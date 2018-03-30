Great Return March: ’Israelis’ Martyr, Injure Palestinians Protesting By Thousands

Thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children gathered on the “buffer zone” in the Gaza Strip on Friday, March 30, which marks the Palestinian Land Day, when Palestinians annually protest to demand the right of return for those Palestinians who have been driven out of their homeland due to the “Israeli” occupation.
The protesters have set up tents for a six-week protest action to demand that the displaced Palestinians be allowed to return to the land that belongs to them.
Expecting the protests, the Zionist apartheid regime earlier deployed 100 snipers to the Gaza border and authorized them to use live ammunition and “a lot of force” against the protesters.
Footage from the scene of the ongoing protest also showed “Israeli” tanks and armored vehicles deployed and moving along the buffer zone.
The Zionist occupation forces have been firing live bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters.
A Palestinian kid was injured on Friday by the Zionist occupation troops while taking part in “The Great March of Return” in Gaza.
The protests which erupted in the various Palestinian cities left seven Palestinians martyred and 500 of others injured, according to the latest toll issued by the local Ministry of Public Health.
A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli occupation troops in a clash on the Gaza border on Friday, the local health ministry said, as thousands marched in a major protest.
Mohammad Najjar, 25, was shot in the stomach in a clash east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, the ministry said in a statement.
He was the second Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza on Friday.
Hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza head to border areas with the occupied territories to take part in “The Great March of Return”, a six-week protest for a right of return of Palestinian refugees to their occupied land.
