Jeremy Corbyn “israel’s killing of Gaza protesters “appalling”” #enoughisenough

Leader of the British Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has denounced Israel’s use of lethal force against Palestinian civilians who rallied last Friday in Gaza border areas to commemorate the Land Day.

“The killing and wounding by Israeli forces of civilians demonstrating for Palestinian rights in Gaza is appalling,” Corbyn said on his Twitter page on Saturday.

“The UK Government must make its voice heard on the urgency of a genuine settlement for peace and justice,” he added.

Thousands of Palestinians had marched to the Gaza border at the start of a six-week protest, dubbed the Great March of Return. The protest comes ahead of the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian “Nakba” (Catastrophe).

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and hundreds were wounded when Israeli soldiers cold-bloodedly opened fire at them.

The first to die was Omar Samour, a 27-year-old Palestinian farmer who was killed in Israeli shelling as he worked his land near Khan Younis early on Friday before the protests began.

Most of the other slain protesters, reported to be mainly men under 40, were shot dead at points along the length of the 65km (40-mile) fenced border, from Jabalia in the north to Rafah in the south.