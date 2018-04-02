Hezbollah: Saudi Electoral Funds Can’t Purchase Votes of the Honorable

Member of Hezbollah Central Council, Sheikh Nabil Qawuq, stressed that Saudi does not deal with the Zionist entity as an enemy, adding that KSA covers up US pro-Israel policies in the region, which threatens the interests of the Arab and Islamic Umma.
Sheikh Qawuq emphasized that the Saudi electoral funds, which may gain the allegiance of some candidates, won’t be able to buy the votes of the honorable supporters of the Resistance.
It is worth noting that Lebanon will hold parliamentary elections on May 6.
Source: Al-Manar Website
Related Videos
Related Articles
- السيد صفي الدين من البقاع: المواقف التحريضية لن تستدرج المقاومة وأهلها
- صوتك له قيمة.. فيديو ترويجي عن المشاركة في الانتخابات
- Lebanon: MP Fadlallah Says Budget Being Studied under Pressure amid Glaring Imbalance in Calculations
- Lebanon’s Aoun: Zionist Control of Christian Sites in Quds Dries up Christian Spirit in the World
- Hezbollah Denies So-called ’Arab Coalition’s’ Accusations about Transferring Missiles to Yemen
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Future Movement, Geagea, Hezbollah, March 14 Movement, MBS, MBZ, Saudia, UAE, US Foreign Policy, USA |
Reblogged this on penelopap.