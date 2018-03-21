Putin and Jinping are two voters in Trump’s second term بوتين وبينغ ناخبان في ولاية ترامب الثانية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

مارس 20, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The visit made by the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to the communities of the displaced of Al Ghouta and his checking the front line sites of the Syrian army reflects a scene in which an alliance is winning in the world not just in Syria, as what the President Al-Assad said during that visit. The world was at two consecutive dates of the re-election of the Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the Russian President Vladimir Putin for a new presidential term on one hand. On the other hand, the scene of raising the Turkish flag in Afrin to replace the Kurdish one formed an dilemma for an alliance led by Washington, this alliance is no longer capable of achieving victories but only in the wars of allies which Washington and its threats cannot find an echo due to the bad situation of its defeated allies, from one decline to another, Therefore, the war of Ghouta was a test for them for what can they do as united and a test for the unified alliance which fights them and wins, thus it shares the victory’s revenues in the field and the ballot boxes. While Afrin is the tragedy of the wrong options according to those who betted and left the people pay the cost of an alliance that fights each other and disagrees in distributing the losses among the allies.

At the heart of these variables, the US threats of a war on Syria or a strike that targets it under the pretext of chemical weapons as the Britain campaigns against Russia under the same pretext have lost their effect despite all the promoting campaigns. The goal was to weaken the Russian popular participation in the elections in favor of the President Putin, but the result was contrary, thus was the regression. Britain becomes talking about the cooperation in the investigation, while Washington calls for the cooperation in ensuring stability.

In these years which are witnessing the new terms of the Russian and Chinese Presidents, the war in Syria continues at a clear rhythm of the victories of the Syrian army, the progress of the unified Syria project, and the further confusion in rearranging the American cards in Syria including the allies’ ones; the Turkish confronts the burden of occupying Afrin and his promises of occupying more of the territories which are under the control of the Kurdish groups. The Saudi and the Qatari are the big losers in Al Ghouta battles, the Israeli is desperate due to the change of the equations, so he sought for the redeployment of the UNDOF on the line of separation in Golan front, and the Kurdish will decide his new positioning with every loss upon the fall of the Kurdish secession in Syria along with the American and the Turkish occupation projects which they made him as their pretext.

Within the new terms of the Presidents Putin and Jinping, the US presidential elections for which the US President Donald Trump is preparing himself will take place, Trump has early prepared his electoral slogan; the preservation of the Great America and the seeking for the stability rather than the war, this slogan is his only way to achieve the goal. but he faces difficult compromises that include recognition of the defeat, so the nuclear file of the North Korea is preceded as a title for the honorable settlement sought by Trump for his second term, in which he links with it the settlements in Syria and others. The Korean settlement is impossible without meeting the demands of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un of evacuating the region from the nuclear weapons and getting the economic and diplomatic legitimate status in the international community which is impossible without a full Russian-Chinese cooperation.

From now on, Trump will behave as a candidate for a second presidential term, while Putin and Jinping will behave as main voters for this term in the elections.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

مارس 19, 2018

– يحمل مشهد الجولة التي قام بها الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد على تجمّعات النازحين من الغوطة، وتفقده مواقع الجيش السوري في خطوطها الأمامية، مشهد حلف ينتصر في العالم وليس في سورية فقط، كما قال الرئيس الأسد خلال هذه الجولة، حيث كان العالم على موعد في يومين متتاليين على موعد مع إعادة انتخاب كلّ من الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ والرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بزخم وسلاسة لولاية رئاسية جديدة بينما في المقابل شكّل مشهد إنزال العلم الكردي في عفرين ليحلّ مكانه العلم التركي مأزق حلف تقوده واشنطن، ولم يعُد قادراً على تحقيق الانتصارات إلا في حروب الحلفاء بين أطرافه، الذين تعجز واشنطن عن كسب مصداقيتها معهم، ولا تجد تهديداتها بالحرب صدى لشدّ عصب حلفائها المتقهقرين من تراجع إلى تراجع، حيث كانت حرب الغوطة امتحاناً لما يستطيعون موحّدين، كما هي امتحان للحلف الموحّد الذي يقاتلهم وينتصر، فيتقاسم عائدات النصر في الميدان وصناديق الاقتراع، بينما عفرين مأساة الخيارات الخاطئة للذين راهنوا وتركوا الناس تدفع ثمن الرهان في حلف يقاتل بعضه ويتشظى في توزيع الخسائر بين الحلفاء.

– في قلب هذه المتغيّرات، فقدت التهديدات الأميركية بحرب على سورية أو ضربة تستهدفها بذريعة السلاح الكيميائي، كما الحملات البريطانية لشيطنة روسيا بذريعة السلاح الكيميائي نفسه، كلّ بريق ، بالرغم من كلّ حملات التسويق. فالهدف كان إضعاف زخم المشاركة الشعبية الروسية في الانتخابات لصالح الرئيس بوتين. وقد جاءت النتيجة عكسية فبدأت التراجعات، وصارت بريطانيا تتحدّث عن التعاون في التحقيق، وواشنطن تدعو للتعاون في تحقيق الاستقرار.

– خلال السنوات التي تفتتحها الولايتان الجديدتان للرئيسين الصيني والروسي تستمرّ الحرب في سورية على إيقاع واضح لانتصارات الجيش السوري، وتقدّم مشروع سورية الموحّدة، ومزيداً من الارتباك في ترتيب الأوراق الأميركية في سورية، وضمنها حكماً أوراق الحلفاء التركي الذي يواجه عبء احتلال عفرين ووعوده باحتلال المزيد من المناطق التي تسيطر عليها الجماعات الكردية، والسعودي والقطري الخاسران الكبيران في معارك الغوطة لآخر أوراقهما في سورية، والإسرائيلي اليائس من تغيير المعادلات والذاهب لطلب نشر وحدات الأندوف على خط فصل القوات في جبهة الجولان، والكردي الذي سيقرّر تموضعه الجديد مع كلّ خسارة ساعة توقيت سقوط مشروع الانفصال في سورية، ومعه سقوط مشروعي الاحتلال الأميركي والتركي اللذين يتذرّعان بالاختباء وراءه كلّ من زاوية.

– خلال سنوات ولايتين جديدتين للرئيسين بوتين وبينغ، ستحلّ الانتخابات الرئاسية الأميركية التي يستعدّ الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب من الآن، للتقدّم إليها طلباً لولاية ثانية، وقد أعدّ لها شعارها الانتخابي مبكراً، الحفاظ على أميركا العظيمة ، وصناعة الاستقرار بدلاً من الحرب تبدو طريقه الوحيد لتحقيق الهدف، ولكنه يواجه في جبهات الاستقرار كافة تسويات صعبة تتضمّن إقراراً بالهزيمة، لذلك يتقدّم الملف النووي لكوريا الشمالية كعنوان للتسوية المشرّفة التي يريدها الرئيس ترامب طريقاً لولايته الثانية، ويربط بها سائر التسويات في سورية وسواها، والتسوية الكورية مستحيلة بلا تلبية طلبات الزعيم الكوري الشمالي كيم جونغ أون، بإخلاء المنطقة من السلاح النووي والحصول على المكانة الشرعية الاقتصادية والدبلوماسية في المجتمع الدولي ، لكنها مستحيلة من دون تعاون كامل من روسيا والصين.

– من الآن وصاعداً ترامب يتصرّف كمرشح لولاية رئاسية ثانية، وبوتين وبينغ يتصرّفان كناخبين رئيسيين في الانتخابات لهذه الولاية.

