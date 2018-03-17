Tillerson’s dismissal and the hidden stitch إقالة تيلرسون والقطبة المخفية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The circulated analyses about the reason of the dismissal of the US Secretary of State Rix Tillerson which he received officially via a tweet by his president are distributed between a theory that its content is that the dismissal was a response to Emirati demand, that expresses a Saudi-Emirati desire, because Tillerson stands with Qatar in the Gulf crisis, and a theory sees that the dismissal is a prelude to further escalation against Russia and Iran whether in Syria or towards the Iranian nuclear program or in the US-Russian relationships and the controversial files which reflect the tension on more than an aspect, especially because Tillerson’s dismissal brought the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Mike Pompeo who is known with his stubbornness in the US-Russian relationships and the Iranian nuclear file.

In the US press and the US TV networks there are two different interpretations that have different analyses, the first one asserts that Trump was not in agreement with Tillerson, and the disagreement has grown between them due to the independent performance of Trump, and his establishment of a private island outside the range of the domination of the Secretary of State in the US State Department that is represented by the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley whose her name was circulated after the end of Tillerson’s term, knowing that the dismissal would take place sooner or later. But Tillerson imposed its acceleration through a statement in which he supported the British accusations of Russia of the assassination of the Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in London at a time when Trump wanted a neutral discreet position because he is preoccupied in calming the file of the Russian interference in the US elections, and does not want to get involved in media war with Moscow on intelligence accusations. The second interpretations link the choosing of Pompeo with his accordance with Trump, and expect that Herbert McMaster the National Security Advisor may be dismissed as Tillerson for the same reason; the disharmony with Trump’s changing mood. While Gina Haspel who successes Pompeo in directing the Central Intelligence Agency may become Trump’s candidate to the position of the National Security Advisor. These analyses see that the political reason which made such of this change is the progress in the negotiation with North Korea and the role of each of the North Korean intelligence, the Chinese intelligence, and the Russian intelligence in these long negotiations which will be run by the US State Department after the anticipated summit between Trump and the North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. Therefore, such of this sensitive file according to the US President needs a Secretary of State with a security background, who is closer to the president and able to have an understanding with him and agreement with his mood.

It was clear that Tillerson issued a statement that he is in solidarity with London in accusing Moscow and escalating against it, and that the negotiation with North Korea is the main concern of the White House until the date of the summit with Jong Un. The results of the investigations of the intelligence committee in the Congress denied the accusation of Russia in manipulating with the US Presidential elections, so they reassured Trump because the situation does not tolerate a new intelligence problem as what needed by London. While those who celebrate the departure of Tillerson as an achievement whether they are advocates of resolving the conflict with Qatar in the Gulf or advocates of the war in Syria, are forgetting the speech of Trump’s himself to the Prince of Qatar a few weeks ago about his support of the Qatari endeavor to reunite the Gulf Cooperation Council, and forgetting that Tillerson has been surprised upon targeting Al Shuairat airbase but he justified the strike. What prevents Trump for repeating the same thing is not the presence of Tillerson and what facilitates the task is not Pompeo but what has been said one day by the former Chief of Staff Martin Dempsey that the military involvement in Syria requires a prior decision to mobilize half a million soldiers and hundreds of aircraft, knowing that one trillion dollars has been allocated per year for twenty years without expecting a decisive victory.

North Korea which forms the main issue of Trump and his promised achievement by ending its military nuclear program alone interprets the coming of Pompeo who is responsible of the CIA and before that the intelligence committee in the Congress and who has a personal friendly relationship with each of the National Security Advisor in South Korea Chung Yue-Yong and the Director of the National Intelligence Service Suh Hoon, the responsible for the negotiation with the north Korea and with the Chinese and Russian intelligence about the Korean nuclear file.

– تتوزّع التحليلات المتداولة حول الأسباب الحقيقية للإقالة التي تبلّغها وزير خارجية أميركا ريكس تيلرسون رسمياً عبر تغريدة لرئيسه على «تويتر»، بين نظرية تسود التعليقات الخليجية ومضمونها أنّ الإقالة استجابة لطلب إماراتي، نقل رغبة سعودية إماراتية للرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، لأنّ تيلرسون يقف مع قطر في الأزمة الخليجية، ونظرية أخرى تسود التحليلات في مواقع متعدّدة ترى الإقالة تمهيداً لمزيد من التصعيد بوجه روسيا وإيران سواء في سورية أو تجاه الملف النووي الإيراني أو في العلاقات الروسية الأميركية والملفات الخلافية التي تتصدّر هذه العلاقة المتوترة على أكثر من صعيد، خصوصاً أنّ إقالة تيلرسون جلبت رئيس المخابرات الأميركية مايك بومبيو المعروف بتصلبه في ملفات العلاقات الروسية الأميركية والملف النووي الإيراني.

