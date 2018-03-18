Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) has published preliminary results of the 2018 presidential election [55.34% of ballots processed].

Vladimir Putin is leading with about 75% of votes.

Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin is running second with about 13%.

A candidate from the so-called “liberal opposition” Ksenia Sobchak currently has about 1.5%.

The voter turnout is currently 59.93%.

Vladimir Putin is going to secure a decisive victory in the Russian presidential election 2018. A large-scale campaign of the so-called “liberal opposition”, backed up by Western power holders, aimed at discrediting the election has resulted in a total failure. The voter turnout of 59,93 shows that a major part of the Russian population has ignored the opposition’s appeals to ignore the election in order to declare it illegitimate.

Even if claims of the so-called “liberal opposition” and the “international community” about alleged “mass forgeries” are close to some kind of reality and the current government has “added” additional 5-6% to Putin [it’s hardly possible to add more under the conditions of live broadcasting from polling stations], the current Russian president has achieved a resounding victory.

It’s interesting to note that Grudinin, a candidate from Russia’s Communist Party, has achieved the second result with about 13%. Grudinin has been the Putin’s competitor that has shown himself as professional politician. One the same time, the communist candidate has more hard-line views on the governemnt and foreign pilicies that Russia should implement.

On the same time, the “liberal opposition” candidate, Sobchak, has failed. She and her backers from pro-Western power elites have tried to exploit the desire of changes among the population, especially among middle-class in big cities. Sobchak, a pop-tv anchor, has promoted herself as a “none-of-the-above” candidate and called on all who do not want to vote in favour of Putin to support her. This strategy has appeared to be inefficient.

Earlier today, the CEC’s website and information center have faced a cyber-attack from from 15 countries. However, no furious reports over the meddling of 15 states into the Russian election have been seen in the MSM so far. In turn, the Russians have reacted to the attack without drama.

In coming days, SF will continue providing reports about the results of the Russian presidential election and further developments.

