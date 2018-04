Posted on by michaellee2009

Israel Massacres Unarmed Gaza Protesters, Shooting 773 with Live Ammunition

The Israeli military brutally crushed a protest on the Gaza border led by tens of thousands of Palestinians, killing 15 and injuring 1,400. Journalist Max Blumenthal speaks of Israel’s suffocating blockade of the strip and the biased media reporting on the “Great Return March.”

