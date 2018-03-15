Posted on by martyrashrakat

Syrian Army Secures Exit of New Batch of Besieged Civilians from Gouta

Units of the Syrian Arab army on Thursday secured the exit of a new batch of besieged civilians from the eastern Gouta via Hamouriya.

The besieged civilians were used as human shields by terrorist organizations.

SANA reporter said that since early morning the army units and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent teams were prepared and managed to secure the exit of a new batch of civilians from Gouta.

The army units received the evacuated people and families and provided them with water and food in preparation to relocate them in the well-equipped makeshift centers.

Over the past two days, army units have secured the exit of hundreds of civilians held in the eastern Gouta through al-Wafedeen Camp.

Source: SANA

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 P.M.) – A mass evacuation of civilians is underway at the Hamouriyah humanitarian corridor in Eastern Ghouta on Thursday. Civilians have been fleeing militant-held territory, under the protection of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Army. The passage was established by Syrian forces, after the reported recapture of parts of Hamouriyah last night. Source: Ruptly

On March 15, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and the Tiger Forces backed up by the Russian Aerospace Forces captured the town of al-Rayhanah southeast of the Duma district in the eastern part of Eastern Ghouta from Jaysh al-Islam, according to Syrian pro-government sources.

The SAA and its allies reached the outskirts of the town of al-Rayhanah after they had captured the nearby Hawsh al-Mubarkha area on March 14.

The next main goal of the SAA in the eastern part of Eastern Ghouta will likely be the industrial area in the outskirt of Duma. Should the industrial area be secured, the SAA will likely halt its attack on that front because Duma is covered by a humanitarian ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-linked news agency Iaba’a claimed that HTS fighters had launched a counter-attack on the town of Hammuriyah in the western part of Eastern Ghouta. The town was captured by the SAA earlier.

Few minutes later, several Syrian pro-government activists confirmed that the SAA had repelled the counter-attack and killed several fighters of HTS.

The SAA will likely continue developing its advance in the western part of Eastern Ghouta towards the towns of Saqba and Kafr Batna. Riam Dalati, a BBC journalist, already confirmed that US-backed Faylaq al-Rahman is preparing to withdraw from Kafr Batna.

