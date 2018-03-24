Hundreds of Militants, Civilians Leave Harasta, East Ghouta, Under Official Pact

Local Editor



Hundreds of militants and their families started leaving the Syrian town of Harasta in East Ghouta on Thursday, under a special, Russian-brokered agreement with the Syrian government, which will see them transported to Idlib province.



Under the deal struck between the Syrian government and members of the Ahrar al-Sham militants, about 1,500 militants and 6,000 civilians, including the militants’ families, plan to leave Harasta in two batches, a SANA reporter said on Thursday.