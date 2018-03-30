Great Return March: ’Israelis’ Martyr, Injure Palestinians Protesting By Thousands

Local Editor

30-03-2018 | 12:48

“Israeli” occupation forces martyred at least one Palestinian protester and injured several others before and during the ongoing Great Return March by thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and along the so-called buffer zone set up by the Zionist entity.



Thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children gathered on the “buffer zone” in the Gaza Strip on Friday, March 30, which marks the Palestinian Land Day, when Palestinians annually protest to demand the right of return for those Palestinians who have been driven out of their homeland due to the “Israeli” occupation.



The protesters have set up tents for a six-week protest action to demand that the displaced Palestinians be allowed to return to the land that belongs to them.



Expecting the protests, the Zionist apartheid regime earlier deployed 100 snipers to the Gaza border and authorized them to use live ammunition and “a lot of force” against the protesters.



Footage from the scene of the ongoing protest also showed “Israeli” tanks and armored vehicles deployed and moving along the buffer zone.



The Zionist occupation forces have been firing live bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

