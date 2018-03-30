Weekly report on israel’s terrorism against the State of Palestine #enoughisenough

Posted on by michaellee2009

Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

(22 – 28 March 2018)

Israeli forces continue systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt)

(22 – 28 March 2018)

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip

22 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children and a photojournalist, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces conducted 65 incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 3 limited ones into the Gaza Strip.

91 civilians, including 10 children and 2 women, were arrested in the West Bank.

The 7 children and 2 women were arrested in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces continued to open fire at the border areas in the Gaza Strip, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities in the West Bank.

A tent was levelled in southern Hebron.

Four civilians sustained fractures and wounds after Israeli settlers attacked them, north and south of the West Bank.

Israeli authorities continued to create a Jewish majority in occupied East Jerusalem.

An under-construction house, retaining wall and cemetery were demolished in ‘Ein Jweizah in al-Waljah village.

5 Shooting incidents were reported against the Palestinian fishing boats in the Gaza Sea, but no casualties were reported.

Israeli forces turned the West Bank into cantons and continued to impose the illegal closure on the Gaza Strip for the 11 th consecutive year.

Dozens of temporary checkpoints were established in the West Bank and others were re-established to obstruct the movement of Palestinian civilians.

Israeli forces arrested 4 Palestinian civilians at the military checkpoints in the West Bank.

Summary

Israeli violations of international law and international humanitarian law in the oPt continued during the reporting period (22 – 28 March 2018).

Shooting:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 22 Palestinian civilians, including 4 children and a photojournalist, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. In the Gaza Strip as well, the Israeli forces continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Sea, target the border areas, and carry out airstrikes against objectives belongs to the Palestinian Armed Groups and open lands.

In the West Bank, on 26 March 2018, ‘Abdullah Ramadan (27) was wounded with a bullet to the right leg when an Israeli undercover unit “Mista’arvim”, whose members are dressed like Palestinian civilians, opened fire at him without any warning. The unit had sneaked into Jerusalem-Hebron Street opposite Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, to arrest him. It should be mentioned that the Israeli forces had been chasing him for 6 months.

Moreover, 12 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children and a photojournalist, were wounded after Israeli forces opened fire at them and fired tear gas canisters directly at them during protests and stone-throwing at the Israeli soldiers stationed at the entrances to the Palestinian villages in the West Bank. These demonstrations are organized by Palestinian civilians in protest against the American President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and against the Israeli settlement activities and land confiscations.

In the Gaza Strip, 9 Palestinian civilians, including 3 children, were wounded after Israeli forces fired bullets and tear gas canisters at them directly during protests and stone-throwing at the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. These demonstrations are organized by Palestinian civilians in protest against the American President’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and against the closure imposed on the Gaza Strip for 11 years consecutively.

As part of targeting fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against fishermen in the Gaza Sea, indicating to the on-going Israeli policy of targeting their livelihoods. PCHR’s fieldworkers monitored 5 shooting incidents; 2 in north-western Beit Lahia and 3 others in Western Soudaniyah, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

As part of targeting the border areas, on 24 March 2018, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip opened fire at the Palestinian farmers who were in their lands.

On 26 March 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at the Palestinian farmers who were in their lands. On 27 March 2018, the shooting recurred twice at the Palestinian farmers who were in their lands, east of the central Gaza Strip.

On 25 March 2018, Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel opened fire at the Palestinian agricultural lands, east of al-Bureij. On the same day, the Israeli forces fired 2 artillery shells at a border control checkpoint belonging al-Qassam Brigades, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. As a result, the checkpoint sustained damage, but no casualties were reported.

As part of airstrikes, on 24 March 2018, the Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at a military training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, northwest of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip. As result, the site sustained severe damage, but no casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 65 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank and 8 similar ones into Jerusalem and its suburbs. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 55 Palestinians, including 3 children and a woman, in the West Bank. 36 civilians, including 7 children and 2 women, were arrested in Jerusalem and its suburbs. Those incursions are accompanied usually with forcing children, women and elderly people to stay outside their houses for hours or locking families in one room, preventing them to move in addition to other acts of harassment and use of police dogs in house raids.

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces conducted 3 limited incursions into the southern and central Gaza Strip. On 22 March 2018, Israeli forces moved 100 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. During the incursion, the Israeli forces leveled lands and repaired the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel before they redeployed along the border fence.

Efforts to Create Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

As part of demolitions, on 28 March 2018, the Israeli municipality bulldozers demolished an under-construction house and retailing wall in addition to a cemetery in ‘Ein Jweizah in al-Waljah village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of unlicensed construction. An officer in al-Waljah Village Council said that large force of Israeli soldiers moved into the village and closed the entrance to ‘Ein Jweizah, north of the village. They then levelled 10 empty graves in a cemetery belonging to ‘Abed Raboh family; a retaining wall of an agricultural land belonging to Tariq Mahamid; and foundations of a 180-square-meter under-construction house belonging to Nader Abu Khyarah.

