Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

(07 – 14 March 2018) Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

the Occupied Palestinian Territory (07 – 14 March 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(07 – 14 March 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

Two Palestinian civilians were killed in Nablus and Hebron

28 Palestinian civilians, including 5 children and a female university student, were wounded in the West Bank.

Israeli forces conducted 59 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and a limited one into the southern Gaza Strip.

69 civilians, including 11 children and 2 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

9 children of them and a woman were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli authorities continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

Israeli settlers uprooted and damaged 78 olive trees, north and south of the West Bank.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli forces banned a marathon and an activity held on the occasion of “International Women’s Day”

“Ateret Cohanim” settlement organization attempted to seize a plot of land in Silwan village.

12 Shooting incidents were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats in the Gaza Sea.

11 fishermen, including a child, were arrested. One of them was wounded with a rubber bullet in Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian civilian at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (07 – 14 March 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces killed 2 Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and wounded 29 other civilians, including 5 children, a female university student and a fisherman, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip as well, the Israeli forces continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea and target the border areas.

In the West Bank, in 2 separate crimes of excessive use of force, the Israeli forces killed two Palestinian civilians. The first who suffers from speech impairment was killed during his participation in a peaceful protest in the centre of Hebron while the second was killed while confronting a group of settlers who attacked under the Israeli forces protection the outskirts of ‘Orif village, south of Nablus. In the second crime, a child was seriously wounded. In the two crimes, the protestors did not pose any threat to the life of Israeli soldiers or settlers who lately escalated their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, particularly in Nablus. Such settlers’ attacks usually occur under the guard of the Israeli forces, who instead of deterring settlers participate in the systematic attacks.

On 09 March 2018, two civilians, including a child, were hit with bullets to the lower limbs when Israeli forces moved into al-Laban al-Sharqiyah village, south of Nablus, and some civilians protested against them. The incursion occurred after Palestinian civilians set a hut on fire that was built by settlers on the village lands.

On 07 March 2018, after civilians confronted a group of settlers who moved into the northern outskirts of Burin village, south of Nablus, under the Israeli forces’ protection, a 17 year old Palestinian child was wounded with a bullet to the left knee in the peaceful confrontation of settlers. On 09 March 2018, 2 civilians were wounded in similar circumstances when a group of settlers attacked the northern side of ‘Einabous village, south of the city.

Moreover, 12 Palestinian civilians, including a child and university students were wounded after Israeli forces opened fire at them and fired tear gas canisters directly at them during protests and stone-throwing at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrances to the Palestinian villages in the West Bank. These demonstrations are organized by Palestinian civilians in protest against the American President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and against the Israeli settlement activities and land confiscations.

In the Gaza Strip, 9 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded after Israeli forces fired bullets and tear gas canisters at them directly during protests and stone-throwing at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. These demonstrations are organized by Palestinian civilians in protest against the American President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and against the closure imposed on the Gaza Strip for 11 years consecutively.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the on-going Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. PCHR’s fieldworkers monitored 12 shooting incidents; 7 in north-western Beit Lahia, 4 others in Western Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia, and 1 in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces arrested 11 fishermen, including a child, and wounded one of them with a bullet to the right leg.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 10 March 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Bureij, opened fire at the Palestinian agricultural lands. However, no casualties were reported.

Collective Punishment Measures:

As part of the collective punishment measures taken by the Israeli forces against Palestinian families of those accused and/or carrying out attacks against the soldiers and/or settlers, on 13 March 2018, Israeli forces closed with concrete a house belonging to prisoner Yousif Khaled Kmeil in Qabatia village, southeast of Jenin. The house is a residential apartment in a 2-storey building with an area of 60 square meters. It should be mentioned that the Israeli forces accuse the abovementioned prisoner of participating with prisoner Mohammed Abu al-Rub in killing settler Reuven Schmerling in Kafer Qasem in Israel on 04 October 2017. The Israeli forces previously on 01 December 2017 demolished a house belonging to Abu al-Rub family in Qabatia village.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 59 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 7 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 42 Palestinians, including 2 children and a woman, in the West Bank. Twenty seven of them, including 9 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Those incursions are accompanied usually with forcing children, women and elderly people to stay outside their houses for hours or locking families in one room, preventing them to move in addition to other acts of harassment and use of police dogs in house raids.

The Israeli forces continued to recruit “Mista’arvim” units to arrest Palestinian civilians, claiming they are wanted. In contempt for the Palestinian universities, a group of these units raided the Birezeit University Campus, north of Ramallah, using fake Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Cards. They kidnapped Chief of Student Union Council, ‘Omer al-Kasawani (22), and took him after severely beating him up and randomly shooting in the university campus.

In the Gaza Strip, on 08 March 2018, Israeli forces moved 70 meters into the eastern side of al-Qararah village, east of Kahn Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. the Israeli forces leveled and combed the lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel before the Israeli forces redeployed along the fence.

Efforts to Create Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of restricting the Palestinian organizations’ activities on 08 March 2018, the Israeli forces moved into “Rivoli” Hotel on Salah al-Deen Street in the centre of occupied East Jerusalem, and banned an activity for “Women for Life and Democracy” Society on the occasion of 8th of March “the International Women’s Day”, claiming it was organized by the Palestinian Authority.

On 09 March 2018, the Israeli forces banned a Palestinian Marathon organized against the Israeli marathon that is organized by the Israeli municipality and the Israeli Ministries of Tourism and Sports. They arrested a number of activists and participants in the marathon after attacking them and confiscated their t-shirts relevant to the activity after forcing them to take the t-shirts off.

AS part of settlers’ attempts to seize Palestinian civilian property, on 10 March 2018, ”Ateret Cohanim” settlement organization handed a notice to the heirs of late Sa’id ‘Odah, claiming the land on which their residential building is established in the central neighborhood “Baten al-Hawa” in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The organization claim that this land belonged to Jews in 1889. According to the judicial notice, this land is delimited by a plot of land with an area of 5 dunums and 200 square meters in the central neighborhood from the western side, and the organization attempts to seize it along with the buildings established on it claiming it is a Jewish property.

As part of profanation of cemeteries, on 12 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-Moujaidin Cemetery on Salah al-Deen Street in the center of the city. They damaged the headstones of graves belonging to Palestinians from Jerusalem who were killed by the Israeli forces in the last two years. The graves include the bodies of Mohammed al-Kaloati, ‘Abdullah Abu Kharoub; Thaer Abu Ghazaleh; Bahaa’ ‘Elian; Mohammed Abu Khalaf; ‘Abdel Muhsen Hassounah; and Mohammed Nemer as the Israeli police provided for burying them only in al-Mujahidin Cemetery.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, the Israeli settlers cut 28 fruitful olive trees planted 30 to 40 years ago in al-Telmah area near “Rahlim” settlement established on the lands of Yatma village lands, south of Nablus; 20 fruitful olive trees planted 60 years ago in al-Sowanah area in Burin village near “Yitsihar” settlement, south of the city; 12 fruitful olive trees in Qaryout village, southeast of the city and 18 fruitful olive trees in al-Twiani village, east of Yata in the southern Hebron.

In the same context, on 09 AMrch 2018, Israeli settlers from “Ma’oun” settlement attacked al-Tawani Kherbeh, east of Yata in southern Hebron. As a result, the windows of a vehicle belonging to Gom’ah al-Rab’ie were broken. On the same day, a group of settlers from “Yitsihar” settlement attacked Madma village, south of Nablus. On the same day, a group of settlers from “Emmanuel” settlement threw stones at the Palestinian vehicles traveling on Qana Valley Road, northwest of Salfit. As a result, a number of civilians were wounded and windows of a bus on a children’s trip were broken.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Wednesday 07 March 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Makhfiyah neighbourhood, west of Nablus and stationed in the vicinity of al-Masri building near Abdul Rahim Mahmoud Street. They raided the building and searched apartments belonging to al-Danbak, al-Sakhel, al-Masri and Yamin families. The soldiers also searched the building’s roof and the cars’ garage under the pretext of searching for Abdul Karim ‘Aasi (19), who is accused of killing the Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal near “Ariel” settlement, north of Salfit, on 05 February 2018. The Israeli forces later withdrew, and no arrests were reported.

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into Rantis village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mahmoud Zaki Abu Salim (22).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Mazra’ah al-Gharbiyah village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Husam Yusuf Shretih (21) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:55, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:30 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 14:30, a group of Israeli undercover units “Mista’arvim” dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into Birzeit University, north of Ramallah, using a civilian car with a Palestinian registration plate. The car stopped at the main entrance to the university and the Units’ members stepped out of it. They raided the university campus using fake identification cards of the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate and holding cameras like journalists. Half an hour later, the Israeli units raided the office of Student Council, and kidnapped Omer al-Kaswani (22), Head of the Student Council Union, after they heavily beat him. The Israeli Units also randomly opened fire in the university campus. Following that, Israeli soldiers raided the University campus to secure the withdrawal of the Israeli units.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah, al-‘Aroub refugee camp in Hebron; and Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Thursday, 08 March 2018

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Jihad Mo’in Marish (41), Mohammed Mo’in Marish (57) and Mahdi Yasin al-‘Akah (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in the center of the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Breghith Abdul Hamid Brighith (20) and then arrested him.

At approximately 06:45, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel moved about 70 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled lands located along the border fence and heading to the south. They incursion continued for hours before the Israeli forces redeployed along the fence.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Ethna, Bani Na’im and al-Majd villages in Hebron; Qafin village, north of Tulkarm; and Joyous village, north of Qalqiliyah.

Friday, 09 March 2018

At approximately 14:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Laban al-Shaqriqiyah village, south of Nablus, after civilians set a hut on fire that was built by Israeli settlers in al-Ras Mount, southeast of the abovementioned village. A number of Palestinian civilians gathered and threw stones and empty bottlers at Israeli soldiers. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, a 32-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the right foot and exited the left foot, and a 16-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the right foot. They were transferred to Yasser Arafat Hospital in Salfit to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Jaba’a village, south of Jenin; Hablah village, south of Qalqiliyah; ‘Azzoun village, east of the village; Deir Estia village, northwest of Salfit; Hebron; Sa’ir and Beit Ummer villages.

