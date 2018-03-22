Evolution according to Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef

Israel Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef&nbsp; called black people “monkeys” during his weekly sermon.

By Gilad Atzmon

Israeli press reported today that Israel’s chief  (Sephardic) rabbi Yitzhak Yosef  called black people “monkeys” during his weekly sermon.

During his weekly sermon, the rabbi used the Hebrew term for nigger before going on to call a black person a “monkey.”

Following wall to wall condemnations by Israeli and Jewish bodies around the world including the ADL, the Rabbi’s office insisted that the rabbi wasn’t expressing his own personal views but actually “citing a passage from the Talmud.”

In fact, we should thank the rabbi rather than condemning him. The grossly offensive statement he made yesterday puts Israeli current attitude towards African refugees in a historical, religious and cultural context.

If you want to understand the Jewish State you better dig into the ‘J word’ and understand the complex relationships between Jews, Judaism and Jewishness.

