Hezbollah Hails Palestinians’ Heroic March of Return

31-03-2018 | 09:12
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
The resistance Palestinian people has once again in Gaza presented the purest images of sacrifice, stressing with the blood of its martyrs, their raised fists and echoing cries their stable right to a liberated and dignified Palestine that embraces all its sons whether those who are inside, abroad or all over the diaspora.
Friday’s events have stressed again that the Palestinian cause is alive and that the resistant Palestinian people is always ready to pay huge sacrifices for the sake of liberating its land and nation.
The March of Return, that witnessed massive participation, caused despair to the enemies of the Palestinian people as well as all the betrayers and conspirers against their cause. It is a strong massive response to the so-called “deal of the century”, showing the Palestinians’ adherence to their historical and patriotic rights and that they would never compromise any right of them no matter what are the sacrifices.
As Hezbollah hails and respects its people in Palestine on their Land Day, it expresses deep condolences to the families of hero martyrs and pray for those wounded to get well soon. Hezbollah further calls all the free people of the world, especially the Arab and Muslim peoples, to hold their responsibilities in backing the Palestinian people and offer all possible kinds of support in their struggle to liberate their land and restore their sanctities.
Source: Hezbollah Media Relations, Translated by website team