Saturday 10 March 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces accompanied with more than 8 military vehicles moved into Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then handed summonses to Sohaib ‘Ali ‘Obaiat (28), Mustafa tKhader Masalmah (28) and Hamzah al-‘Ajouri (23) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah sore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, opened fire at Palestinian farmers lands, east of al-Buraij near the eastern borders. However, no casualties were reported.

At approximately 18:00, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar” settlement established on the northern side of ‘Ourif village, south of Nablus, accompanied with 3 Israeli soldiers moved into the northern outskirts of the village. The settlers stationed in the vicinity of a water tank that provides water to the village in al-al-Safafir area. A number of Palestinian civilians then gathered and threw stones at the settlers and Israeli soldiers. The soldiers immediately fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the civilians, who were hiding behind the water tank. The clashes continued for half an hour. After that, the settlers, who were carrying batons and slingshot, moved about 100 meters away from the water tank while the Israeli soldiers stayed in the vicinity of the tank. Two soldiers then lay on the ground and took the sniping position while the third stayed standing. As soon as the soldiers saw ‘Omeir Omer ‘Amir Shehadah (20) and Hamam Mohammed Mefleh Safadi (14) appearing from behind the water tank, they fired 2 live bullets at them. As a result, Shehadah was hit with a live bullet to the left shoulder that entered the chest and settled in the heart causing his death. Moreover, the Safadi child was hit with a live bullet to the left thigh. He was transferred by a civilian car to Dr. ‘Atef Hafeth ‘Amer’s Clinic in the center of ‘Ourif village. After the doctor offered him first aid, the child was transferred to An-Najah National University Hospital in Nablus. Dr. ‘Amer said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the bullet cut the main artery in the thigh and exited the bone and the child’s injury was fatal.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Dura, al-Fawar refugee camp, Surif and al-Samou’a villages in Hebron.

Sunday, 11 March 2018:

At approximately 06:25, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah sore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:15 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

In the evening hours, Israeli forces arrested Ola Mohammed Hassan Marshoud, student at An-Najah National University after summoning her to refer to Howara camp. Ola’s uncle Fathi Marshoud (54) said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“At approximately 13:20 on Sunday, 11 March 2018, I received a phone call and the caller identified himself as Ghazi, an Israeli Intelligence officer and commander of Nablus. The officer ordered me to bring my niece Ola Mohammed Hassan Marshoud (21) to Howara military camp, so we took a taxi and went there. There was traffic jam at the checkpoint and while being at the checkpoint I received 5 calls from the officer Ghazi; the last one was when I was in front of the waiting hall in Howarah Camp, where I stayed for an hour and a half. I asked a female soldier: what shall we do? She then called the Israeli officer, who said to me that he was in a mission and another officer will see Ola. Ola refused to go alone, so I asked the soldier to allow us both to go. We then sat in a yard for 2 hours guarded by a number of Israeli soldiers. After that, two persons dressed like civilians, one of them identified himself as Officer Hassan and said he will interrogate Ola and ordered me to leave. At approximately 05:30, I left the checkpoint. In the next day at approximately 13:20, I received a phone call from Officer Ghazi ordering me to bring Ola’s laptop and cell phone and threatening if I do not bring them he will come to our house to take them. I looked for them but didn’t found them. At approximately 15:00, the officer called me and asked me about them and I told him that I didn’t find them and he hung up on me. It should be noted that my niece is a fourth-year student in the Faculty of Media at An-Najah National University.”

At approximately 17:00, Israeli forces moved into Irtah Suburb, south of Tulkarm. They approached a group of civilians from Quzah family while they were in front of their house near al-Taibah crossing. The Israeli forces arrested 4 civilians, including 2 children, namely Mofeed Abdul Karim Husein Quzah (50); his son Bader (15), his brother Fou’ad (46); his son Murad (12).

At approximately 21:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Alar village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sa’el Moqbel Fathi ‘Asrawi (46) and then arrested him.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Ezbet al-Mdour village, southwest of Kufor Thuluth; ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Ethna village, west of Hebron; Sangar neighborhood, east of Dura, southeast of Hebron.

Monday, 12 March 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Taqou’a village, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Akram Mousa Khalaf Jebril (36) and then handed a summons to Akram to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Atef ‘Ali Husein Reba’a (45) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, south of Hebron and stationed in al-Kamb neighborhood. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mohammed Yunis Mohammed al-Baw (22); Liath (19) and Anwar Mohammed Bajes al-Baw (20).

At approximately 01:20, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 8 civilian, including a cancer patient.

(PCHR keeps the names of the arrested civilians).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Saddam ‘Ali ‘Ayad ‘Awad (28) and Taiseer Khalid Breghith (23).