As part of settlers’ attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, on 27 March, Israeli “alleged Temple Mount” groups hanged banners on al-Aqsa Mosque gates, in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, ordering Muslims to leave and evacuate al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, 30 March 2018, coinciding the Passover Eve to offer oblations in al-Aqsa Mosque.

Settlement Activities, Demolitions, and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian civilians and their Property:

On 28 March 2018, Israeli forces leveled a 15-square-meter tent in Rejem al-Harma area near “Susya” settlement, south of Yata, south of Hebron. The tent belonged to Khader al-Nawaj’ah and was demolished under the pretext of unlicensed building in Area C.

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinian civilians and their property, on 25 March 2018, Gom’ah Reb’ie (45) from al-Tawanah village, east of Yata, south of Hebron, sustained fractures in the left feet and wounds in the head. Gom’ah was in his land in al-Kharoubah area, east of the village, when a settler from“ Havat Ma’on” settlement outpost established on the Palestinian village lands attacked him.

On the same day, a group of settlers attacked two Palestinian farmers from Imatin village, northeast of Qalqilya, when they were plowing their lands. As a result, the first farmer namely Yousif Berry (60) was hit with a stone to his face, fracturing his lower jaw, while the other farmer namely Ra’fat Berry (22) sustained bruises throughout his body.

On 26 March 2018, Taysir Soliman (63) sustained bruises in his body and mouth and a fracture to his lower jaw. Two settlers attacked him while he was plowing a land belonging to Murad ‘Odah in al-Lahf area, west of Howarah village, south of Nablus.

Details

Incursions into Palestinian Areas, and Attacks on Palestinian Civilians and Property in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip

Thursday, 22 March 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Nemrah neighbourhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Tareq Nidal Abdul Baset Tamimi (25) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Halhoul, north of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yusuf Mohammed Zama’rah. Israeli forces later withdrew, but no arrests were reported. It should be noted that the Israeli forces killed Yusuf’s son Hamzah Zama’rah on 07 February 2018 after the latter attempted to carry out a stab attack at the entrance to “Carmi Tsur”

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Mofeed ‘Adel Khalil Nazal (56). The Israeli soldiers withdrew at approximately 05:30, taking Mofeed to an unknown destination.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into ‘Araba village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Taiseer Shebani (22).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ourif village, southwest of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then handed a summons to Ibrahim Omer Shehadah (28) to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in Howarah military checkpoint, south of the city. It should be noted that Ibrahim is the brother of Omer Shehadah, who was killed by Israeli forces on 10 March 2018, after he participated in confronting a number of Israeli settlers who attacked ‘Ourif village under the protection of 3 soldiers.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Thaheriyah village, south of Hebron and stationed in Shuweikah area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Rasem Ismail al-Tal (40) and then arrested him.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Bitounia village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Essam Jamal Khalil (25) and ‘Ali Mohammed Dar jabber (23).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Maisarah Mahmoud ‘Afanah (30) and Ibrahim ‘Essam ‘Ouweidah (24).

At approximately 03:30, Israeli forces moved into al-Am’ari refugee camp in the center of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Nour Riyad al-Ghazawi (26) and then handed a summons to Ayman Abu ‘Arab to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Ofer” prison, southwest of the city.

At approximately 04:30, Israeli forces moved into Bal’a villages, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a house belonging to Sa’ed Mahmoud Shahrour and then arrested his sons Maisarah (30) and Ibrahim (24).

At approximately 08:55, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 09:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved from the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel about 100 meters into east of al-Qararah village, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled lands and repaired the second security fence along the border fence and headed to the south. Few hours later, the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (5) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Yatta, al-Samou’a, al-Kume and Beit ‘Awa villages in Hebron; and ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah.

Friday, 23 March 2018

At approximately 01:50, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah sore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 06:40, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah sore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Taffuh village and Farsh al-Hawa area in Hebron; and Beta village, south of Nablus.

Saturday, 24 March 2017

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Jame’ah neighbourhood in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mahmoud Omer al-Hamouri (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, Israeli forces moved into Kharsa village, south of Dura, southwest of Hebron and stationed in al-Muthalath area. They raided and searched a house belonging to Kamel Jaser Eqtil (30) and then arrested him.

At approximately 08:45, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers, who were working in their lands. The shooting continued sporadically for 30 minutes. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 11:50, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at a training site belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement). He site is located into the northwest of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. As a result, the site sustained serious damage, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Led and Safarin villages, east of Tulkarm; and al-Laban eastern village, south of Nablus.

