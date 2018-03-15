Civilians continue to flee war-torn Eastern Ghouta via humanitarian corridor

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 P.M.) – A mass evacuation of civilians is underway at the Hamouriyah humanitarian corridor in Eastern Ghouta on Thursday.

Civilians have been fleeing militant-held territory, under the protection of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Army.

The passage was established by Syrian forces, after the reported recapture of parts of Hamouriyah last night.

  Source: Ruptly