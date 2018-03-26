Posted on by martyrashrakat

On March 25, the Yemeni Missiles Force, that’s allied to the Houthis, announced in an official statement that it had targeted the King Khalid international airport in the Saudi capita of Riyadh with a Burkan 2H medium-range ballistic missile.

The Abha regional airport in the southwestern province of Asir was also targeted by a Qaher 2M ballistic missile of the Yemeni Missiles Force, according to the official statement.

Additionally. the Yemeni Missiles Force shelled the airports of Najran and Jizan provinces in southern Saudi Arabia with several Bader-1 rockets. The is type of artillery rockets was first unveiled on March 22.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition announced that its air defenses had successfully intercepted a ballistic missile over the city of Riyadh.

However, a video published by locals from Riyadh showed that one of the US-made Patriot missiles, which had been launched to intercept the Houthis’ missile, had crashed in a civilian area. Saudi sources reported that several civilians were injured in the incident.

The coalition didn’t mention anything about the remaining missiles that had targeted the provinces of Asir, Jizan and Najran. However, Saudi sources reported that many air defense missiles had been launched in these provinces.

The Yemeni Missiles Force said in its official statement that the missile strike had been carried out to commemorate the third anniversary of the Saudi attack on Yemen. Earlier, the Houthis’ leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi promised during a televised speech that the Yemeni Missiles Force will witness significant progress this year.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – Last night, the Houthi forces unleashed a flurry of missiles into Saudi Arabia, targeting several airports and military installations near the Kingdom’s capital city. According to the Saudi authorities, their air defense managed to shoot down seven of the Houthi missiles. However, the fragments of one Houthi missile landed inside Riyadh, killing one person and wounding two others. “With credit to the Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces, all seven ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed. According to preliminary information, the interception resulted in fragments raining on a few residential neighborhoods and, at the issuance of this statement, the loss of life of an Egyptian resident, in addition to material damage to civilian objects-the details of which will shortly be announced by the relevant authorities,” according to Col. Turki Al Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi Coalition forces. Related Videoes