Sunday, 25 March 2018:

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Bethlehem and stationed in al-Maslakh neighborhood in the center of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mo’atasem Mohammed al-‘Arouj (21), Wesam Mohammed Abu Basmah (22).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Surif village, northwest of Hebron. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Ahmed Taha al-Hour (22) and Mohammed Samih Ghuneimat (24).

At approximately 07:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number of military vehicles moved about 100 meters from Sofa Military site established along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel into the east of al-Fukhari village, southeast of al-Fukhari village, southeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza They leveled lands along the fence and repaired the second security fence and then headed to the north. The incursion continued for hours and then the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence, east of Khuza’ah village.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Buraij in the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers, who were working in their lands. The shooting continued sporadically until the evening hours. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 22:30, Israeli forces fired 2 artillery shells at a checkpoint belonging to al-Qassam Brigades (the Military Armed Wing of Hamas Movement), north of al-Ghoul land, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. The checkpoint is about 300 meters away to the south of the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. The shelling caused serious damage to the checkpoint, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Beit Ummer village, Dura and Hebron.

Monday, 26 March 2018

At approximately 01:00, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Ezzat Ghazi ‘Obaid (20).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Jawhar Mount in the southern area in Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to Ehab No’man al-Rajbi (19) and then arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Odai Zuhair Ba’jawi (32) and Mahdi Nabil Abu al-Hasan (28). At approximately 05:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the area.

Around the same day, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Dan village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Ahmed Abu Salah (25).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Na’el Selmi (24), Mahmoud Nabil Qataqwi (25), Hamadah Amin Sha’ath (28) and ‘Asem Hasan Abu Taim (20).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mohammed Nabil al-Qiq (16) and Ayham Wa’el ‘Ajarmeh (16) and then arrested them.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into al-Birah and stationed in al-Tawil Mount area, east of the city. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Basem Khalid al-Jablah (23).

At approximately 06:00, a group of Israeli undercover units “Mista’arvim” dressed like Palestinian civilians sneaked into Jerusalem-Hebron Street opposite al-Duheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, using a civilian car with a Palestinian registration plate. They suddenly opened fire at Abdullah Nayef Ramadan (27), who has been chased by the Israeli forces for 6 months, while he was on the abovementioned street. As a result, Ramadan was hit with a live bullet to the right leg and fell on the ground and the Unit members then arrested him. Meanwhile, a large force of Israeli soldiers arrived to back up the Unit members, and Ramadan was taken to “Shaare Zedek” Medical Centre in West Jerusalem. Following the arrest, clashes erupted between dozens of Palestinian young men and the Israeli forces. The soldiers then violently raided al-Moghrabi Super Market overcrowded with civilians. The soldiers attacked the owner Ismail al-Moghrabi and hit him on the nose, causing a fracture. Al-Moghrabi was taken to Bethlehem Arab Society in Beit Jala to receive medical treatment. The soldiers also attacked 3 workers in the super market causing them bruises throughout their bodies and then forcibly confiscated the DVR from the surveillance cameras in addition to destroying the shops’ contents. The Israeli soldiers further raided and searched the nearby Bethlehem Petrol Station after breaking the doors. The soldiers confiscated the DVR from the surveillance cameras. During the incursion, and Israeli Intelligence officer known as Nidal called the father of Jihad ‘Essa Ma’ali and threatened him to kill his son if he did not surrender to them. The officer said to him: “We had 4 wanted persons, and during the last 3 months, three of them namely Shadi Ma’ali, Akram al-Atrash, Abdullah Nayef were arrested by the “Mista’arvim” Units in special missions. Your son is the only one left and he has to turn himself in within the coming hours or we will kill him.”

At approximately 07:00, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Sudaniyah sore, west of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 4 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 08:00, Israeli forces accompanied with a number military vehicles moved about 100 meters from Sofa military site established on the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel into the east of al-Fukhari village, southeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. They levelled lands adjacent to the border fence and repaired the second security fence along the border fence and then headed to the north. The incursion continued for hours and then the Israeli forces redeployed along the border fence, east of Khuza’ah village.

At approximately 08:40, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Maghazi in the central Gaza strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers, who were working in their lands. As a result, the farmers were forced to leave their lands fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (6) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: al-Thaheriyah, and al-Nazalah al-Sharqiyah villages, Dura and Yatta, north of Tulkarm; ‘Azzoun village, east of Qalqiliyah; Qarawet Bani Hassan village, northwest of Salfit.

Tuesday, 27 March 2018

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to ‘Ezz Eden Mohammed Abu Sal (18) and Abdul Hamid ‘Atiyah al-Badawi (19) and then arrested them.

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Hamzah Ma’moun Ja’arah (23) and Mo’ataz Ma’zouz al-‘Afouri (23). At approximately 05:00, the Israeli forces withdrew from the city.