At approximately 03:20, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anabta village, east of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then Hesham Husam Hasan Faqha (18), Diya’a ‘Ala’a Adeeb Faqha (18). The Israeli forces also handed a summons to Osayd Ayman Shafiq Qabaj (17) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service.

At approximately 05:00 on Monday morning, 12 March 2018, the Israeli gunboats stationed off Rafah shore in the southern Gaza Strip, chased and opened fire at 3 Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 6 nautical miles. The Israeli gunboats heavily opened fire at the boats and then arrested 11 fishermen, including a child, and confiscated the boats manned by them. The arrested fishermen were identified as: ‘Adel Ibrahim Meqdad (23); his brothers ‘Ala’a (21) and Mohammed (25); Ibrahim ‘Adel Meqdad (23); his brother Mohammed (33); Mohammed Na’mat Meqdad (33); Mohammed Farhat ‘Ashour (27); Ahmed Mohammed Tabasi (29); Amin Sa’adi Jom’ah (24); Mohammed Shaker Meqdad (20) and Ahmed Ziyad al-Bardawil (15). At approximately 03:00 on Tuesday, 13 March 2017, the Israeli forces released al-Bardawil child.

Fisherman Ahmed Ziyad Husein al-Bardawil (15), from Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that on Monday, 12 March 2018, 10 fishermen and him were on 3 fishing boats sailing within 6 nautical miles in Rafah sea shore. Five Israeli gunboats; each boat had 15 Israeli soldiers who were masked and armed, attacked the fishing boats and fired rubber bullets from very close range. As a result, fisherman Mohammed Farahat ‘Aqel ‘Ashour (27) was hit with a rubber bullet to the right leg. The Israeli soldiers then let 5 police dogs attack the fishermen. One of the dogs attacked fisherman Mohammed Shaker Motawe’a Meqdad (20) and bit him from his shoulder and right arm. As a result, child Ahmed al-Bardawil fainted after seeing Mohammed bleeding. The Israeli soldiers then boarded the 3 boats, searched the 11 fishermen and transferred them at gunpoint to rubber boats and then to a big gunboat, where the fishermen were blindfolded and then taken to an investigation center. During the investigation, the investigator beat up al-Bardawil with a baton at the bottom of his feet. The child was then forced to sit in an open yard for 4 hours while he was wearing light clothes so he felt so cold. The child was released at approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 13 March 2018, at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.

At approximately 06:15, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah sore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 08:45 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 06:55, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Shoyoukh and Emrish villages in Hebron; Beta village, south of Nablus; and Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of the city.

Tuesday, 13 March 2018

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Askar al-Jadeed refugee camp, northeast of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 3 civilians namely Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed al-Zaghal (24), Montaser Mohammed Husein ‘Araishi (25), and ‘Adel Ghassan Qar’an (24).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into several neighborhoods in Hebron. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Hafeth Hesham al-Sharif (20) and Mosalam ‘Ali al-Qawasmeh (19).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahel village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Obaidah ‘Essa ‘Asafrah (24) and Laith Rasmi ‘Asafrah (23).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah northern village, north of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Darar Ahmed Hamadneh (55) and then arrested him.

At approximately 05:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-‘Aroub refugee camp, al-Thaheriyah, Tarqumiya, and Surif villages in Hebron; Qalqiliyah and ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

Wednesday, 14 March 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Asirah northern neighbourhood, north of Nablus. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mohammed Bader Hamadneh (20) and then arrested him. It should be noted that Mohammed is a student at An-Najah National University in Nablus.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Silet al-Harithiyah village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Khalid Abdul ‘Aziz Jaradat (42) and Mohammed Mohyee Eden Tahayneh (24).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Sanour village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Tareq Nayef ‘Essah (33) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Siris village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a house belonging to Qassam Ma’moun Najem (22) and then arrested him.

At approximately 07:20, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah shore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting continued for 20 minutes. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, a civilian with speech disorder was killed. Moreover, 22 civilians, including 2 children and a female university student, were wounded. (This number does not include the number of those wounded during the incursions into the West Bank and shooting attacks of fishing boats in the Gaza Strip Sea.) It should be mentioned that PCHR keeps the names of wounded persons in fear of arresting them. The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

Following the end of Friday prayer on 09 March 2018, dozens of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiyia area in the center of Hebron. The protesters threw stones at a military checkpoint established at the entrance to the closed Shuhada Street known as al-Container Checkpoint (56). Meanwhile, a number of Israeli soldiers deployed in the area and then fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at stone-throwers. The Israeli forces also chased the protesters between shops in Abu al-Humus area. After that, the protesters retreated while the Israeli soldiers raided a garage belonging to ‘Abed al-Jabbar and then they stationed behind the walls of Khadija ‘Abdeen School. In the meantime, the protesters throw Molotov cocktails at the Israeli soldiers from long distance. The Israeli soldiers stationed about 200 meters away from the area heavily fired live bullets at the protestors who were on Abu al-Humus Street. As a result, Mohammed Zain Fazza’ al-Ja’bari (24), who is suffering from speech disorder, was hit with a live bullet to the right side of his chest. Mohammed was then taken via a car to the Hebron Governmental Hospital, which is 300 meters away from the scene. At approximately 15:40 on the same day, doctors announced Mohammed’s death.

