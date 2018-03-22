Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, announced his party’s electoral program for the upcoming legislative polls, in a televised speech on Wednesday.
“This electoral platform is not a political document, yet it focuses on an array of headlines that Hezbollah seeks to achieve through its presence in the Parliament,” Nasrallah said.
“The legislative polls constitute a serious opportunity for the Lebanese people to reproduce their national authorities,” he added, heaping praise on the army-people-resistance formula.
“We lead these polls in order to remain the true voice expressing the aspirations of the people, and in defense of our nation against the Israeli and Takfiri enemies,” he stressed.
Nasrallah continued: “We shall work, from our parliamentary position, on:
- protecting Lebanon and its people, territories, oil, and natural resources
- achieving political and administrative reform inside the state institutions
- improving the current vote mode
- developing the judicial system and enhancing it as an independent authority
- bolstering the role of the monitoring bodies
- establishing a national ministry for planning
- drawing special attention to the combat of financial and administrative corruption
- providing the necessary capacities to beef up the security and military institutions, on top of which the Lebanese army
- endorsing the extended administrative decentralization law in Lebanon
- adopting the process of bids and tenders
- reinforcing the role of the civil service board and rendering it a sole entrance to public employment
- activating computerization to facilitate citizens’ formalities.”
“Our platform includes developing the electoral law, especially pertaining to turning Lebanon into a single district and lowering the vote age to 18.”
“We have decided, in Hezbollah, to form a special organizational frame whose task is to face waste and corruption,” he revealed.
