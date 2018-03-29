Music for The Right of Return

Ten days ago at the 4th Palestinian Convention in Beirut I gave many interviews. Here is a short one. The message is clear: Israel is a state, Palestine is a country.
If they want to burn it, you want to read it!
Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto,
Amazon.co.uk , Amazon.com and here (gilad.co.uk).
Advertisements
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Gilad Atzmon, Intifada, Jerusalem, Lebanon, Nakba and ROR, Occupation, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Palestine Days, Uprooted Palestinians |
Leave a Reply