Following the same Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin, Bil’in, and Budrus villages west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh and al-Mazr’ah al-Gharbiyah villages, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the U.S President Donald trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Israeli forces used force to disperse the protestors by firing live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. The soldiers also chased the protestors into olive fields and between houses. As a result, a civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the abdomen. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian children and young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the right foot and a17-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the foot. The wounded civilians were transferred by an ambulance belonging to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment.

At approximately 13:20, Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah and headed to the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years. When the protestors approached the entrance, Israeli forces fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the shoulder.

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 12 March 2018, dozens of Palestinian students from Birzeit University at the northern entrance to al-Birah, in protest against the Israeli forces raids to the university campus on 08 March 2018 and arresting the head of Students Council. The protestors set fire to tires and threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint. The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 8 students, including a female student, were hit with rubber bullets. They were taken by a PRCS ambulance to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 01:30 on Friday, 09 March 2018, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. The youngsters approached the security fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers stationed in military watchtowers and in their vicinity at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun village, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of the abovementioned village, and stationed in the east of the Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia, fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 5 civilians, including a child and blind man, were wounded. Three of them were hit with live bullets and 2 civilians were hit with a tear gas canister. The wounded civilians were transferred via a PRCS ambulance to the Indonesian Hospital to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries between moderate and minor.

At approximately 14:00 on the same Friday, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel east of Khuza’a and ‘Abasan al-Kabirah and al-Jadidah villages, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The clashes continued in the area for hours during which the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence and sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and the area in the west of the border fence. As a result, 2 civilians were hit with live bullets to their lower limbs. They were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital, southeast of the city to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Burij refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The youngsters set fire to tires and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The Israeli soldier then fired tear gas canisters and live bullets at them. As a result, a 21-year-old civilian was hit with live bullets to the right thigh and a 24-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the left knee. They were transferred by a PRCS ambulance to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Their injuries were classified as moderate.

At approximately 16:30 on Wednesday, 14 March 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza City and then headed to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel (near former Nahel Oz crossing). The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the foot. He was taken by an ambulance to al-Shifa Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Collective Punishment Policy:

As part of the collective punishment policy applied by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian families of those accused of carrying out attacks against the Israeli forces and/or settlers, Israeli forces closed with concrete a house belonging to prisoner Yousef Khaled Kamail in Qabatia village, southeast of Jenin.

According to PCHR’s investigations, at approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 13 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into Qabatia village, southeast of Jenin, and then stationed in the Eastern neighborhood. The Israeli forces surrounded a residential building belonging to Khaled Mostafa Kamail and his sons. The 2-storey building is comprised of 4 apartments, sheltering 10 members including 2 children. The Israeli forces raided the building and then locked all the families’ members in one room in an apartment belonging to Mohamed Khaled Kamail. After that, an engineering unit raided an apartment in the ground floor belonging to prisoner Khaled Kamail and then fixed a steel plate on the apartment’s main entrance and 2 similar plates on 2 windows of the northern room. The Israeli forces also brought 8 concrete mixers and then pumped the concrete in the 60-square-meter apartment. The apartment was closed to a height of 2.5 meters. It should be noted that the Israeli forces accused prisoner Mohamed Abu al-Rub of killing an Israeli settler Reuven Schmerling on 04 October 2017, in Kafur Qasem village in Israel. Moreover, on 01 December 2017, the Israeli forces previously demolished the house of Abu al-Rub Family in Qabatia village.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Note: Due to technical reasons, we could not obtain the official statistics from the department responsible for issuing the statistics.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(06-13 March 2018)

Category 06 March 07 March 08 March 09 March 10 March 11 March 12 March 13 March Patients 55 36 46 1 – 70 31 53 Companions 44 31 44 2 – 65 23 52 Personal needs 34 29 44 1 – 43 22 51 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – – – 12 Arabs fromIsrael 1 9 2 – – 13 11 8 Diplomats 3 1 3 – – 1 6 1 International journalists 1 – – – – 1 – – International workers 24 49 75 5 – 4 10 33 TravelersAbroad 100 – 2 – – – – 106 Business people 238 281 270 1 – 387 309 254 Business meetings – – – – – – – – Security interviews 3 5 4 – – 6 6 5 VIPs 1 – 1 – – – – – Ambulances to Israel 3 3 1 2 – 5 6 4 Patients’ Companions 3 3 3 2 – 5 5 4

Note:

On Thursday, 08 March 2018, Israeli forces allowed 6 persons; and on Monday, 12 March 2018, one person to return to the West Bank.

On Wednesday, 07 March 2018, Israeli forces allowed 3 persons; on Thursday, 08 March 2018, one person; on Sunday, 11 March 2018, 5 persons; and on Monday, 12 March 20158, 10 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

On Wednesday, 07 March 2018, Israeli forces allowed 3 persons to travel via Ben Gurion Airport.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Hebron: Israeli forces established (24) checkpoints all over the city.

