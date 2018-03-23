Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(15 – 21 March 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

– 37 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children and a photojournalist, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

· Israeli forces conducted 83 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 6 limited ones into the Gaza Strip.

– 104 civilians, including 16 children and 2 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

– 49 of them, including 9 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem.

· Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

· Israeli warplanes launched a missile at Beit Hanoun Services Club stadium in the northern Gaza Strip.

· Israeli settlers continued their attacks in the West Bank.

– Israeli settlers wrote racial slogans in Hizamh village and attacked farmers and shepherds in Hebron and Ramallah.

· Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

– Two Palestinians were forced to self-demolish their houses in Silwan and al-Mokaber villages.

· 10 Shooting incidents were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, but no casualties were reported.

· Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11th consecutive year.

– Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

– Two patients’ companions and an officer at Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) were arrested at Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

– Israeli forces arrested 4 Palestinian civilians at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

– Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (15 – 21 March 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 37 Palestinian civilians, including 12 children and a photojournalist, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip as well, the Israeli forces continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, target the border areas, and carry airstrikes against objectives belongs to the Palestinian Armed Groups and open lands.

In the West Bank, on 20 March 2018, 6 civilians, including a child, were wounded when a group of “Mista’arvim” undercover units dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into Burin village, west of Jenin, to carry out an arrest mission.

On 21 March 2018, a 45-year-old Palestinian civilian was wounded with a rubber boat to the abdomen when the Israeli forces moved into al-Moghir village, northeast of Ramallah, to arrested civilians.

Moreover, 4 Palestinian civilians, including a child, paramedic, and photojournalist, were wounded after Israeli forces opened fire at them and fired tear gas canisters directly at them during protests and stone-throwing at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrances to the Palestinian villages in the West Bank. These demonstrations are organized by Palestinian civilians in protest against the American President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and against the Israeli settlement activities and land confiscations.

In the Gaza Strip, 16 Palestinian civilians, including 10 children, were wounded after Israeli forces fired bullets and tear gas canisters at them directly during protests and stone-throwing at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. These demonstrations are organized by Palestinian civilians in protest against the American President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and against the closure imposed on the Gaza Strip for 11 years consecutively.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the on-going Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. PCHR’s fieldworkers monitored 10 shooting incidents; 7 in north-western Beit Lahia and 3 others in Western Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 15 March 2018, Israeli forces stationed in the watchtowers, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the border area in addition to firing 6 artillery shells; one of which fell on a checkpoint belonging to the Palestinian Armed Groups while the other shells fell on agricultural lands and open areas. On the same day, the Israeli artillery fired one shells at an open area, north of the Agriculture School in northern Beit Hanoun, but no casualties were reported. On the same day, the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip opened fire at the agricultural lands, but no casualties were reported.

On 17 March 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at the Palestinian agricultural lands, east of al-Bureij. The shooting recurred sporadically in the same area on Tuesday afternoon, 20 March 2018, until 09:00 next day. However, no casualties were reported.

As part of airstrikes, on 15 March 2018, the Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at military training sites belonging to al-Qassam Brigades on Khalil al-Wazir Stree in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. Three missiles fell on the site as two exploded causing material damage to the site while the fourth missile exploded in the playground of Beit Hanoun Services Club Stadium adjacent to the training site from the northern side. No casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 83 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 10 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 55 Palestinians, including 7 children and a woman, in the West Bank. Forty-nine of them, including 9 children and a woman, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Those incursions are accompanied usually with forcing children, women and elderly people to stay outside their houses for hours or locking families in one room, preventing them to move in addition to other acts of harassment and use of police dogs in house raids.

Among those arrested was journalist Mohammed Hamamrah, who works in Ma’an News Network, as he was arrested while preparing a report in al-Takrouri mount area, south of Hebron. Howoever, he was later released. The Israeli forces also arrested Islamic Jihad Leader Bassam al-Sa’adi from one of his sons’ houses in al-Jabriyat neighorhood, west of Jenin.

The Israeli forces continued to recruit “Mista’arvim” units to arrest Palestinian civilians, claiming they are wanted. A group of those units via a civilian car with a Palestinian registration plate sneaked into al-Mahd al-Jadid Street in the center fo Bethlehem. When a Palestinian car carrying Shadi Ma’ali from al-Dheishah refugee camp, south of the city, was passing by, they poucned on Shadi and took him to their car which fast drove away towards an Israeli military camp in Rachel’s Tomb, north of the city. Shadi is a leader in the Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Israeli forces claim he is wanted. He was previsouly arrested for 10 years, including years under administrative detention. On 21 March 2018, a group of “Mista’arvim” units sneaked into ‘Awerta villge, southeast of Nablus, and arrested a worker in al-‘Ajouri Carpentry Workshop next ‘Awerta crossing.