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Kafer Ra’ie village, west of Jenin. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Bassam Nabil Thiab (32).

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Qabatiyah village, southeast of Jenin. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Mohammed Khalil Kamil (19) and Mohammed Abdul Rahman Abu al-Rab (23).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Ethna village, west of Hebron and stationed in Abu Rish area. They raided and searched 2 houses belonging to Mo’ath Mohammed Abu Jahishah (28) and Mohammed Abdul Karim Farajallah (33) and then handed them summonses to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Service in “Gush Etzion” settlement complex, south of Bethlehem.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers who were working in their lands. As a result, the farmers were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

At approximately 08:25, Israeli gunboats stationed off al-Wahah shore, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within 3 nautical miles and chased them. As a result, the fishermen were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 15:20, Israeli soldiers stationed behind the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of the central Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers who were in their lands. As a result, the farmers were forced to flee fearing for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (7) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Tulkarm and Joyous village, north of Qalqiliyah; Sebastia village, northwest of Nablus; Hebron, Yatta, Dura and al-Burj village.

Wednesday, 218 March 2018

At approximately 01:15, Israeli forces moved into ‘Alar village, north of Tulkarm. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 5 civilians namely As’aad Emad Jamil Ja’ar (20), Mo’men Zakaria ‘Anini (25), Tamer Ra’ouf Kandaqji (24), Shadi Basem Yusuf Ja’ar (22) and Ibrahim Tawfiq Sadeq Jeibat (21).

At approximately 02:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Ourif village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Yaseen Kayed Abdul Latif Sabbah (19).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Qablan village, south of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Obadah Mahmoud Qasem Joudah (21).

At approximately 02:30, Israeli forces moved into ‘Owerta village, southwest of Nablus. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Anas Sa’ad ‘Awad (31).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Yatta, south of Hebron. They raided and searched a house belonging to ‘Ali Ibrahim Abu ‘Elian (37) and then arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, Israeli forces moved into Tubas. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested Osama Sati Sawaftah (31) and Oseid Kamal Sawaftah (26).

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into Beit Liqya village, southwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested 4 civilians, including 2 brothers, and took them to “Ofer prison established on lands of Bitounia village, southwest of the city. The arrestees were identified as Marsil ‘Adel ‘Aasi (23), brothers Ayman (22) and ‘Adel Ahmed Theeb (19) and Mohammed Jamal Mafarjah (23)

Around the same time, Israeli forces moved into al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched a number of houses and then arrested ‘Odai Abdul Razaq al-Tamimi (16).

At approximately 10:15, Israeli forces ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyah. They raided and searched several houses and then arrested Murad Saqer Ibrahim Salim (22) and Ghaleb Ahmed Ibrahim Salim (19).

Note: During the aforementioned day, Israeli forces conducted (3) incursions in the following areas and no arrests were reported: Surif and Sa’ir villages in Hebron; and Deir Sharaf village, northwest of Nablus.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Upon calls for demonstrations protesting against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s Presidential Decree to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. Embassy to it, Palestinian civilians organized protests against the decision throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip. As a result, 21 civilians, including 4 children and a photojournalist, were wounded. (This number does not include the number of those wounded during the incursions into the West Bank) It should be mentioned that PCHR keeps the names of wounded persons in fear of arresting them. The demonstrations were as follows:

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer on 23 March 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians organized protests in al-Mazr’ah al-Gharbiyah villages, northwest of the Ramallah. They threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli soldiers stationed at the village entrance. The Israeli fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, were wounded. They were transferred by Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulances to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injury as moderate. The soldiers also arrested Mohammed Sa’ed Abu Qare’a (30).

At approximately 12:45, dozens of Palestinians and international activists organized a protest from the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah and headed to the eastern entrance to the village, which has been closed for 15 years. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at the abovementioned entrance. The Israeli soldiers fired live rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 4 civilians, including 2 children and Mohammed Mahmoud ‘Enaya (28), a photojournalist at Palestine TV Channel, were wounded.

‘Enayah, who was hit with a rubber bullet to the right shoulder, said to PCHR’s fieldworker:

“At approximately 13:00 on Friday, 23 March 2018, we were covering the weekly protest in Kufor Qaddoum village and the protestors who were near the closed street. An Israeli force then arrived at the area and infantry units deployed between the trees and on hills. My colleague and I were in a safe area away from the protestors and the Israeli forces. While I was preparing my camera, a soldier fired a rubber bullet at me, hitting my right shoulder. Although I was far away from them wearing my press uniform and the head helmet, the soldier deliberately attacked me. Paramedics offered me medical treatment on the spot.”

