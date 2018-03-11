Putin’s rhetoric and Trump’s meeting – Kim Jong Un خطاب بوتين ولقاء ترامب ـ جونغ أون

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Putin’s rhetoric and Trump’s meeting – Kim Jong Un

Written by Nasser Kandil,

It is neither important how will Washington react to the speech of the Russian President Vladimir Putin who declared the end of the era of American uni-polarity of the traditional and the nuclear force, nor how will it promote the summit meeting between the US President Donald Trump and the supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong-Un. Because in both cases what concerns it is the separation between the two incidents rather than believing its impressions. In the military affair, the State department said on Thursday that “the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech ensures that his country is developing destabilizing weapons, and this is contrary to its commitments”. While the spokesperson for the United States Department of State Heather Nauert in a press conference said that “Putin certified what the US government knew a long time ago, but Russia was denying that, Russia has been developing destabilizing weapons systems for more than ten years, so it breached its international commitments directly”. While the Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W.White said during a press conference” we were not surprised with these declarations, the American people must be certain that we are ready and our missile defense dose not target Russia” till the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood confessed that Washington’s missile defense is unable to confront the strategic force of Russia and China. In a response to a question posed by the US Senate in the Armed Services Committee whether the US missile defense is ready to confront the most advanced Russian weapons viewed by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Rood said that the recent missile defense system of his country is not ready yet to disable the strategic nuclear arsenal of Russia and China”.

Concerning the surprising incident as described by Trump’s administration about the start of coordination for Trump – Kim Jong -UN summit, the Americans’ words varied between the arrogant language of the Vice President, the real arrogant language of the Secretary of State, and the meaningful words of Trump himself after his call with the Chinese President. The Vice President Mike Pence said that North Korea is defeated due to Trump’s policy, so it accepted the American conditions, without paying attention that before less than a month, he talked about a plan for isolating North Korea in coordination with South Korea, while the latter was drafting settlement with Russia and China, but Rex Tilerson the Secretary of State was more realistic, he said that he was surprised upon Trump’s acceptance of Kim Jong Un’s proposal for a summit meeting. While Trump said that he is rejoiced at North Korea’s readiness to disarm its nuclear weapons, thanking China for its role in preparation for a peaceful settlement of the nuclear program of North Korea. But how the meeting was arranged? This is ignored by the Americans in media. On January 11th Putin said at a meeting with media editors that “he is a skilled mature politician” he added ” I think Mr. Jong Un has won in this round, he accomplished his strategic mission, he has nuclear weapons and a missile of total range of 13.000 kilometers that can practically reach to any destination on the ground” He added “Surely he has a reason in calming the situation” Putin’s speech has been coincided with the announcement of North Korea of freezing its missile and nuclear experiments on the occasion of winter Olympic games in South Korea, while Washington announced in conjunction its abolishment of its military maneuvers with South Korea for the same reason. South Korea’s National Security Bureau (NSA) has launched shuttles that led to a summit between the leaders of the two Koreas at the end of April, with a Chinese-Russian welcome. It was followed by a consensus of the leader of North Korea of a summit meeting with the US President under an old slogan of North Korea that was refused by America. It is a Korean free-nuclear Peninsula. This means Washington’s disarming of its nuclear weapons from South Korea in exchange of the North Korea’s abandonment of its nuclear weapons, and Washington’s removing of its Thad missile system in South Korea. All of these are Russian-Chinese demands. South Korea’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-Yong was surprised before yesterday during his meeting with the US President in the White House upon receiving the approval of holing a summit.

