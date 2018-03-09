Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Tiger Forces and their allies liberated the town of Bayt Siwa, the Tank Base around Hawsh al-Ash’ari and imposed fire control over the town of Misraba in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta on March 7. Next day, the SAA advanced further on militant positions in Misraba where clashes erupted.

If Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) and its allies lose this town, the city of Douma and the militant-held part of the Harasta district will be isolated from the rest of the militant-held area.

Fierce clashes were also reported in the area between Bayt Siwa and the Armoured Vehicles Base, about 1km-long militant area left between two these government-held areas.

Pro-government rallies were reported in the villages of Hammuuriyah and Kafr Batna. Locals are especially upset with a decision by militant groups to reject a Russian evacuation proposal for Eastern Ghouta.

In the area of Afrin, the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) have captured the town of Mash’alah, the Maydanki Dam and the village of Hallubi Sagher on March 7.

The YPG attacked TAF and FSA positions in the southern part of the Shara district. According to the YPG media wing, Kurdish forces destroyed a battle tank, an armoured vehicle and killed over 30 Turkey-led fighters.

Meanwhile, the number of so-called “neutralized terrorists” in Afrin according to the TAF’s general staff grew up to about 3,000.

On March 8, the TAF and the FSA continued their advance aiming to isolate the YPG-held city of Afrin.