The Israeli forces raided a house belonging to ‘Abdel Rahman Bani Fadel, in ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus. The latter was shot dead by the Israeli forces after he stabbed an Israeli office guard on al-Wad Street in East Jerusalem’s Old City. An engineering explosives team took the house measurements seemingly in a prelude to demolish it.

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces conducted 6 limited incursions into the southern and central Gaza Strip. On 13 March 2018, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into the east of ‘Abasan al-Kabirah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. On 20 March 2018, a similar incursion occurred east of al-Qararah village, east of the abovementioned city. On the same day, the Israeli forces moved into 100 meters the western side of the border fence, east of al-Salqa Valley village, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. On the same day, they moved 200 meters into the eastern side of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. On 21 March, they conducted 2 incursions into the eastern side of al-Qararah and eastern side of al-Maghazi. During all incursions, the Israeli forces leveled and combed lands adjacent to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel before they redeployed along the border fence.

Efforts to Create Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of house demolitions, on 17 March 2018, Ishaq Shweiki self-demolished his house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, upon the Israeli municipality’s decision and to avoid the high fines. Shweiki said that the house, which was built 6 years ago of gypsum and sheet iron, is a 50-square-meter second floor and he was forced to self-demolish it after threatening to impose on him fines and demolitions costs ranging between 50 to 60 thousands shekels and for not causing damage to the ground floor.

On 20 March 2018, Faisal Jom’ah self-demolished his house in al-Mukaber Mount neighborhood, southeast of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City, implanting an order by the Israeli municipality under the pretext of building without a license. Faisal said that he built his house 6 months ago and tried to license it but the Israeli municipality refused. He added that the house was built on an area of 150 square meters and sheltered his family comprised of 6 members, including 4 children.

As part of settlers’ attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, on 19 March, settlers wrote racial slogans calling for expelling Arabs from Jerusalem on the walls of houses and civilian vehicles in Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They also punctured 3 vehicles and wrote slogans on it in addition to breaking a vehicle’s windows.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, on 17 March 2018, an Israeli settler attacked using a dog a shepherd, who was in al-Rahwah area, southwest of al-Thahiriyah village, south of Hebron. The shepherd attempted to confront the settler while the dog attacked the flock, seriously wounding 2 sheep. The Israeli police did not come to the scene claiming it is far away from them.

On 19 March 2018, a group of settlers attacked Palestinian farmers’ lands in al-Thahrat area in the outskirts of Termes’aya village, north of Ramallah. The settlers heavily threw stones at the famers, wounding one of them with a stone to the head.

Details

1. Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 15 March 2018

· At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested 5 civilians namely Ahmed Abdul Fattah al-Naqib (24), Mohammed Najeh Samarah (26), Shaker Hasan al-Tartir (24), were arrested from al-Masaken neighbourhood, northeast of the city; Ahmed Mohammed Mar’ie (25), was arrested from the northern Mount, and Mohammed Walid Mash’al (30) was arrested from al-‘At’out neighbourhood in the Old City.

· Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Dahiyah neighbourhood, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Baha’a Nathmi Hasan al-Taqtout (28).

· At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 4 military vehicles moved into Hebron and stationed in al-Tuffah neighbourhood. They raided and searched a house belonging to Meqdad Omer al-Qawasmeh (26) and then arrested him.

· Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Abu al-‘Asja village, southeast of Dura, southwest of Hebron and stationed near a mosque in the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Riyad Mahmoud al-Namourah (44). They then withdrew and no arrests were reported.

· At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into the southern area in Hebron and stationed in al-Fahas area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ghazi Saleh al-Rafa’iyah (29) and then arrested him.

· At approximately 06:45, Israeli forces stationed in military watchtowers, east of al-Shuhada’a Cemetery, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at the border area and fired 6 artillery shells. One shell targeted a checkpoint belonging to Palestinian armed groups, which is about 250 meters away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The other shells fell on agricultural lands and open areas. As a result, farmers, who were in their lands, and shepherds left the area fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported. The PRCS ambulances attempted to reach the area to search for wounded persons, but the heavy shooting and shelling prevented their access to the area.

· Around the same time, Israeli forces fired an artillery shell at an open area, north of the Agriculture School, north of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. The targeted areas are one kilometre away from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. However, neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

· At approximately 07:05, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

· At approximately 07:30, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at a training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement). The targeted site is south of Omer Ben Abdul ‘Aziz Mosque on Khalil al-Wazir Street in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. Three missiles targeted the site; two of them exploded causing material damage in the site while the fourth missile exploded in Beit Hanoun Services Club’s playground, which is adjacent to the military site from the northern side. However, no casualties were reported.