At approximately 16:45, a group of Palestinian civilians protested at the northern entrance to Qalqiliyah “Eyal” crossing in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at the abovementioned checkpoint. The soldiers fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, 4 civilians were wounded. Moreover, Mazen Salamah Mohyee Eden Salamah (14) sustained bruises to the head after being attacked by the Israeli soldiers, who arrested and later released him.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 23 March 2018, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered in the vicinity of al-Sheja’eya neighborhood intersection, east of Gaza city and then headed to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel (near former Nahel Oz). The protestors threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 3 civilians were wounded.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian young men made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel east of Khuza’a and ‘Abasan villages, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The clashes continued in the area for hours during which the Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence sporadically fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors and the area to the west of the border fence. As a result, a civilian was hit with a live bullet to the left leg and then transferred to Gaza European Hospital, southeast of the city to receive medical treatment. Doctors classified his injuries as moderate.

Around the same time, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of al-Burij refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, in protest against the U.S President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The youngsters set fire to tires and then threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand barriers along the border fence. The Israeli soldier then fired tear gas canisters and live bullets at them. As a result, 4 civilians, including a child, were hit with live bullets to the lower limbs and then transferred by a PRCS ambulance to al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Their injuries were classified as moderate.

At approximately 14:30, dozens of Palestinian youngsters made their way to the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel in the northern Gaza Strip. The youngsters approached the security fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed along the border fence. The soldiers stationed in military watchtowers and in their vicinity at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, northwest of Beit Hanoun village, fired live bullets, rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters at the protestors. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian was hit with 2 live bullets to the legs. He was taken via PRCS ambulances to Beit Hanoun Hospital to receive medical treatment. Due to the serious injury, the civilian was transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. After conducting the needed medical examinations, doctors found that he suffers fractures in the legs and cuts in the veins and tendons, so he was directly admitted to the Operating Room. Doctors classified his injury as serious.

Continued closure of the oPt

Israel continued to impose a tight closure on the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Gaza Strip

Israeli forces continuously tighten the closure of the Gaza Strip and close all commercial crossings, making the Karm Abu Salem crossing the sole commercial crossing of the Gaza Strip, although it is not suitable for commercial purposes in terms of its operational capacity and distance from markets.

Israeli forces have continued to apply the policy, which is aimed to tighten the closure on all commercial crossings, by imposing total control over the flow of imports and exports.

Israeli forces have continued to impose a total ban on the delivery of raw materials to the Gaza Strip, except for very limited items and quantities. The limited quantities of raw materials allowed into Gaza do not meet the minimal needs of the civilian population of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also continued to impose an almost total ban on the Gaza Strip exports, including agricultural and industrial products, except for light-weighted products such as flowers, strawberries, and spices. However, they lately allowed the exportation of some vegetables such as cucumber and tomatoes, furniture and fish.

Israel has continued to close the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing for the majority of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip. Israel only allows the movement of a limited number of groups, with many hours of waiting in the majority of cases. Israel has continued to adopt a policy aimed at reducing the number of Palestinian patients allowed to move via the Beit Hanoun crossing to receive medical treatment in hospitals in Israel or in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Israel also continued applying the policy of making certain civilian traveling via the crossing interviewed by the Israeli intelligence service to be questioned, blackmailed or arrested.

Movement at Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing, southeast of Rafah, is designated for the movement of goods

Note: Due to technical reasons, we could not obtain the official statistics from the department responsible for issuing the statistics.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing, in the north of the Gaza Strip, is designated for the movement of individuals, and links the Gaza Strip with the West Bank.

Movement at Beit Hanoun (“Erez”) crossing

(21-27 March 2018)

Category 21 March 22 March 23 March 24 March 25 March 26 March 27 March Patients 32 22 6 – 62 46 69 Companions 26 25 7 – 49 46 62 Personal needs 65 35 13 – 24 27 48 Familiesof prisoners – – – – – 30 – Arabs fromIsrael 5 8 – – 5 5 17 Diplomats 17 – 1 – – – – International journalists – – – – 1 – 2 International workers 36 57 2 – 12 22 29 TravelersAbroad – – – – – 1 45 Business people 241 12 2 – 281 25 272 Business meetings – – – – – – – Security interviews 3 – – – 5 1 6 VIPs – – 1 – – 1 1 Ambulances to Israel 5 3 2 – 2 6 4 Patients’ Companions 6 3 2 – 2 7 4

Note:

On Wednesday, 21 March 2018, Israeli forces allowed 2 persons; and on Thursday, 22 March 2018, 2 persons to return to the West Bank.

On Sunday, 25 March 2018, Israeli forces allowed 2 Christian persons to travel to the West Bank.

On Tuesday, 27 March 2018, Israeli forces allowed 6 persons, who work at the General Authority of Civil Affairs (GACA) and internationals to renew their permits.