The international balances drawn by Putin’s speech have been interpreted in Trump’s behavior. As any US president Trump wants his own historic achievement, as Barack Obama accomplished the Iranian nuclear file towards which Trump is so upset, Trump wants to accomplish the military nuclear file of North Korea, Korea did not try to accumulate the wealth of its people in unused missiles, rather it conducted that way in order to get the recognition of its people of it as an independent sovereign country in exchange of ensuring its security by freeing the Korean peninsula in its north and south from the nuclear weapons and the weapons of mass destruction. It proposed a summit under this title, and Trump accepted surprising his secretary of State, because the international equations showed him that America has become the second country in its military force, so it has to accelerate to accept the proposal under Chinese-Russian mediation, and to shout with its defeated allies in the battlefields, especially in Syria, and to accept the fact that it is defeated while saying that the war is not among its priorities, Now Ghouta is like Aleppo, and Afrin, Raqqa, and Idlib are on the way.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– ليس مهمّاً كيف تصوغ واشنطن تعاملها مع خطاب الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين الذي أعلن نهاية زمن التفرّد الأميركي بالقوة التقليدية والنووية، أو كيف ستسوّق لقاء القمة بين الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب وزعيم كوريا الشمالية كيم جونغ أون. وهي في الحالين ما يهمّها هو الفصل بين الحدثين أكثر مما يهمّها تصديق روايتها لكلّ منهما، ففي الشأن العسكري قالت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية، الخميس، إنّ خطاب الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، يؤكد أنّ بلاده «تطوّر أسلحة مزعزعة للاستقرار، وهو ما يتعارض مع التزاماتها». وأوضحت المتحدثة باسم الوزارة هيزير ناورت، في مؤتمر صحافي، أنّ «بوتين أكد ما كانت تعلمه الحكومة الأميركية منذ زمن، إلاّ أنّ روسيا كانت تنفي ذلك، وهو قيامها بتطوير منظومات أسلحة مزعزعة للاستقرار لأكثر من 10 سنوات منتهكة بشكل مباشر التزاماتها الدولية» بينما قالت المتحدثة باسم البنتاغون، دانا وايت، خلال مؤتمر صحافي «لم نتفاجأ بهذه التصريحات، وعلى الشعب الأميركي أن يكون متأكداً من أننا جاهزون تماماً، ودفاعاتنا الصاروخية لا تستهدف روسيا». وبقي التهوين من قيمة كلام بوتين حتى اعترف نائب وزير الحرب الأميركي جون رود بأنّ الدفاع الصاروخي التابع لواشنطن غير قادر على مواجهة القوة الاستراتيجية لروسيا والصين، ورداً على سؤال لأعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي في لجنة القوات المسلحة حول ما إذا كان نظام الدفاع الصاروخي الأميركي قادراً على مقاومة أحدث الأسلحة الروسية التي استعرضها الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، قال رود: إنّ نظام الدفاع الصاروخي لبلاده غير مخصص لهذا الغرض، مشيراً الى أنّ «نظام الدفاع الصاروخي الأميركي بالشكل الذي تمّ تطويره ونشره في الوقت الحالي، لم تتح له الفرصة لإبطال الترسانة النووية الاستراتيجية لروسيا أو الصين».

