BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) seized the imperative town of Mesraba in the East Ghouta region, today, forcing the Islamist rebels to retreat further south in order to avoid being overrun.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to nearly split the East Ghouta region into two separate pockets.

The first photos from the captured town of Mesraba were released by Russia’s ANNA News this afternoon:
With Mesraba captured, the Syrian Army will now turn their attention to the Douma and Harasta fronts, where they hope to pressure the Islamist rebels to surrender their last positions.

Photo credit: ANNA News