· At approximately 11:15, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah sore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 17:30 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

· At approximately 21:30, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian lands adjacent to the border fence. The shooting continued for about 20 minutes, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (4) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Artah Suburb, west of Tulkarm; Far’oun village, south of the city; Surif and al-Ramadin villages in Hebron.

Friday, 16 March 2018

· At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed ‘Emad Khalouf (33) and Abdullah Lutfi Khalouf (19).

· Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dura, southwest of Hebron and stationed in al-Saleeb area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Shams Eden Ahmed al-‘Awadah (31) and then handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

· At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Mughir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Aqel Ibrahim Abu ‘Alia (14) and Malek Zaki Abu ‘Alia (16).

· At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:40 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

· At approximately 18:30, Israeli forces moved into Bart’ah eastern village, southwest of Jenin. They surrounded a house belonging to ‘Alaa’ Rateb Qubaha (26), who carried out the run-over attack in former “Mevo Dotan” camp, at the intersection of ‘Arabah village, south of Jenin, and who was wounded and arrested by the Israeli forces on the same day afternoon. The soldiers raided and searched the house and then arrested ‘Alaa’s brother ‘Esam (24), taking him to an unknown destination.

· At approximately 23:30, a group of Israeli undercover units “Mista’arvim” dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into Bethlehem, using a civilian car with a Palestinian registration plate. The car stopped in the vicinity of Nissan intersection on al-Mahd al-Jadeed Street in the centre of the city. When a car travelled by Shadi ‘Essa Ma’ali (39) from al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, was passing by, the Israeli Units’ members stepped out of their car and caught Ma’ali. They took him to their car and drove fast towards the Israeli military checkpoint located in Rachel’s Tomb, north of Bethlehem. Ma’ali is a PFLP leader, and the Israeli forces claimed that Ma’ali have been wanted for a year. His house was raided several times earlier, and the soldiers threatened the family and pressurized them to force Ma’ali to turn himself in. It should be noted that Ma’ali was arrested for 10 years, spending years of which in administrative detention. In his last arrest, Ma’ali went on a hunger strike for 41 days in protest against his administrative detention.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Qalqiliyah and Hablah village, south of the city; Bedia village, northwest of Salfit; Halhoul and Beit Ummer in Hebron.

Saturday, 17 March 2017

· At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Karam Ibrahim Mousa. They demolished some of the house walls by machines they brought with them and uprooted the floor tiles of a room. The soldiers then arrested Karam and took him to an unknown destination.

· At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Obayat area, east of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a number of houses and then handed summonses to Abdullah Salim Nawawrah and Walid Dawoud al-Bastanji to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of the city.

· At approximately 14:00, Israeli forces arrested journalist Mohammed Hamamrah (24), a reporter at Ma’an News Agency, when he was preparing a press report in al-Takruri Mount in the southern area in Hebron. The Israeli forces claimed that Hamamrah took photos of a military watchtower in the area. The Israeli forces later released him after the Palestinian Military Liaison interfered.

· At approximately 11:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at Palestinian farmers’ lands, east of al-Buraij near the eastern borders. However, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Kafer al-Balad village, east of Tulkarm; Hebron, Halhoul, Beit Awla, al-Mawreq and Beit ‘Awa villages.

Sunday, 18 March 2018:

· At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Joyous village, north of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kamel Mohammed al-Khatib (16) and then arrested him.

· At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Burqin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested ‘Emad Ahmed Shalamish (25).

· Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Mughir village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Jihad Raja Abu ‘Alia (19), Qusai ‘Atef Abu ‘Alia (19) and Mohammed ‘Atallah Abu ‘Alia (22).

· Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 military vehicles, moved into al-Ramadin village, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Sa’ed al-‘Azazmeh (30) and then arrested him.

· At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched an under-construction house on Baker Street in the northern Mount. They then arrested ‘Adel Abdul Halim Abdul ‘Asi (19). It should be noted that the Israeli forces accused ‘Adel of carrying out a stab attack near “Ariel” settlement, north of Salfit on 05 February 2018.

· Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Sahour and stationed in Baritha’ah area in the center of the city. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mousa Ya’qoub Ma’marji (30) and then arrested him.

· At approximately 06:15, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved about 100 meters from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel into ‘Abasan al-Kabirah village, east Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled lands along the border fence heading to the south. The incursion continued for hours after which the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence.

· At approximately 06:30, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:15 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported

· At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces moved into Kherbet al-Hadediyah in the Northern Jordan Valleys, east of Tubas. They raided and searched tents belonging to farmers. At approximately 19:00, the Israeli forces arrested Manal Abdul Rahim Bashara (21).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Bedia village, northwest of Salfit; and Yatta, south of Hebron, and Far’oun village, south of Tulkarm.