Israel has imposed a tightened closure on the West Bank. During the reporting period, Israeli forces imposed additional restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians:

Ramallah and al-Bireh:

At approximately 14:30 on Thursday, 22 March 2018, Israeli forces closed 2 military gates established at the entrances to villages belonging to Bani Zaid Municipality and al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah. As a result, Palestinian civilians were forced to pass through other roads to access their houses.

On Monday, 26 March 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the main entrance to al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of Ramallah; at the main entrance to ‘Ain Yabroud village, northeast of the city; and at the northern entrance to Berzit (‘Atara Bridge), north of the city.

Hebron: Israeli forces established (25) checkpoints all over the city.

On Thursday, 22 March 2018, Israeli forces established 2 checkpoints at the Western entrance to Hebron, and at the entrances to Ethan village.

On Friday, 23 March 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to Beit Ummer, Ethna, Kharsa, and Taramah villages.

On Saturday, 24 March 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Beit ‘Awaa village, on Abu Risha Road, west of Ethna village, and on Farsh al-Hawa Road.

On Sunday, 25 March 2018, 5 similar checkpoints were established at the entrance to al-‘Aroub refugee camp, at the entrance to al-Dahiriyia village, at the southern entrance to Hebron, on ‘Ayoun Abu Saif Road, and at the entrance to al-Shayyoukh village.

On Monday, 26 March 2018, Israeli forces established 4 checkpoints at the northern entrance to Hebron, and at the entrances to al-Majd, Sa’ir, and Bani Na’iem villages.

On Tuesday, 27 March 2018, Israeli forces established 3 checkpoints at the entrance to Zakzah village, at the entrance to Beit Ummer village, and at the western entrance to Hebron.

On Wednesday, 28 March 2018, 4 similar checkpoints were established at the entrances to al-Dahiriyia, Samou’a, and al-Koum villages and at the southern entrance to Hebron (al-Fahs).

Qalqiliyia: Israeli forces established (7) checkpoints all over the city.

At approximately 21:50 on Thursday, 22 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia.

At approximately 21:50 on Saturday, 24 March 2018, a similar checkpoint was established at the entrance to Amateen village, northeast of the city.

At approximately 13:35 on Sunday, 25 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village, east of Qalqilyia.

On Monday, 26 March 2018, 3 similar checkpoints were established at the eastern entrance to Qalqiliyia, at the main entrance to ‘Azoun village, and at the entrance to ‘Izbit al-Tabeeb village.

At approximately 19:55 on Tuesday, 27 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint at the entrance to ‘Azoun village, east of Qalqiliyia.

Arrests at Military Checkpoints :

On Thursday, 22 March 2018, Israeli forces stationed at al-Hamrah checkpoint in al Westa Valley, arrested Naseem Mohamed Abu al-Rub (20), while returning to Qabatia, southeast of Jenin. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces stationed at the abovementioned checkpoint stopped a vehicle carrying Abu al-Rub, checked the passengers’ IDs, and then arrested him.

At approximately 15:00 on Friday, 23 March 2018, Israeli forces deployed at Tarqumiya checkpoint, southwest of Hebron, arrested Salem Ibrahim Salem al-Timizy (20), from Ethan village, south of the city, while returning from Israel.

On Friday evening, Israeli forces stationed in al-Karama (Allenby) crossing arrested journalist Baker Mohamed Musbah Abed al-Haq (28), from Nablus. Baker works as s journalist at Palestine T.V and he was arrested while returning from Cairo. The Israeli Intelligence officers stopped him, questioned him, and then arrested him.

At approximately 22:10 on Saturday, 24 March 2018, Israeli forces established a checkpoint in the vicinity of the northern crossing of Qalqiliyia ) Iyal Crossing(. They stopped and searched Palestinian vehicles and checked the passengers’ IDs. After that, they arrested Yousef Mamdouh Hawari (20), from Qalqiliyia.

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Arrests and Incursions:

At approximately 01:00 on Thursday, 22 March 2018, Israeli forces raided al-Makassed Islamic Charitable Hospital in al-Tour neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem. They arrested Asad al-Deen Ibrahim Abu al-Hawa (14), from the emergency department, despite sustaining severe burns to the back. The Israeli forces claimed that Asad al-Deen attempted to throw Molotov Cocktails at the Israeli soldiers during clashes erupted in the neighborhood.

