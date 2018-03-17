BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) High Command announced on Friday that their forces had taken full control of Jisreen after a short battle in the East Ghouta region.

Led by the Tiger Forces and 4th Division, the Syrian Arab Army was able to overpower the Islamist rebels at Jisreen on Friday, following the capture of most of the farms surrounding the town.

With Jisreen captured, the Syrian Arab Army can now push further into the East Ghouta suburbs that are controlled by the Islamist militants of Faylaq Al-Rahman and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Below is the video of the Syrian Army’s High Command announcing that Jisreen had been captured from the militants: