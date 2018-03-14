Ghouta East .. Chemical Weapons between truth and misleading – Confessions

Syrian Army Finds Terrorists’ Facility for Manufacturing Toxic Chemicals in Gouta

March 13, 2018

The Syrian army managed on Tuesday to find in Shoufiniya area in Eastern Gouta a facility for manufacturing toxic chemical substances as the troops were combing the area after expelling the terrorists.

The Syrian military also found a facility for manufacturing explosives and rocketry shells.

Source: Al-Manar Website