Monday, 19 March 2018

· At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces accompanied with several military vehicles and an engineering unit moved into ‘Aqraba village, southeast of Nablus and stationed in the center of the village. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abdul Rahman Maher Sa’adah Bani Fadel (28), who was killed by the Israeli police on Sunday, 18 March 2018 after he carried out a stab attack that resulted in killing an Israeli security guard on al-Wad Street in East Jerusalem’s Old City. The Israeli Intelligence officers interrogated the family on the spot while the soldiers thoroughly searched the house. Following that, member in the engineering unit took the house measurements seemingly in preamble to demolish it. The Israeli forces later withdrew from the house and no arrests were reported.

· Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Barqin village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Rajeh Sa’ed ‘Ali Qablawi (39). At approximately 05:30 on the same day, the Israeli forces withdrew from the village.

· At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aydah refugee camp, north of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mustafa Saleh Abu Hammad (15) and then arrested him.

· Around the same day, Israeli forces moved into al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Hamzah Khalil al-Ja’fari (20) and then arrested him.

· At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into Silwad village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Ahmed al-Dar (20) and Mahmoud ‘Ahed ‘Awad (23).

· Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Dura al-Qare’a village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Qusai Mahmoud Hassan (22) and Ahmed Ra’fat Yaseen (22).

· At approximately 06:15, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. The shooting recurred at approximately 07:00 on the same day. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

· At approximately 10:00, Israeli forces arrested Hamzah Amjad Mousa al-Titi (20) from al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron after he referred to “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem. It should be noted that the Israeli forces raided Hamza’s house in the dawn hours and handed him a summons.

· At approximately 18:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Jaberiyat neighbourhood, west of Jenin. They surrounded a house belonging to ‘Ezz Bassam Ragheb al-Sa’adi and ordered his father Bassam Ragheb al-Sa’adi (58), Leader at the Islamic Jihad Movement, to turn himself in. al-Sa’adi surrendered to the Israeli forces who arrested him after they checked his identity card.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (11) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Atil, ‘Alar, Zeta, and Deir al-Ghusoun villages, north of Tulkarm; Beit Led village, east of the city; Qalqiliyah, ‘Azzoun and Hejjah villages, east of the city; Qarawet Bani Na’im village, northwest of Salfit; Sa’ir village and Yatta in Hebron.

Tuesday, 20 March 2018

· At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Fajjar village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ra’ed Mustafa Taqatqa (40) and then arrested him.

· At approximately 02:45, Israeli forces moved into ‘Aqabah refugee camp, southwest of Jericho. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Islam ‘Ouwiedat (25).

· At approximately 03:40, Israeli forces moved into Budrus village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Aws Abdul Nasser Marar (16), Hatem Rashid ‘Awad (19) and Mohammed Nabil ‘Awad (18).

· At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces accompanied with 2 tanks and bulldozers moved about 200 meters into the east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. The bulldozers leveled and combed lands that were leveled earlier amidst opening fire. As a result, farmers, whose lands were near the incursion area, were forced to leave the area fearing for their lives. At approximately 11:45 on the same day, the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. However, no casualties were reported.

· At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved about 80 meters from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Qararah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They leveled lands adjacent to the border fence and then headed to the south. The incursion continued for hours and then the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence.

· Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 10 military vehicles moved about 100 meters into the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Salqa Valley village, east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. They leveled lands adjacent to the border fence and then headed to the north, east of al-Maghazi. The incursion continued until approximately 18:00 on the same day. The Israeli forces then redeployed along the border fence.

· At approximately 12:30, a group of Israeli undercover units “Mista’arvim” dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into Burqin village, west of Jenin, using a civilian car with a Palestinian registration plate. The car stopped in the eastern neighborhood in the village, and the Units’ members surrounded a house belonging to Rami Mohammed Ahmed Ghanem (27). Few minutes later, a number of Israeli vehicles arrived at the area to back up the Unit’s members. A number of them raided and searched Rami’s house and then arrested him. It should be noted that Rami is a member at the Islamic Jihad Movement in Jenin. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian children and youngsters gathered and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who immediately opened fire at them. As a result, 6 civilians, including a child, were wounded. Five of them were hit with live bullets and the other civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to their lower limbs.

· At approximately 21:00, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at Palestinian farmers’ lands, east of al-Buraij, east of Juhor al-Deek village near the eastern borders. The shooting sporadically continued until approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 21 March 2018. However, no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (8) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Safarin village, east of Tulkarm; ‘Ezbet Shufah, southeast of the city; Qalqiliyah; Beit Ummer, Sa’ir, Surif, Tarqumiyah, villages and Halhoul in Hebron.

Wednesday, 21 March 2018

· At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mo’ataz Hamzah ‘Okasha (22) and Nayef Fathi al-Shami (19).

