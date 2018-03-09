BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Another large demonstration was held inside the East Ghouta region of Damascus this week, as the fighting intensifies between the government and Islamist forces.

According to Damascus Now, the demonstrations took place inside the towns of Kafr Batna and Al-Hammouriyah, which are close to the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) front-lines.

 The demonstrators in both Kafr Batna and Al-Hammouriyah raised the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic and called for peace between the Syrian Arab Army and Islamist forces.

Below is the short video that was released by Damascus Now this afternoon:

