Locals Protest Against US-backed Forces In Eastern Syria (Video)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

South Front

Locals are protesting against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the village of Al-Mansoura in the province of Raqqah.

According to reports, the protestors are members of the local tribe, al-Buhamis. The tensions have erupted after the SDF has arrested the tribe’s leader.

The SDF is a de-facto Kurdish-dominated group, controlled by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and their political wing – the so-called Democratic Union Party. The PYD and PYD-linked “security forces” are actively working to establish own rule in the SDF-held areas. These efforts lead to tensions with the local Arab population.