· At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Khader village, south of Bethlehem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Khalid Khader ‘Ali ‘Essa (33) and then arrested him.

· Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with 3 military vehicles moved into al-Salam neighborhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Nafeth ‘Ammar Abu ‘Aishah (20) and then arrested him.

· Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Kahel village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Islam Mohammed ‘Asafrah (19) and then arrested him.

· At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Akram ‘Esam Qa’dan (33) and Mo’ataz Salem Abu Rabi’e (22).

· At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron and stationed in ‘Ereq al-Latoun and Khelet al-‘Ein neighborhoods. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Taqi Eden ‘Aboud Jawabrah (20) and Samir Osama Hasan ‘Arar (20). The soldiers also confiscated a car belonging to Ma’zouz Ibrahim ‘Awad after they searched his house.

· Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Mughir village, northeast of Ramallah and stationed near the main entrance to the village. They raided and searched dozens of houses. Meanwhile, a number of Palestinian children and youngsters gathered and threw stones at the Israeli forces, who immediately opened fire at them. As a result, a 45-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the abdomen. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. The Israeli forces also arrested 4 civilians, including 2 children, and took them to the investigation center in “Ofer” military prison established on lands of Betunia village. The arrestees were identified as Eyad Ziyad al-Na’san (16), Mazen Fou’ad al-Na’san (15), who were both released after 5 hours; Ghassan al-Haj Mohammed (22) and ‘Esam Mofeed Abu ‘Alia (26).

· At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah sore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

· At approximately 07:30, Israeli forces accompanied with 6 military vehicles moved about 100 meters into the west of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip. They leveled lands adjacent to the border fence and then headed to the south near Khan Yunis borders. They then redeployed along the border fence.

· At approximately 11:00, a group of Israeli undercover units “Mista’arvim” dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into ‘Awerta village, southeast of Nablus, using a civilian car with a Palestinian registration plate. The car stopped in front of al-‘Ajouri Carpentry Workshop belonging to ‘Essa Abdul Hadi Farij, and located next to ‘Awerta crossing. The Unit’s members, who were about 15 to 20 soldiers dressed in military uniforms, raided the workshop and attacked the workshop owner’s son, Mo’atasem (28). They then ad handcuffed and blindfolded him. They also forced the workers there, who were about 15 persons, to sit on the ground at gunpoint. They checked the workers’ ID cards and then arrested Ibrahim Khalid Ahmed ‘Ajouri (24) from ‘Asker refugee camp, northeast of Nablus.

· Around the same time, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved into the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel moved about 100 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The incursion continued for several hours and then the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence, east of Khuza’ah village.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: ‘Aqraba, village, southeast of Nablus; Barqin village, west of Janin; dura, Deir Samet, al-Koum village, and Beit Awla villages in Hebron.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, 30 civilians, including 11 children, a photojournalist and a paramedic, were wounded. (This number does not include the number of those wounded during the incursions into the West Bank) It should be mentioned that PCHR keeps the names of wounded persons in fear of arresting them. The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

· Following the Friday prayer on 16 March 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians, international human rights defenders and Israelis organized protests in Ni’lin, Bil’in, and Budrus villages west of Ramallah, al-Nabi Saleh and al-Mazr’ah al-Gharbiyah villages, northwest of the city, and Kafer Qadoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah, in protest against the U.S President Donald trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Israeli forces used force to disperse the protestors by firing live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. The soldiers also chased the protestors into olive fields and between houses. As a result, a 22-year-old civilian was hit with a rubber bullet to the thigh. He was transferred to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as moderate.

· Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian children and young men gathered at the northern entrance to al-Birah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at “al-Mahkamah” checkpoint near “Beit Eil” settlement, north of the city. The Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 17-year-old child was hit with a rubber bullet to the foot; photojournalist Najib al-Razi (34) was hit with a rubber bullet to the foot; and Karim Mo’men ‘Atilah (36), a paramedic in Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), was hit with a live bullet to the foot. The wounded civilians were transferred by a PRCS ambulance to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment.

Gaza Strip:

· At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 16 March 2018, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. The youngsters approached the security fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers stationed in military watchtowers and in their vicinity at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun village, north of Buret Abu Samrah, north of the abovementioned village, and stationed in the east of the Islamic Cemetery, east of Jabalia, fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 10 civilians, including 6 children, were wounded. Seven of them were hit with live bullets, and 3 civilians were hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were transferred via PRCS ambulances to the Indonesian and Beit Hanoun Hospitals to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries between moderate and minor.

· Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel east of Khuza’a and ‘Abasan al-Kabirah and al-Jadidah villages, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The clashes continued in the area for hours during which the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and the area in the west of the border fence. As a result, 4 civilians were hit with live bullets and then transferred to the Nasser and Gaza European Hospitals, southeast of the city to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified their injuries as moderate.

· Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood intersection, east of Gaza city and then headed to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel (near former Nahel Oz). The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 11 civilians, including 4 children, were hit with live bullets. Six of them were hit with live bullets to their lower limbs, 3 were hit to the shoulder, and 2 were hit to the abdomen. The wounded civilians were transferred by ambulances to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City to receive medical treatment.

· Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Burij refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The youngsters set fire to tires and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The Israeli soldier then fired tear gas canisters and live bullets at them. As a result, a 41-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the left thigh and then transferred by a PRCS ambulance to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. His injury was classified as moderate.

· At approximately 16:30 on Wednesday, 14 March 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood, east of Gaza City and then headed to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel (near former Nahel Oz crossing). The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, an 18-year-old civilian was hit with a live bullet to the foot. He was taken by an ambulance to al-Shifa Hospital to receive medical treatment.

2. Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Note: Due to technical reasons, we could not obtain the official statistics from the department responsible for issuing the statistics.

· Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(14-20 March 2018)

Category 14 March 15 March 16 March 17 March 18 March 19 March 20 March Patients 47 38 – – 75 53 80 Companions 40 32 – – 67 48 70 Personal needs 49 55 8 – 21 23 31 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 19 – Arabs fromIsrael 7 12 10 – 14 8 5 Diplomats 34 1 – – – – – International journalists – – – – – 6 – International workers 48 56 22 – 27 14 33 TravelersAbroad 1 – – – 1 – 62 Business people 259 231 1 – 359 279 278 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 6 4 – – 3 – 2 VIPs 1 1 1 – 1 3 1 Ambulances to Israel 3 5 – – 8 4 5 Patients’ Companions 3 5 – – 8 4 5

Note:

· On Wednesday, 14 March 2018, Israeli forces allowed 2 persons; and on Sunday, 18 March 2018, one person to return to the West Bank.

· On Thursday, 15 March 2018, Israeli forces allowed 4 persons; and on Sunday, 18 March 2018, one person; and on Tuesday, 20 March 2018, 2 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

Israeli Forces Arrest 2 Patients’ Companions at Beit Hanoun Crossing

· At approximately 08:00 on Thursday, 15 March 2018, the Israeli forces stationed in Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in the northern Gaza Strip arrested Na’im Mohammed Hussein Kotkot (44) from Jabalia refugee camp after the Israeli authorities summoned him for a security interview in Beit Hanoun Crossing. Hussein Na’im Mohammed Kotkot (19), son of the arrested civilian, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that his father headed for a security interview in Beit Hanoun Crossing after the Medical Coordination Department informed him on Wednesday, 14 March 2018, that the Israeli authorities asked him for the interview. Na’im’s son, Mohamed (18) was supposed to accompanying him in his treatment in Augusta Victoria Hospital “al-Motale’a” in occupied Jerusalem, after getting an appointment to receiving him at the hospital on 30 March 2018. Na’iem is suffering from blood disorders. Na’im’s family contacted the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) in Gaza City, which confirmed at approximately 20:000 that Na’im was arrested by the Israeli authorities.

· At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 18 March 2018, the Israeli forces stationed in Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing in the northern Gaza Strip arrested Eyad ‘Omer Ibrahim Ba’loushah (42) from Al-Sheikh Redwan neighborhood in Gaza City after the Israeli authorities summoned him for a security interview in Beit Hanoun Crossing. Rami ‘Omer Ibrahim Ba’loushah (44), brother of the arrested civilian, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that his father Omar Ibrahim Ba’loushah (68),who suffers from throat cancer and was referred for treatment in Hadasa ‘Ein Karem Hospital two weeks ago. Due to this, Rami’s father and brother Iyad, who was accompanying his father, applied for a permit to cross the Beit Hanoun Crossing, noting that his father applied for several requests before and the Israeli replay was: (under security check). On Thursday morning, 15 March 2018, his brother, Eyad ‘Omer Ibrahim Ba’loushah (42) headed for a security interview in Beit Hanoun Crossing after the Medical Coordination Department informed him via a text message sent to his cell phone that the Israeli authorities asked him for the interview at Erez crossing at approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 18 March 2018. The request for the interview came to examine the possibility of giving him a permit to travel via Beit Hanoun Crossing in order to accompany my father. Eyad’s family stayed waiting him to come back from the crossing for hours and tried to call him but his cellphone was off. At approximately 20:30 on the same day, the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) in Gaza City called the family to inform them that his brother Eyad was arrested by the Israeli intelligence and taken to an investigation center in Israel without clarifying the reasons behind his arrest.

