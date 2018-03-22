Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah presented on Tuesday the party’s electoral program.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed the need to work for the production of a national authority based on stability and the tripartite equation: the army, the people and the resistance.

According to His Eminence, “The elections represent a serious opportunity for the Lebanese people to re-produce their national authorities.”

“We go into this elections to remain the sincere voice of our people and honorable resistance,” he added, pointing out that “we will work from our parliamentary positions to protect Lebanon and its people, land, oil and natural resources.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further highlighted that “our electoral program includes improving the electoral law, especially in terms of turning Lebanon into a single electoral district and lowering the voting age to 18.”

In parallel, he underscored that Hezbollah will work on achieving political and administrative reform in the state institutions.

“We will work to provide the necessary capabilities to strengthen the security and military institutions, particularly the Lebanese Army,” His Eminence stressed.

Meanwhile, he urged the Lebanese to develop their judicial system so that the judiciary becomes an independent authority.

“We will take the necessary steps to address the electricity problem,” Sayyed Nasrallah stated, revealing that Hezbollah will form a special unit tasked with confronting corruption and the waste of public money.

In this context, Hezbollah’s Secretary General added: “We’re committed to keep our organization and party clean and uninvolved in any corruption.”

“Hezbollah will form a special unit tasked with confronting corruption and the waste of public money,” he unveiled, pointing out that ” he will personally follow up on the issue of combating corruption, because we are entering a dangerous period.

He also called for a complete the compensation of the 2006 July aggression and the adoption of a general amnesty law, taking into account the regulations that determine who deserves amnesty.

To the allies and friends, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a clear message calling for “modesty, compromise and understanding.”

“Conflict is a prelude to failure,” he warned, urging all sides to show modesty and to offer concessions in order to reach agreements.

Regarding the presence of Syrian refuges in Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that “a large part of the Syrian land has become safe and the existence of the Syrian refugees in Lebanon forms a great burden on them and on Lebanon.”

On another level, Sayyed Nasrallah commented on Lebanese President Michael Aoun’s call for talks over a national defense strategy by saying: “President Aoun has the right to do so and we do not have any reservations over this call.”

“As for Hezbollah and the Free Patriotic Movement, there is central communication and our political relation is still ongoing. We might disagree over some files but we have not become a single political party,” he said.

Source: Al-Ahed news