On Wednesday, 07 March 2018, Israeli forces established 6 checkpoints at the entrances to Taramah, Dir Samet, and ‘Abed villages; at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp; on al-Majour Road, southeast of Dura village.

On Thursday, 08 March 2018, 6 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Beit Kahel and Samou’a villages; at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the eastern entrance to Dura village, at the northern entrance to Hahoul village, and on al-Fahas Road.

On Friday, 09 March 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the southern entrance to Halhoul village and at the entrances to Taramah and Beit ‘Awaa villages.

On Saturday, 10 March 2018, 2 similar checkpoints were established at the northern entrance to Yatta village and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Sunday, 11 March 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp and at the southern entrance to Hebron.

On Monday, 12 March 2018, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the southern entrance to Halhoul village, at the entrance to Beit Ummer village, and at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp.

On Tuesday, 13 March 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints on Wad al-Jouz Road, west of Bani Na’iem village; and at the western entrance to Hebron.

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (10) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 08 March 2018, Israeli forces established 5 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia; under the bridge of ‘Azoun village (on a road betweem Qalqiliyia and Tulkarm); at the entrance to ‘Azoun village; at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb , east of the city; and at the entrance to ‘Izbit Jal’oud , south of the city.

On Tuesday, 13 March 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia; at the intersection of Hejjah village, northeast of the city (was established twice); and between ‘Azoun and ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb villages, east of the city.

At approximately 01:30 on Wednesday, 14 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

Salfit:

At approximately 16:30 on Saturday, 10 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Kaful Hares village, north of Salfit.

Tulkarm: Israeli forces established (3) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 15:40 on Saturday, 10 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Qufeen village, north of Tulkarm.

At approximately 16:30, a similar checkpoint was established at the intersection of Far’oun village, south of the city.

At approximately 09:55 on Tuesday, 13 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Beit Lid village, east of Tulkarm.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

At approximately 13:50 on Monday, 12 March 2018, Israeli forces stationed at Jbarah military checkpoint, south of Tulkarm, arrested ‘Ali Omar ‘Ali Farhan (31), from Tulkarm, after stopping his vehicle and searching it.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 16:00 on Friday, 09 March 2018, Israeli forces stationed at a military checkpoint in Sho’fat village, north of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, arrested Mai Bassam ‘Asaliyia (14) and took her to an unknown destination while passing through the checkpoint. The Israeli forces claimed that Mai had a knife and a gas bottle.

At approximately 19:00 on Sunday, 11 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Adam Sa’ied Mahmoud (10) and Nour al-Deen Sa’d al-Khatib (14). Both of them were then taken to Salah al-Deen Police Station.

At approximately 01:00 on Monday, 13 March 2018, three Israeli police units backed by a drone moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched dozens of houses and then arrested 8 civilians. The arrested civilians were identified as Ayoub al-Hendi, Saleh Na’iem Muhassin, Mohamed Nimer Derbas, ‘Atah Mohamed Derbas, Mahmoud Gharib, Nimer Derbas, Ayoub Abu ‘Asab, and Hafez Derbas.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat Refugee Camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested ‘Adnan ‘Arameen, Mohamed Zaydan, and Tareq Kayalah.

At approximately 03:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anatah village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ameen Fathi Hamdan (24) and arrested him.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Abu Dis village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ibrahim Jamal Muhsin (34) and then arrested him. It should be noted that Muhsin is an officer at the Palestinian National Security Service.

At approximately 02:00 on Tuesday, 13 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 5 children and a woman. The arrested persons were identified as Sa’di Wesam al-Rajbi (12), Mohamed Maher Ghazawnah (13), Nader Mazen Muhassin (17), Nayif Waseem ‘Obad (15), Yousef Mohamed Darwish (15), and Ibtisam ‘Obaid. Mohamed Abu al-Humus, Member of the Follow-up Committee in the village, said that the Israeli forces arrested Ibtisam, mother of Nayif, and summoned her husband Waseem for interrogation. He added that the Israeli authorities arrested women from al-‘Issawiyia village as a new policy to practice pressure on the Palestinian families, in which they arrested 4 women, including prisoners’ mothers and wives, during the past days. The arrested women were later released.

At approximately 03:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved into Qalandia Refugee Camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 5 civilians, including a child. The arrested persons were identified as Ibrahim Hasan ‘Assaf (18), Wajeeh Haitham al-Khatib (17), Mahmoud Mohamed al-Louzi (23), Osama Na’iem Hamad (22), and ‘Izzat Moahmed ‘Izzat Hazeen (23).