· At approximately 08:00 on Wednesday, 21 March 2018, Hasan Omar Hasan Shamiyah (29), from al-Naser neighborhood, headed to the Israeli Intelligence Service in Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, after he applied for a permit to participate in a workshop in Nablus in the West Bank. Hasan is an employee at the MSF. At approximately 22:00 on the same day, Hasan’s family was informed that their son is under arrest.

· Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

· Ramallah and al-Bireh: Israeli forces established (6) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 09:30 on Thursday, 15 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main entrance to Sinjel village, north of Ramallah.

At approximately 11:20, a similar checkpoint was established at the main entrance to Um Saffa village, northwest of the city.

On Sunday, 18 March 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Senjil village, north of Ramallah; at the entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city; and at the eastern entrance to Silwad village, northeast of the city.

At approximately 21:30 on Monday, 19 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village.

· Hebron: Israeli forces established (21) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 15 March 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the eastern entrance to Dura, and at the entrances to Bani Na’iem and Sa’ir villages.

On Friday, 16 March 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to al-Dahiryia, Dir al-‘Asal, and al-Moreq villages; and at the entrance to al-Fawar refugee camp.

On Saturday, 17 March 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrance to al-Fawar Refugee Camp and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Sunday, 18 March 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Yatta village and at the entrance to Karmah village.

On Monday, 19 March 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Ethna, al-Boq’ah and Taramah villages, and on al-Fahs Road.

On Tuesday, 20 March 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the entrances to Beit Kahel and Halhoul villages.

On Wednesday, 21 March 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the entrance to Ethna village, at the southern entrance to Hebron, and on Masafer Yatta Road.

· Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 15 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 01:20 on Saturday, 17 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

On Monday, 19 March 2018, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb and Jinasafout villages and in the tunnel of ‘Azoun village, east of the city.

· Salfit: Israeli forces established (5) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 17:00 on Friday, 16 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Balout village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 19:45 on Saturday, 17 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Balout village, west of Salfit.

At approximately 20:55, a similar checkpoint was established at the western entrance to Dirsitiyia village, northwest of the city.

At approximately 19:50 on Sunday, 17 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to al-Zawiyia village, northwest of Salfit.

At approximately 12:30 on Monday, 19 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Derstiyia village, northwest of Salfit.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints:

· At approximately 18:00 on Thursday, 15 March 2018, Israeli forces stationed in al-Karama (Allenby) crossing arrested Omar Abed al-Khaliq Mohamed Yehia (46), from Kafur Jamal village, south of Tulkarm, while returning from Jordan.

· At approximately 07:45 on Saturday, 17 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to Dir Balout village, west of Salfit. They searched Palestinian vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. After that, they arrested Mohamed Riyad Rabbag Je’aimy, from Dir Abu Mish’al village, northwest of Ramallah.

· At approximately 14:00 on Sunday, 18 March 2018, Israeli forces arrested Ibrahim ‘Isaa Mohamed Shaheen (18), from al-Tuba area, east of Yatta village, south of Hebron, while breeding sheep. Ibrahim was then taken to an investigation center in “Kiryat ‘Abra’” settlement, east of Hebron.

· At approximately 15:30 on Sunday, Israeli force established a checkpoint at the entrance to Ni’lin village, west of Ramallah. They searched Palestinian vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. After that, they arrested Ziyad Shehada Dar Khalil (28), from al-Jalazoun refugee camp. Ziyad was arrested while visiting his relatives in the village.

· Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

· Arrests and Incursions:

· At approximately 02:00 on Thursday, 15 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched housed from which they arrested Sufian Fathi Kan’an (22) and ‘Amer Abed Rabbu al-Khatib (21).

· At approximately 06:00 on Thursday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mohamed ‘Aziz ‘Obaid (11) and Anas Kmal ‘Ahed (11).

· At approximately 00:00 on Sunday, 18 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Mahmoud Mohamed Yousef ‘Obaid (14), Mohamed Ibrahim ‘Obaid (13), Haroun Mohamed Muhasin (14), and Mohamed Tawfiq Muhasin (15).

· At approximately 00:00 on Monday, 19 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into Hizmah village, northeast of occupied Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Hamouda Kifah ‘Askar (10), Waleed Yaser Kan’an (32), Sultan Salah al-Deen (24), and Ahmed Mahmoud Maqboul (23).

· At approximately 01:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Qusai Mohamed ‘Odah (13) and then arrested him.

