Terrorists in Syria’s Gouta Besieged in Three Separate Pockets

Syrian government forces have divided the militant-held area in Eastern Ghouta into three separate parts and are developing momentum further. The US has reacted threatening to strike government troops if they continue their advance. MORE DETAILS

The terrorists in Syria’s Eastern Gouta are now besieged in three separate pockets: Doma, Harasta and Arbin as well as the surrounding villages of each area.

Units of the Syrian Arab army on Monday regained full control over the village of Aftris after the eradication of the last hotbeds of al-Nusra Front terrorists and the affiliated groups, SANA reporter said.

The army units managed to secure the exit of a number of families, who were detained by the terrorist organizations on Madyra direction in eastern Gouta.

Syrian Army Scores New Achievements: Eastern Ghouta Split into two

In a new Syrian achievement and in a major setback to terrorists, the Syria Army divided the Eastern Ghouta enclave outside Damascus into two.



Hezbollah’s War Media Center said pro-government forces broke through militants’ lines to establish a corridor through the besieged Eastern Ghouta region after capturing the town of Mudeira.

The advance cuts off the towns of Douma and Harasta from the rest of the enclave, according to the outlet.

Douma is Eastern Ghouta’s largest settlement.

Residents and local authorities in Douma are now considering evacuating the town, local council member Iyad Abdel-Aziz said.

Syrian state media also reported army advances near Jisreen and Aftaris in the southeastern part of the terrorist-held territory.

The Syrian military announced the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to leave Eastern Ghouta.

Now split in two, one side of the enclave measures 27 square kilometers and the other 22. Russia’s military said 52 civilians were able to flee the enclave for safety in government-held territory outside.

Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolotukhin of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Syria’s warring parties said the evacuees would receive “all necessary assistance” within two days, according to Russian news agencies.

There were 26 children among the evacuees, according to their reports.