– أما في الحدث المفاجئ، كما وصفه أركان إدارة ترامب، بالبدء بتنسيق لقاء قمة بين ترامب وكيم جونغ أون، فقد تفاوتت كلمات الأميركيين من لغة التعجرف لنائب الرئيس ولغة الواقعية مع بعض التعالي في كلام وزير الخارجية، وسط كلام له معنى صدر عن ترامب نفسه في اتصال بالرئيس الصيني. ففيما قال نائب الرئيس مايك بنس إنّ كوريا الشمالية تنهزم بسبب سياسة ترامب وتقبل الشروط الأميركية، من دون أن ينتبه أنه كان قبل أقلّ من شهر قد تحدّث عن خطة لعزل كوريا الشمالية بالتنسيق مع كوريا الجنوبية، بينما كانت كوريا الجنوبية تهندس مع روسيا والصين مشروع التسوية، لكن ريكس تيلرسون وزير الخارجية كان أشدّ واقعية، فقال إنه فوجئ بقبول ترامب عرض كيم جونغ أون للقاء القمة، بينما قال ترامب إنه فرح باللقاء لأنّ كوريا الشمالية مستعدّة لنزع سلاحها النووي، متوجّهاً بالشكر للصين على دورها في التمهيد لتسوية سلمية للملف النووي لكوريا الشمالية، لكن الأصل هو كيف ترتّب اللقاء، وهو ما يتجاهله الأميركيون إعلامياً، ففي 11 كانون الثاني، قبل شهرين قال بوتين عن رئيس كوريا الشمالية في لقاء مع رؤساء تحرير وسائل الإعلام «إنه رجل سياسي ماهر تماماً وناضج». وأضاف: «أعتقد أنّ السيد كيم جونغ أون فاز في هذه الجولة. لقد أتمّ مهمته الاستراتيجية: لديه سلاح نووي، صاروخ يصل مداه الإجمالي الى 13 ألف كلم يستطيع عملياً الوصول إلى أيّ مكان على الأرض، أيّ مكان في أراضي عدوّه المحتمل»، وتابع بوتين: «بالتأكيد، لديه مصلحة في تهدئة الوضع»، وتزامن كلام بوتين مع إعلان تجميد كوريا الشمالية لتجاربها الصاروخية والنووية بمناسبة دورة الألعاب الشتوية في كوريا الجنوبية، بينما أعلنت واشنطن بالتزامن إلغاء مناوراتها العسكرية مع كوريا الجنوبية لسبب نفسه، وقام رئيس مكتب الأمن القومي في كوريا الجنوبية بجولات مكوكية أفضت لترتيب قمة بين زعيمي الكوريتين في نهاية شهر نيسان، بترحيب صيني روسي، أعقبتها موافقة زعيم كوريا الشمالية على لقاء قمة مع الرئيس الأميركي تحت شعار قديم لكوريا الشمالية كانت ترفضه أميركا، وهو شبه جزيرة كورية خالية من السلاح النووي، بما يعني إخلاء واشنطن أسلحتها النووية من كوريا الجنوبية مقابل تخلّي كوريا الشمالية عن سلاحها النووي، وسحب واشنطن منظومة «ثاد» الصاروخية التي تنصبها في كوريا الجنوبية. وهي جميعها مطالب روسية صينية، والمفاجأة لم تغِب عن المسؤول الأمني الكوري الجنوبي شانغ وي يونغ لدى لقائه الرئيس الأميركي في البيت الأبيض أول أمس، وتلقيه الموافقة على القمة.

– التوازنات العالمية التي رسم صورتها خطاب بوتين، تلقّى ترجمتها في سلوك ترامب، وككلّ رئيس أميركي، ترامب يريد إنجازاً تاريخياً يُكتب له. وكما كان إنجاز باراك أوباما الملف النووي الإيراني الذي يصبّ ترامب جامّ غضبه عليه، يريد ترامب أن يكون إنجازه الملف النووي العسكري لكوريا الشمالية. وكوريا لم تكن يوماً هاوية تكديس ثروات شعبها وتعبه في صواريخ لن تُستَخدَم، بل سلكت هذا الطريق لانتزاع حق شعبها بالاعتراف بها دولة سيّدة ومستقلة تنفتح لها الأسواق وتُفتح لها السفارات، مقابل ضمان أمنها بإخلاء شبه الجزيرة الكورية، شمالاً وجنوباً من السلاح النووي وأسلحة الدمار الشامل، وها هي تعرض القمة تحت هذا العنوان، فيقبل ترامب مفاجئاً وزير خارجيته، لأنّ المعادلات الدولية قالت له، إنّ أميركا صارت البلد الثاني في العالم في القوة العسكرية، وعليها أن تسارع في قبول المعروض عليها بوساطة روسية صينية، وأن تكتفي بالصراخ مع حلفائها المهزومين في ميادين القتال، خصوصاً في سورية، وتقبل حقيقة أنّ النصر سيُصنع ضدّهم وستقول لهم إنّ الحرب ليست ضمن أولوياتها. وها هي الغوطة تتكلّم كما تكلّمت حلب من قبل، وستقول عفرين والرقة وإدلب كلاماً مشابهاً وقريباً.