Lawyer Khaldoun Nejem said that Asad al-Deen sustained severe burns to his back and this clarifies that he was hit with a Molotov cocktail and did not throw Molotov Cocktail as the Israeli forces claimed. He added that the Israeli forces raided the emergency department in al- Makassed Hospital and then detained Asad al-Deen in a room to prevent treating him. When the lawyer arrived at the hospital, he confirmed to the soldiers that the child has the right to receive medical treatment and held them the responsibility of any deterioration in his heath condition due to procrastination in providing medical treatment. The lawyer also said that the Israeli forces attempted to arrest Asad al-Deen and take him via a police car despite his injury. After the hospital refusal, the Israeli ambulance crews asked Magen David Adom ambulance (MDA) to come at the hospital and take him. Meanwhile, when the lawyer asked the MDA crew to sign papers bearing full responsibility for the child health condition, especially that his father refused to transfer him to any other hospital, the crew refused to take responsibility. He added that several hours later, the Israeli occupation forces summoned a police ambulance and took him to the Hadassah-Issawiya hospital, despite the family’s refusal to do so.

On Thursday, Israeli forces accompanied with a helicopter moved into Sho’fat Refugee Camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, from several entrances. They raided and searched dozens houses and then arrested 19 Palestinian civilians. Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli forces raided and searched dozens houses, arrested civilians, and raided shops and stores after broking their doors. PCHR keeps the names of the arrested persons.

At approximately 02:00 on Sunday, 25 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into Ras Khamis neighborhood in Sho’fat Refugee Camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Mo’tasem Mohamed Sheikha (13) and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00 on Monday, 26 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 8 civilians, including 4 children and a woman. PCHR keeps the name of the arrested persons.

At approximately 04:00, Israeli forces moved into ‘Anata village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched houses from which they arrested 3 civilians, including a child. The arrested persons were identified as Ahmed Akram al-Yaseni (14), ‘Odai Raied al-Nimer al-Jazmawi (23), and Waleed Wajeeh al-Nimer al-Jazmawi.

At approximately 06:00 on Monday, Israeli forces moved into Sho’fat refugee camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched a house belonging to Yousef Ibrahim Zahidah and then arrested him.

At approximately 00:00 on Wednesday, 28 March 2018, Israeli forces moved into Qalandia Refugee Camp, north of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Omar Abu Latifah (27) and then arrested him.

At approximately 01:00 on Wednesday, Israeli forces moved into al-‘Issawiyia village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched a house belonging to Waseem Nayif ‘Obaid and then arrested him and his wife Ibtisam ‘Obaid.

A ttacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

On Tuesday, 27 March 2018, groups of the alleged Temple hanged banners on al-Aqsa Mosque Gates in occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, ordering Palestinian Muslims to vacate and leave the mosque on Friday, 30 March 2018, which marks the Jewish Passover Holiday. The banner included: “For Muslim Jerusalemites, we on behalf of the Jewish people, ask you to leave the Temple Mount area on March 30, 2018, at approximately 06:00, to perform Jewish religious rituals and offer Jewish Passover Holiday oblations on the Temple Mount.” It should be noted that it is not the first time that such banners being hanged on al-Aqsa Mosque Gates before the Jewish Passover marking on Friday. Moreover, on Monday, 26 March 2018, the alleged Temple groups performed rituals and organized a training to slaughter Passover oblations near the southern wall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and for the first time these rituals take place few meters away from the mosque and supported by the Israeli police.

House Notices and Demolitions:

At approximately 04:00 on Wednesday, 28 March 2018, the Israeli Municipality bulldozer demolished an under-construction house, retaining wall, and Abed Rabbu Cemetery in ‘Ain Jweizah area in al-Waljah village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. Majdi Abu al-Teen, Member of Al Walaja Village Council, said that a large force of Israeli soldiers moved into al-Waljah village and closed the entrances to ‘Ain al-Jowizah area, north of the village. They then demolished 10 empty graves belonging to Abed Rabbu Family and a retaining wall of an agricultural land belonging to Tareq Mahameed, and foundations of a 180-sqaure-meter under-construction house belonging to Nader Abu Khiyarah.

Mohamed Mousa Abed Rabbu, who is in charge of Abed Rabbu Cemetery, said that the family was surprised with the destruction of the graves and so headed to the cemetery. However, the Israeli forces denied them access until the destruction operation finished. He pointed out that Jerusalem Municipality vehicles destroyed 10 graves in a land belonging to Daghsh Family and this case is pending in the Israeli Courts. He also clarified that Daghsh Family land included 2 graves of the 2 victims Abdullah Daghsh and Yousef al-‘Alari, who died on the same land and were buried in it in 1952. He added that the family used 250 square meters of the land to build a cemetery next to the 2 graves. The family built 10 graves 2 months ago. Mohamed also said the Israeli Interior Ministry staff came into the cemetery and hanged an order to stop construction works the graves. The family then headed to al-Waljah village council and sent the order to lawyer Ghayath Naser to follow up the case. Mohamed pointed out a hearing was held in the court, in which the Israeli Interior Ministry asked the family to pay a fine of NIS 15,000 in order to get a license for the cemetery. The hearing was delayed. It should be noted that ‘Ain al-Jweizah area in al-Waljah village has been under the Jerusalem Municipality control since 1999 and around 500 persons live in this neighborhood. The Jerusalem Municipality demolished many houses in the neighborhood and handed other persons demolition notices.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

