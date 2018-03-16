Report: Poisoned Russian Spy May Have Worked on Trump Dossier

The mystery of the former Russian agent who was poisoned with a nerve agent in a small English city on Sunday is getting more complex by the day. The Telegraph reported Thursday that Sergei Skripal—who remains in a critical condition in hospital alongside his daughter and a British police officer—was in close contact with a security consultant who worked for Christopher Steele, the former British agent who compiled the infamous Trump dossier.

The newspaper refused to name the consultant, but reported that a LinkedIn page deleted in the past few days stated that he was based in Salisbury—where the attempted murder took place—and had previously done work for Orbis Business Intelligence, which is run by Steele. The Telegraph report states: “If the Kremlin believed that Col. Skripal might have helped with the compilation of the dossier, it could explain the motive for the assassination attempt in Salisbury town center.” On Wednesday, Valery Morozov—a former construction magnate who fled Russia—told Channel 4 News that Skripal was not retired and met with military intelligence officers every month.