Restrictions on Palestinian Organizations’ Activities:

At approximately 11:00 on Thursday, 08 March 2018, Israeli forces raided Rivoli Hotel on Salah al-Deen Street in the center of occupied East Jerusalem and prevented an activity for “Women for Life and Democracy” Society on occasion of the International Women’s Day. The Israeli forces claimed that the activity was organized by the PA. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces stationed at the entrance to the hotel and prevented anyone from entering. The Israeli Intelligence officers raided the hotel, checked the IDs of all participants, and then prevented holding the activity in the hotel or in any other place. On 07 March 2018, the Israeli forces summoned Zuhour Abu Maiyalah, Director of Women for Life and Democracy, to question her in al-Maskobiyia investigation center. They asked her about the activity and then released her without any conditions without telling her about banning the activity. She was surprised that the hotel was raided and she was handed the ban decision. Ahmed Jalajel, Media Officer at the organization, said that the Israeli police and intelligence officers ordered him not to cover the closure or preventing women from entering. The Israeli Intelligence officers also verbally insulted him.

On Friday, 09 March 2018, Israeli forces prevented holding the “Palestinian Marathon” activity in protest against the “Israeli Marathon” which is organized by the Israeli Municipality and Ministries of Tourism and Sports. The Israeli forces arrested a number of activists and participants after assaulting them. They also confiscated the t-shirts of the marathon after forcing the participants to take off them. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces raided vehicles parking on Nablus Street in the center of occupied East Jerusalem, where they attacked a vehicle carrying a group of children and girls and then forcibly confiscated Palestinian flags, marathon’s T-shirts, and Palestinian hattah. The eyewitnesses added that the Israeli forces arrested activist Mohamed Abu al-Humus and Fadi al-Motour after pushing Abu al-Humus while attempting to stick to the Palestinian flag. It should be noted that the Israeli forces ordered the children to step out of the vehicle and then leave the parking. After that, Israeli mounted police officers arrived at the area and ordered the children to return to the vehicle. Few minutes later, the Israeli Intelligence officers came and told the children that the vehicle was confiscated and they should leave. The Israeli officers forcibly attempted to take the vehicle’s key from Shahd Abu al-Humus and then searched it several times before confiscating it. They also ordered all the children to take off the marathon’s T-shirts and confiscated them.

Israeli settlers’ attempts to seize Palestinian civilian property

On Saturday afternoon, 10 March 2018, “Ateret Cohanim” settlement organization handed a judicial notice to the heirs of the late Sa’ied ‘Odah, claiming a plot of land where their house is established in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They claimed that the plot of land belonging to jews in 1889. Ya’qoub al-Rajabi, Member of Families Committee in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood, said that the notices were with the names of the late’s wife, sons and their wives, claiming the plot of land, where their building is built. The 4-storey building is comprised of 8 apartments, sheltering 50 members, most of them are children. He added that the judicial notices give the family 30 days to vacate the land while the neighborhood’s committee will head to a lawyer to cancel the vacation order and prove the family ownership of the land. Al-Rajabi also clarified Odah Family has ownedthe plot of land since the 1970s after buying it from a resident of Silwan village, who owned it in the 1950s. Years ago, the family could obtain the necessary licenses from all the Israeli departments to build the building, where they have lived for 20 years, and this confirms that the land belongs to ‘Odah Family. According to the judicial notices, the ‘Odah Family’s land is next to a land of 5 dunums and 200 square meters in al-Wusta neighborhood from the western side, which Ateret Cohanim organization attempts to seize along with other buildings established on it, claiming that it is a Jewish property. Moreover, Ateret Cohanim organization handed notices to over 70 families in the village starting from September 2015. Al-Rajabi warned of the seriousness of the judicial summonses handed to ‘Odah Family, pointing out that they would be the beginning for new other notices to vacate buildings and apartments built in the vicinity of the 5 dunums in Baten al-Hawa neighborhood.

Damaging Headstones of Graves in al-Mujahidin Cemetery :

On Monday, 12 March 2018, Israeli forces raided al– Mujahidin Cemetery on Salah al-Deen Street in the center of occupied East Jerusalem, where they damaged tombstones of a graveyard where Palestinian civilians from Jerusalem were buried after being killed by the Israeli forces. Hussni al-Kilany, who is responsible for al- Mujahidin Cemetery, said that the Israeli forces, who had hand tools, broke the lock of the cemetery’s main entrance and then raided the cemetery. Moreover, other Israeli forces stationed at the cemetery entrance and in the vicinity of it. He added that the Israeli forces damaged a headstone of graveyard where Jerusalemite persons were buried after being killed by the Israeli forces during the last 2 years. They Israeli forces also damaged a Quran verse and another sentence saying, “Cemeteries of Jerusalem Intifada Martyrs”. Al-Kilany added that the Israeli authorities called upon the cemetery officials 3 months ago to remove the word of “Hero Martyr”, which was written before the name of each person killed by the Israeli forces. A day before raiding the cemetery and damaging the headstones, an Israeli officer raided the cemetery and took photos of the graveyard. It should be noted that the graveyard includes the corpses of Mohamed al-Kalouti, Abdullah Abu Kharoub, Thaier Abu Ghazalah, Bahaa’ Abu Khalaf, Abed al-Muhsen Hassonah, and Mohamed Nimer after The Israeli police ordered to bury all of them only in al-Mujahidin Cemetery.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli settlers’ attacks

At approximately 17:00 on Wednesday, 07 March 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “’Arousa” outpost that extended from “Bracha” settlement established in the northern outskirts of Bureen village, south of Nablus, attacked Palestinian civilians’ houses in the village’s outskirts under the Israeli forces’ protection. Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian civilians gathered to confront the Israeli forces and settlers and threw stones at them. The Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters, live bullets, and rubber-coated metal bullets at the youngsters. As a result, a 17-year-old child was hit with a live bullet to the left knee and was then taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where his wounds were classified as moderate.

