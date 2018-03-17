Official Russian reply to the British “shut up and go away”

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Saker

March 16, 2018

To follow up on the British suggestion to Russia “to shut up and go away”: https://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/4052937.html

If the Russian Foreign Ministry reacted in its traditional polite fashion, the Ministry of Defense decided not to mince words and called the British Defense Minister an “uncouth shrew” and “intellectual impotent”. Major General Igor Konashenkov was charged with the duty to deliver the rebuke, thus acting as a bad cop.

The rhetoric of an uncouth shrew demonstrated by the Head of the British Ministry of Defense makes his utter intellectual impotence perfectly evident. All this confirms not only the nullity of all accusations towards Russia we have been hearing from London for the last several years but also that the “accusers” themselves are nonentities.

The Great Britain has long turned not only into a cozy nest for defectors from all over the world but also into a hub for all sorts of fake news-producing agencies: from the British “Syrian Observatory for Human Rights” to the created by a British intelligence officer pseudo-Syrian “White Helmets”.

As to boorish words of the British Defense Minister regarding Russia, it seems that in the absence of the real results of the professional activity, rudeness is the only weapon remaining in the arsenal of the Her Majesty’s Military.

This summary seems both brief and to the point.

Translation by Eugenia

