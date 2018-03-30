This is The March of Return

Despite the relentless efforts of Jewish solidarity groups to derail the Palestinian Right of Return, today in Gaza thousands of peaceful marchers made it to the border. The Israelis are in a state of panic. By the time I post this news item seven Palestinians were murdered and hundreds are wounded by the IDF.
These photos were found on Israel media outlets (such as Ynet and Times of Israel):
Electronic Intifada probably decided not to cover this story.
Below is a screenshot of EI’s front page earlier today. I guess that the real intifada is very different from its ‘electronic’ version…
Sitting here in Pakistan, thousands of miles away, it gives me chills to just see these pictures… not to mention the tears that swell up inside… I can literally feel the spirit that resiliently carries the Palestinians through the daily atrocities showered endlessly upon them by the Zionists. This is just the beginning of the end of deception and injustice that has been continually committed by the ‘chosen ones’ for the past 2000 years in general and the past 70 years in particular… Trump marked the beginning of the end of the U.S. Deep State, and Israel is who the Deep State goes to bed with… so yeah… the transitive property of equality dictates the end of the Zionist Deep State in U.S. will not remain limited to U.S…. it will lead to a similar conclusion for the Rothschild’s Israel… it is just a matter of time… but with all my heart and soul I salute each man, woman and child who had the courage and strength to march toward the Israeli border. Hats off!!!