At approximately 15:00 on Wednesday, 28 March 2018, Israeli forces accompanied with a vehicle of the Israeli Civil Administration and a bulldozer moved into Rajem al-Hamrah area near “Susya“ settlement, south of Yatta, south of Hebron. The bulldozer demolished a 15-sqaure-meter tent belonging to Khadir al-Nawaj’ah under the pretext of non-licensing in Area C.

Israeli settlers’ attacks

At approximately 06:00 on Sunday, 25 March 2018, Jum’a Mousa Reb’ie (45), from al-Tawanah village, east of Yatta, south of Hebron, sustained fractures to his left leg and sustained wounds to the head. He was in his plot of land in al-Kharroubah area, east of the village when an Israeli settler from “Havat Mor” settlement attacked him. Jum’a was then taken via a PRCS ambulance to Hebron Governmental Hospital, where he underwent a surgery in his left leg. Al- Tawanah village witnessed within 3 days Israeli settlers’ attacks, including stone-throwing at Palestinian civilians’ vehicles, beating the village residents, and cutting olive trees in al-Kharroubah area. Rafat Reb’ie, Jum’a’s son, said to PCHR’s fieldworker that :

“ At approximately 05:00on Sunday, 25 March 2018, my father left the house heading to our plot of land in al-Kharroubah area, which is 1.5 kilo meters away, east of the village, to bring grasses for sheep and asked me to join him. An hour later, when I was on my way to my father, I saw him in the valley around 500 meters away from him. I continued to walk until I was 100 meters away from my father when I saw 4 Israeli settlers on a nearby hill and another settler was holding a pistol, chasing my father and throwing stones at him. Suddenly, the Israeli settler then took his pistol out and threw it at my father. As a result, my father was hit to his left leg and then fell from a height of 1.5 meters on his face. I rushed to my father, but he asked me not to approach. The Israeli settler then held the pistol and hit my father to his head and then said in Arabic: “You are allowed to come in here”. The settler pointed the pistol at me and told me you are not allowed to approach this area. The settler took the grasses sack and left the area towards the settlement. I approached my father and attempted to carry him, but I could not as he was not able to stand on his left leg and his head was bleeding from the back. I then contacted my relatives asking them for help, and my father remained around one house and a half on the ground. During this time, 3 Israeli soldiers arrived at the area and told me that they will bring a litter to take my father for treatment, but my father refused. The Palestinian ambulance crew then arrived and took my father to Yatta Governmental Hospital, where he received first aid and then transferred to Hebron Governmental Hospital, where he underwent a surgery because he sustained fractures.”

On Sunday, a group of Israeli settlers from “Gilead “settlement, attacked Palestinian farmers from Amateen village, northeast of Qalqiliyia while plowing their lands after getting a security coordination to enter the area. As a result, Yousef Mahmoud Berry (60) was hit with a stone to his face and sustained fractures to his lower jaw; while Rafa’at Rebhi Berry (22) sustained bruises throughout his body. Both of them were then taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment.

Yousef Mahmoud Berry said to PCHR’s fieldworker that:

“ At approximately 10:00 on Sunday, 25 March 2018, a group of Palestinian farmers and I headed, from Amateen village, headed to al-Jabal area near “Gilead “settlement after getting a security permit allowing us to plow our lands for 2 days in the year. We headed there and then were surprised with Israeli settlers installing pillars in the land preparing to build a fence. We approached attempting to prevent them. Meanwhile, a force of Israeli soldiers arrived at the area and ordered us to leave. We argued with the soldiers telling them that the Israeli settlers attacked the land. The Israeli settlers approached, and took stones from the lands to throw them. I turned my back to be suddenly hit with something I could not recognize out of the pain I felt in my face. As a result, it was a huge stone that fractured my lower jaw. I also saw the Israeli settlers attacking Rafa’at Rebhi Berry (22), who was also admitted to the hospital after being attacked.”

At approximately 13:00 on Monday, 26 March 2018, Tayseer Hasan Ahmed Suliman (63) was plowing a plot of land belonging to Murad Tawfiq Mahmoud ‘Odah using a tractor in al-Lahf area, west of Hawarah village, south of Nablus. Suliman was surprised with 2 Israeli settlers coming from “Yatizhar” settlement and throwing stones at him. As a result, he sustained bruises throughout his body and sustained a fracture to his lower jaw. He was then taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus to receive medical treatment.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Settlements and settlers |