March 2018, a similar checkpoint was established at the northern entrance to Salfit.

At approximately 09:40 on Sunday, 04 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Balout village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 20:30 on Monday, 05 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Balout village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 23:10, a similar checkpoint was established under the bridge of Askaka village, east of the city.

Tulkarm:

At approximately 14:30 on Friday, 02 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Safareen village, east of Tulkarm.

On Monday, 05 March 2018, Israeli forces stationed at ‘Inab military checkpoint tightened their arbitrary measures against Palestinian civilians and obstructed their movement for few hours before reopening the checkpoint.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 10:00 on Friday, 02 March 2018, Israeli forces arrested ‘Isaa Mohamed al-Shawaheen (17), while breeding sheep in Khelit al-‘Edah area, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. ‘Isaa was then taken to an investigation centre in “Kiryat ‘Arab’ settlement, east of Hebron. The Israeli forces claimed that ‘Isaa was present in a confiscated area.

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 03 March 2018, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint established at the entrance to al-Shuhahda Street in the centre of Hebron, arrested Hasan Mohamed Ghazal (16) and Bahaa ‘Ali Abu Halawa (16). The arrested persons were then taken to an investigation centre in “Kiryat ‘Arab’ settlement, east of Hebron. The Israeli forces claimed that the children threw stones at the soldiers. Hasan and Bahaa were later released after questioning them.

At approximately 11:00 on Sunday, 04 March 2018, Israeli Border Guard officers arrested Sameh Abed al-Hameed Jaber (19) near a military checkpoint established at the southern entrance to al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron’s Old City. The Israeli police confiscated Sameh’s mobile phone and his ID card. Few hours later, Sameh was released without giving him his mobile phone and ID card.

At approximately 15:00 on Sunday, Israeli forces arrested Mohamed Hamdan Jebreel al-Salibi (56), from Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, while he was in his an agricultural land near the security fence of “Karmei Tsur” settlement, south of the city. Mohamed was later released after questioning him.

At approximately 18:00 on Monday, 05 March 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Hawarah checkpoint, south of Nablus, arrested Ahmed Abed al-Razeq As’ad Mohamed Ahmed (24) from Balata refugee camp, east of the city. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces stopped a vehicle carrying Ahmed and checked his ID card before arresting him. It should be noted that Ahmed suffers from a disability in his legs after previously being hit with bullets by the Israeli forces.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 03:00 on Thursday, 01 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Samer Anwar ‘Obaid (32) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00 on Friday, 02 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Islam Salem al-Basha (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:30 on Friday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Thaier Muhassin (21), Nour Maher Muhassin (23) and Mohamed Darwish (19).

At approximately 00:00 on Saturday, 03 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Seraj ‘Ali al-Khatib (21) and then arrested him.

On Sunday, 04 March 2018, activist ‘Abeer Abu Khadir surrendered to al-Ramlah Prison to serve her 2-month sentence issued by the Israeli Magistrate and District Courts. Abu Khadir Family said that the Israeli court sentenced her daughters ‘Abeer with actual imprisonment for 2 months, lawyer Asala (27) to work for the Israeli authorities for 2 months, and Somoud (24) to volunteer for 300 hours. They also imposed on them a fine of NIS 7000 on charge of obstructing the police work and attacking a female police officer in 2011. The family added that the case continued for 6 years in the Israeli Courts, after which the Magistrate Court issued the sentence against 3 of their daughters. The family then filed an appeal before the District Court, which rejected the appeal. Abu Khadir family confirmed that her daughters were beaten by the Israeli forces in 2011 after the latter raided Abu Khadeir’s house to arrest ‘Abeer’s son, ‘Anan Abu Khadir (14), and then arrested them. It should be noted that ‘Abeer is wife of prisoner Naser al-Deen Abu Khadir, who is now serving a 16-month sentence in the Israeli jails. Moreover, ‘Abeer’s husband served over 15 years in the Israeli jails in several prior arrests.

At approximately 04:30 on Monday, 04 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Bostan neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohamed Mousa ‘Odah (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 11:00, Israeli forces raided ‘Anata Primary School for boys in the center of ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. The Israeli forces then suddenly fired dozens of tear gas canisters at the school yard. As a result, dozens of students suffered tear gas inhalation and fainted. Deputy of Schoolmaster, ‘Emad ‘Eliyan, said that the Israeli forces fired a barrage of tear gas canisters without any justification, pointing out that all students suffered tear gas inhalation and then received first aid.

