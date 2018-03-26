BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – Last night, the Houthi forces unleashed a flurry of missiles into Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports and military installations near the Kingdom’s capital city.

According to the Saudi authorities, their air defense managed to shoot down seven of the Houthi missiles.

 However, the fragments of one Houthi missile landed inside Riyadh, killing one person and wounding two others.

“With credit to the Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces,  all seven ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed. According to preliminary information, the interception resulted in fragments raining on a few residential neighborhoods and, at the issuance of this statement, the loss of life of an Egyptian resident, in addition to material damage to civilian objects-the details of which will shortly be announced by the relevant authorities,” according to Col. Turki Al Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi Coalition forces.