· On Monday, 19 March 2018, Israeli forces arrested 8 civilians, including a child and an elderly woman, on grounds of a stabbing attack occurred in occupied Jerusalem’s Old City that led to the killing of Palestinian civilian Abed al-Rahman Bani Fadel (28), from ‘Aqrabah village, southeast of Nablus, and an Israeli security guard. The Israeli forces and intelligence officers moved into the Old City neighborhoods and streets, especially al-Wad Street and other areas adjacent to it. The Israeli forces arrested the eight civilians under the pretext that they were in the area where the attack was carried out a day before and accused of not preventing the attack! Noting that all of them have shops in the scene or were on their way to their houses. Lawyer Mohamed Mahmoud said that the Israeli forces arrested Abed al-Rahman Sandouqa (14), Farhah Aned Da’nh (67), Khaled ‘Amar Ghuniam (21), Rami Nawwaf Abed al-Salam (37), Sa’d Abed Qutniyia (35), Omar Ahmed ‘Awad (20), and Mohamed Sa’d al-Bakri (20).

· At approximately 01:00 on Tuesday, 20 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Izariyia village, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Abed al-Rahman Mohamed Far’oun (25) and then arrested him.

· At approximately 04:00 on Tuesday, Israeli forces moved into al-Ram village, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested Hamza Hussni Ramiyiah (30), Hamadah Hussni Ramiyiah (27), Mohanad Ghazawnah (24), ‘Odah Ghazawnah (26), and Mohamed Ghazawnah (25).

· At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, 21 March 2018, a large force of Israeli soldiers moved into Sho’fat Refugee Camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched dozens houses from which they arrested 10 civilians. They also handed other persons summonses for investigation. Eyewitnesses said that over 300 Israeli soldiers moved into the camp, carried out house raids and searches, arrested Palestinian civilians, and raided shops. PCHR keeps the names of the arrested persons.

· At approximately 02:00 on Wednesday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched housed from which they arrested Mohamed Waleed Miz’rrou (18) and Mo’taz Dakhl Allah (18).

· House Notices and Demolitions:

· On Saturday, 17 March 2018, Ishaq Shweiki self-demolished his house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, as an implementation of the Israeli Municipality decision and to avoid paying high fines. Shweiki said that the Israeli Municipality gave him 30 days to demolish his house under the pretext of non-licensing. He added that the house that was built of sheet iron and gypsum 6 years ago on an area of 50 square meters is a second floor. Shweiki added that the house was sheltering his whole family and grandsons, but he was forced to demolish it to avoid paying the Municipality’s high demolition costs randing between 50 and 60 thousands shekels and to aviod causing damage to the ground floor, which was built 100 years ago.

· On Tuesday, 20 March 2018, Faisal Mohamed Jom’ah self-demolished his house in al-Mukaber Mount area, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, to implement the Israeli Municipality decision under the pretext of non-licensing. Faisal said that he built his house 6 months ago and at the beginning of this month; the Israeli Municipality issued a decision to demolish the house. He also said that lately, he could delay the decision attempting to get a license, but the municipality refused. Moreover, the District Court issued a decision to demolish the house, so Faisal was forced to implement the decision to avoid paying the demolition costs and a fine of 70,000 shekels. He clarified that his house was built on an area of 150 square meters and after demolishing his house, his family comprised of 6 members, including 4 children, rendered homeless.

Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

· On Monday, 19 March 2018, Israeli settlers wrote racist slogans on the walls of houses and Palestinian civilian vehicles in Hizmah village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, calling for expelling Arabs from Jerusalem. The village residents said that a group of Israeli settlers wrote racist slogans such as “Arabs of Jerusalem are terrorists who must be expelled” and “There is no place for strangers in Israel”. They also punctured 3 vehicles’ tires, wrote slogans on them, and broke a window of another vehicle.

· Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli settlers’ attacks

· At approximately 10:00 on Saturday, 17 March 2018, an Israeli settler from “Havat Mor” settlement near “Tina” settlement established on the confiscated lands, southwest of al-Dahiriyah village, south of Hebron, attacked a shepherd using a dog while he was in al-Rahwa area, southwest of al-Dahiriyia village. The shepherd ‘Ali Ratib Ahmed Jabbareen attempted to confront the settler while the dog attacked the sheep, causing serious wounds to 2 of them. The Israeli police did not come to the area, claiming that it is far away from them.

· At approximately 13:22 on Monday, 19 March 2018, a group of Israeli settlers from “Shilo “ settlement established in the western side of Termas’iyia village, north of Ramallah, attacked Palestinian lands in al-Dahrat area established in the outskirts of Termas’iyia village. The Israeli settlers heavily threw stones at the farmers. As a result, ‘Awad Abed al-Haq Abu Samra (44) was hit with a stone to the head and was then taken to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

1. PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel.

2. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip.

3. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime.

4. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine.

5. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity.

6. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them.

7. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable.

8. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary.

9. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza.

10. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians.

11. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel.

12. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics.

13. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees.

14. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