House Notices and Demolitions:

At approximately 07:30 on Tuesday, 06 March 2018, the Israeli Municipality bulldozers demolished a commercial facility in Bir Ayoub neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, without a prior warning under the pretext of non-licensing. The facility’s owner namely Mohamed ‘Odah said that the Israeli Municipality Staff accompanied with Israeli police officers and special forces moved into Bir Ayoub neighborhood, raided his facility, confiscated its contents, and then demolished it. He also said the Israeli Municipality demolished his facility for the second time. It should be noted that the abovementioned facility was built of bricks 2 years ago; however, the Israeli Municipality demolished it a year ago and came again to demolish it. Moreover, the Israeli bulldozers demolished a fence surrounding ‘Odah family plot of land.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli settlers’ attacks

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 02 March 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Bracha” settlement and “’Arousa” settlement outpost moved into the northern outskirts of Bureen village, south of Nablus, under the Israeli forces’ protection. The Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ houses. As a result, a group of the village’s residents gathered and confronted the settlers. Meanwhile, the Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at the residents. At approximately 14:30, the Israeli forces deliberately fired tear gas canisters at a house belonging to ‘Awwad Qasem ‘Awwad. It should be noted that the family members were staying in the house yard when the gas canisters fell over them. As a result, twenty-four of the family members, most of them were children, sustained tear gas inhalation. Among the wounded persons was an elderly man, Hasan Qoronfulah (65), who suffers from a heart disease. He was then taken via an ambulance to the hospital to receive medical treatment. After that, paramedics treated the wounded children and women, during which ‘Amer Hani Hasan Qoronfulah (24) along with his wife Hadeel Nazem al-Sa’ied (20) was carrying his 6-month baby ‘Obada to take him to the ambulance. In the meantime, the Israeli forces fired a tear gas canister and a sound bomb at them, causing fear among the family. After that, ‘Amer and his family headed to his car, which was 50 meters away from his house and went to al-Rahmah Clinic in Nablus, where the baby and his mother were treated. The baby was then referred to Rafidia Hospital to complete the treatment because the baby was suffering tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 16:00 on Friday, dozens of Israeli settlers gathered on the bypass road in Taqou’ village, east of Bethlehem. They carried out provocative practices under the Israeli forces’ protection on occasion of Purim. After that, a number of Palestinian young men gathered and threw stones and empty bottles at the Israeli forces and settlers. The Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, many civilians suffered tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 05 March 2018, Israeli settlers from” Kiryat ‘Aba’’ settlement, east of Hebron, started building a settlement outpost in Palestinian lands with an area of 60 dunums in Beit ‘Aynoun area. The Israeli authorities claimed that these lands are a state property. The Israeli settlers put 3 mobile homes and a water tank and to which they fixed Israeli flags. They also hanged a banner written on it “extending from “Kiryat ‘Arba’ settlement’. The settlers were under the Israeli forces’ protection and along with the Israeli Civil Administration officers. It should be noted that the dunums belong to ‘Edah family. Moreover, at the beginning of February 2018, the Israeli authorities levelled 4 dunums from the abovementioned lands, while the families, who were forcibly expelled from their lands by the Israeli forces, refused the leveling. In the same time, one of the family members was exposed to shooting by an Israeli settler. On 17 February 2018, a number of family members headed to their lands and planted around 50 olive trees. Few hours later, a vehicle carrying 2 settlers arrived at the area and then they uprooted the trees and stole them. The lands owners chased the settlers and took their trees from the vehicle. After that, the Israeli forces arrived, fired sound bombs at the residents, threatened them, and then arrested some of them. The arrested persons were then taken to an investigation center in “Gush Etzion” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 09:00 on Tuesday, 06 March 2018, ‘Ahed Taleb Mahmoud Hamad (25), along with worker ‘Emad Khaled Abed al-Hameed ‘Awwad, was driving his bulldozer to build an agricultural road in al-Khelah area in favor of ‘Ainabous Village Council, south of Nablus. At approximately 10:30, while ‘Ahed was building the road, he was surprised with a group of Israeli settlers from” Yitzhar”settlement established on the northern side of ‘Ainabous village, throwing stones at the bulldozer. The settlers broke the bulldozer’s windows, punctured the tires, cut the hoses with knives, and then wounding the driver and worker. After that, clashes erupted between the village residents, Israeli settlers and Israeli forces, who lately arrived at the area. The Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at the residents. As a result, a 35-year-old civilian was hit with 2 rubber bullets to the left shoulder and chest and was then taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus. The settlers’ attacks led to wounding the two sons Baher (33) and Zafir Mahmoud Abdullah Rayan (24), and ‘Awwad Saber ‘Allan (18) after being thrown with stones to their heads. All of them were then taken to Rafidia Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