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 08 March 2018, a group of Palestinian farmers from al-Sawiyia village, south of Nablus, headed to plow their lands in al-Talmah area near “Rahlim”settlement, south of nearby Ytmah village. It should be noted that the famers coordinated with the Palestinian Liaison before heading to their lands. When the farmers arrived at their lands, they were surprised with damaging and cutting around 28 olive trees planted 30 to 40 years ago. The abovementioned trees belong to Suhail Abed al-Rahman al-Salman, who have 18 trees, and Ahmed Hamed Khalil, who have 10 trees.

At approximately 11:00 on Friday, 09 March 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from” Maon” settlement attacked Kherbit al-Tawani, east of Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli settlers threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ houses and vehicles. As a result, vehicle’s windows of Jumm’a Mousa Jebreel Rab’I, were broken. After that, verbal quarrels erupted between the village’s residents and Israeli settlers. Meanwhile, the Israeli forces intervened, deployed in the village, and then fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the residents. It should be noted that the Israeli forces did not prevent the settler from throwing stones at the Palestinian civilians’ houses. Moreover, the Israeli forces declared lands adjacent to the village as a closed military zone to prevent the residents’ movement.

At approximately 15:00 on Friday, a group of Israeli settlers from” Yitzhar ”settlement established at the northern side of ‘Ainabous village, south of Nablus, attacked Palestinian civilians’ houses in the village’s northern outskirts under the Israeli forces’ protection. A group of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of the houses and confronted the Israeli settlers by throwing stones at them. The Israeli forces immediately fired tear gas canisters, live bullets, and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. As a result, 2 of the protestors were wounded, the first one (25) was hit with a live bullet to the abdomen, while the second one (45) was hit with rubber bullet to the right eye. Both of them were then taken to Rafidia Hospital, where their wounds were classified as stable.

At approximately 16:00 on Friday, a group of Israeli settlers from “Yitzhar ”settlement established at the southern side of Madamah village, south of Nablus, attacked Palestinian civilians’ houses in the village’s southeastern outskirts under the Israeli forces’ protection. A group of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of the houses and confronted the Israeli settlers by throwing stones at them. The Israeli forces immediately fired tear gas canisters, live bullets, and rubber-coated metal bullets at the protestors and then chased them into the village. As a result, Osama Riyad Qat (16) was arrested and taken to an unknown destination.

At approximately 19:30 on Friday, a group of Israeli settlers from “Emmanuel” settlement threw stones at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles passing through Qanaa Valley Road, northwest of Salfit. As a result, a number of Palestinian civilians were wounded while the windows of a bus carrying children’s kindergarten were broken. ‘Alaa Jamal Ameen Zubaidi said to PCHR’s fieldworker that: “We are the owners of kindergarten for children. On Friday, 09 March 2018, we organized a trip for the children. There was 2 buses carrying the children and their mothers. At approximately 19:30, when we were on our way at Qanna Valley intersection, a private car with a yellow registration plate attempted to harass us. The car was travelling slowly at “Emmanuel” settlement intersection. The first bus driver gave us a signal to hurry up because he felt that the situation is not reassuring, so we followed him. Suddenly, stones fell over us. The first bus was hit with many stones while the doors’ windows of our bus were broken, causing fear among children and their mothers. Moreover, the glasses scattered on the passengers’ clothes. Eventually, we managed to get out towards Salfit”.

At approximately 08:00 on Saturday, 10 March 2018, a number of Palestinian farmers from Bureen village, south of Nablyus, headed to plow their lands in al-Sawwanah area near “Yitzhar ” settlement, south of the village. The farmers coordinated with the Palestinian Liaison before heading to their lands. When the farmers arrived at their lands, they were surprised with damaging and cutting around 20 olive trees planted 60 years ago. The olive trees belong to Mohamed Rajja’ Mohamed Zabin.

On Saturday, a group of Israeli settlers from” Ma’on” settlement established on Palestinian civilians’ lands, east of Yatta, south of Hebron, cut off around 18 olive trees from al-Tawani lands, whose Israeli settlers seek to seize them. The olive trees belong to Yaser Mousa Khalil Rab’i.

At approximately 08:00 on Tuesday, 13 March 2018, a group of Palestinian farmers from Qaryout village, southeast of Nablus, headed to plow their lands in al-Karm al-Gharbi near “Eli “ settlement, which was classified as C area, southeast of the village. It should be noted that the farmer coordinated with the Palestinian Liaison before heading to their lands. When the farmer arrived at their lands, they were surprised with cutting of around 12 fruitful olive trees. The olive trees were cut with automatic saws.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

