The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Tiger Forces and their allies liberated the town of Bayt Siwa, the Tank Base around Hawsh al-Ash’ari and imposed fire control over the town of Misraba in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta on March 7. Next day, the SAA advanced further on militant positions in Misraba where clashes erupted.
If Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) and its allies lose this town, the city of Douma and the militant-held part of the Harasta district will be isolated from the rest of the militant-held area.
Fierce clashes were also reported in the area between Bayt Siwa and the Armoured Vehicles Base, about 1km-long militant area left between two these government-held areas.
Pro-government rallies were reported in the villages of Hammuuriyah and Kafr Batna. Locals are especially upset with a decision by militant groups to reject a Russian evacuation proposal for Eastern Ghouta.
In the area of Afrin, the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) have captured the town of Mash’alah, the Maydanki Dam and the village of Hallubi Sagher on March 7.
The YPG attacked TAF and FSA positions in the southern part of the Shara district. According to the YPG media wing, Kurdish forces destroyed a battle tank, an armoured vehicle and killed over 30 Turkey-led fighters.
Meanwhile, the number of so-called “neutralized terrorists” in Afrin according to the TAF’s general staff grew up to about 3,000.
On March 8, the TAF and the FSA continued their advance aiming to isolate the YPG-held city of Afrin.
Large demonstration held in East Ghouta town, residents raise Syrian flag (video)
BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Another large demonstration was held inside the East Ghouta region of Damascus this week, as the fighting intensifies between the government and Islamist forces.
According to Damascus Now, the demonstrations took place inside the towns of Kafr Batna and Al-Hammouriyah, which are close to the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) front-lines.
Below is the short video that was released by Damascus Now this afternoon:
- دخول قافلة مساعدات للمدنيين المحاصرين من قبل التنظيمات الإرهابية في الغوطة الشرقية
- شاهد | كميات كبيرة من الأسلحة كانت متوجهة إلى الغوطة الشرقية بعد ضبطها من قبل الجهات الأمنية السورية
- استشهاد طفلتين وإصابة 4 مواطنين جراء قذائف أطلقها إرهابيون على أرياف دمشق وإدلب ودرعا
- المسلحون يواصلون منع المدنيين من مغادرة الغوطة ويقصفون قافلة تضم 300 عائلة
- (النصرة) تناصر مسلحي الغوطة بقتل أطفال الفوعة.. والمحيسني يحرض على قتل أهلها
- هذه هي جبهات الحرب في الغوطة الشرقية لدمشق: لماذا لم تفتح فصائل درعا المعركة؟…نضال حمادة
- ترسانة الجيش السوري تضم صواريخ يجهلها الآخرون
