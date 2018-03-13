Washington admits
مارس 12, 2018
Nasser Kandil wrote: Washington admits
- Two important admissions have been issued by Washington; one is published by the British Guardian. It is related to the American interference to stop the prosecution of the former Saudi intelligence official Bandar Bin Sultan in the charges of corruption in Al Yamama deal with Britain which cost approximately $ 60 billion dollars and his commission exceeded $2 billion. Bandr destroyed the region and sabotaged it in favor of the Americans. He was among those who were detained in the Ritz Hotel, they were arrested by the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and they assigned some their wealth to him.
- The second admission issued by the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John Rood before the Armed Services Committee in the US Senate about the inability of the American missile defense to repel the new Chinese and Russian missiles which he said that he has already information about them and that they form a threat and their confrontation was not noticeable in his ministry’s plans previously, and that such of this confession is present in the new US defense strategy.
- The real reason for the second US recognition is that Washinton was betting on winning the wars by strife and terrorism, it has spent money, weapons, efforts, and time. Bandar Bin Sultan was the symbol of this stage. Now the scandals are chasing him and posing a question about the involvement of the US officials with him in the commissions that led to such interest in stopping the prosecution. Washington’s experience with those who offered it the most important services proved that it is not faithful in order to express that US zeal.
- While the US officials were preoccupied with killing and commissions of arms deals, the Russians were developing their weapons and policies.
Translated by Lina Shehadeh,
كتب ناصر قنديل واشنطن تعترف كتب ناصر قنديل
- إعترافان هامان صدرا عن واشنطن واحد نقلته الغارديان البريطانية يتصل بكشف التدخل الأميركي لوقف ملاحقة مسؤول المخابرات السعودي السابق بندربن سلطان من تهم فساد في صفقة اليمامة مع بريطانيا التي بلغت قيمتها قرابة ستين مليار دولار وفاقت عمولته منها ملياري دولار وبندر هو الذي دمر المنطقة وخربها لحساب الأميركيين وقد كان بين محتجزي الريتز الذين ساقهم ولي العهد محمد بن سلمان وتنازلوا له عن يعض ثرواتهم
الإعتراف الثاني ساقه نائب وزير الدفاع الأميركي جون رود أمام لجنة القوات المسلحة في مجلس الشيوخ الأميركي حول عجز الدفاع الصاروخي الأميركي عن صد الصواريخ الروسية والصينية الجديدة التي قال أن لديه معلومات سابقة عنها وأن تهديدها صحيح وأن مواجهتها لم تكن ملحوظة في خطط وزارته سابقا وأن هذا الإعتراف وارد في الإستراتيجية الدفاعية الأميركية الجديدة ويشكل مبررها
السبب الحقيقي للإعتراف الأميركي الثاني بالعجز هو أن واشنطن كانت تراهن على ربح الحروب بالفتن والإرهاب وأنفقت مالا وسلاحا وجهودا ووقتا وكان بندر بن سلطان رمز هذه المرحلة وها هي الفضائح تلاحقه وتطرح السؤال حول مدى تورط مسؤولين أميركيين معه في العمولات تسببت بالإهتمام بوقف الملاحقة وتاريخ واشنطن مع من قدم لها خدمات أهم لا يقدم سجلا للوفاء ليكفي لتفسير الحمية الأميركية ؟
تلهى المسؤولون الأميركيون بالقتل والعمولات من صفقات السلاح وطور الروس أسلحتهم وسياساتهم