– في الصحافة الأميركية وشبكات التلفزة الأميركية تفسيران مغايران، تتوزّع بينهما التحليلات، الأول يجزم أنّ ترامب الذي لم ينسجم مع تيلرسون وكبر الشقاق بينهما مع الأداء المستقلّ لترامب عن وزيره، وإقامته لجزيرة خاصة خارج نطاق سيطرة الوزير في وزارة الخارجية تمثلها المندوبة الأميركية في الأمم المتحدة نيكي هايلي، التي كانت اسماً متداولاً لخلافة تيلرسون، وأنّ الإقالة كانت ستتمّ عاجلاً أم آجلاً، لكن تيلرسون فرض تسريعها بتصريح انضمّ فيه إلى الاتهامات البريطانية لروسيا باغتيال الجاسوس الروسي المزدوج سيرغي سكريبال في لندن، في وقت كان ترامب يريد موقفاً محايداً ومتحفّظاً، لأنه منهمك بتهدئة ملف الاتهام بالتدخل الروسي في الانتخابات الأميركية، ولا يريد التورّط في حرب إعلامية مع موسكو حول اتهامات ذات طابع استخباري، وتحليلات أخرى تربط اختيار بومبيو بالانسجام الشخصي الذي يربطه بترامب متوقعة أن يلحق هربرت ماكماستر مستشار الأمن القومي الأميركي بتيلرسون، للاعتبار نفسه بعدم الانسجام مع الطباع المتقلبة لترامب وأن تكون جينا هاسبيل التي خلفت بومبيو في رئاسة المخابرات مرشّحة ترامب اللاحقة لمنصب مستشار الأمن القومي. وترى هذه التحليلات أنّ السبب السياسي الذي جعل التغيير لا بدّ منه هو التقدّم الحاصل في التفاوض مع كوريا الشمالية، ودور كلّ من المخابرات الكورية الجنوبية والمخابرات الصينية والمخابرات الروسية في هذه المفاوضات الطويلة التي ستديرها الخارجية الأميركية بعد القمة المرتقبة بين ترامب والزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ اون، وبالتالي فإنّ ملفاً سيشكل الملف الأول للرئيس الأميركي بهذه الحساسية يحتاج وزيراً للخارجية بخلفية أمنية، قريباً من الرئيس وقادراً على التفاهم معه والانسجام مع طباعه.

– تصريح تيلرسون الذي يتضامن مع لندن باتهام موسكو والتصعيد بوجهها صدر عنه فعلاً، والتفاوض مع كوريا الشمالية مصدر الاهتمام الأول في البيت الأبيض حتى تاريخ القمة مع جونغ أون، أمر أكيد أيضاً، ونتائج تحقيقات لجنة الاستخبارات في الكونغرس تنفي اتهام روسيا بالتلاعب بالانتخابات الرئاسية الأميركية، وتمهّد الطريق لإزالة لغم كبير من طريق ترامب لا يحتاج للعرقلة بلغم استخباري جديد من عيار ما تريده لندن أما المحتفلون باعتبار رحيل تيلرسون إنجازاً لهم سواء كانوا دعاة حسم الصراع مع قطر في الخليج أو دعاة الحرب في سورية، فينسون كلام ترامب نفسه لأمير قطر قبل أسابيع قليلة عن دعمه للمسعى القطري لإعادة لمّ شمل مجلس التعاون الخليجي، كما ينسون أنّ تيلرسون فوجئ بضرب مطار الشعيرات، وخرج يبرّر الضربة، وسيفعل مجدّداً الشيء ذاته لو كان بمقدور ترامب المجازفة مجدّداً، وما يمنع ترامب ليس وجود تيلرسون، وما يسهّل المهمة ليس مجيء بومبيو، بل ما قاله ذات يوم رئيس الأركان السابق الجنرال مارتن ديمبسي من أن التورّط العسكري في سورية يستدعي قراراً مسبقاً بحشد نصف مليون جندي ومئات الطائرات، ورصد تريليون دولار لكلّ سنة لمدة عشرين عاماً، من دون توقع نصر حاسم.

– كوريا الشمالية التي تشكل قضية ترامب الأولى وإنجازه الموعود بإنهاء ملفها النووي العسكري، وحدها تفسّر المجيء ببومبيو المسؤول عن المخابرات الأميركية وقبلها عن لجنة الاستخبارات في الكونغرس، والذي تربطه علاقة صداقة شخصية بكلّ من مستشار الأمن القومي في كوريا الجنوبية تشونغ يوي يونغ ورئيس المخابرات سوه هون، عرّابَيْ التفاوض مع كوريا الشمالية ومع المخابرات الصينية والروسية حول الملف النووي الكوري.

