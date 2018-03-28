israeli Apartheid Week 2018: 70 Years Resisting the Ongoing Nakba #enoughisenough

Israeli Apartheid Week (IAW) is happening across the world between February 19 – April 17 this year!

Over 150 events are taking place in 33 countries across 6 continents. From New York to Ramallah in occupied Palestine, New Zealand to South Africa, Paris to Thailand, community members, students, activists, unions and grassroots solidarity groups are organizing events. IAW events educate communities about how Israel is an apartheid state that discriminates against Palestinians in most aspects of life, and they help build vibrant, effective solidarity campaigns as part of the growing, global BDS movement for Palestinian rights.

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns helped expose and defeat apartheid in South Africa, and they will help end Israeli apartheid and military occupation too.

This year’s IAW theme centers around the 70th anniversary of the 1948 Palestinian Nakba — the planned mass expulsion of more than 750,000 indigenous Palestinians to establish an exclusionary Jewish-majority state in Palestine. Palestinians have suffered and endured an ongoing Nakba, but have also always engaged in powerful, popular, creative resistance which today includes IAW.

What You Can Do:

Find and attend an event near you by looking at listings on the IAW website. (Scroll down to see them).

Register and join us! If you have an IAW event planned, please let us know about it by registering, and we will help promote it.

Use the #IsraeliApartheidWeek hashtag if you are attending or organizing an event. #70yearsResistingNakba is also circulating. Help share the creativity and power of IAW.

Follow IAW on Twitter @apartheidweek

We want your photos! Please take and send us high quality photos we can use to document, promote and celebrate IAW 2018. Email your images to iawinfo@apartheidweek.org with a description of the event, and any photo credits you want us to use along with your photos.

We look forward to seeing you at Israeli Apartheid Week events, and continuing to build the BDS movement together!