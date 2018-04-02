Military Situation In Eastern Ghouta On April 2, 2018 (Map)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

On April 2, two buses arrived the Duma area of Eastern Ghouta in order to evacuate some Jaish al-Islam members and their families from the area to the Turkish-occupied town of Jarabulus in northern Syria, according to the Syrian state-run news agency SANA.

According to media reports, a total of 50 buses will be used to evacuate Jaish al-Islam members and their families from the area. However, no details were provided on the departue of militants and where it will be made.

On April 1, SANA reported that Jaish al-Islam had accepted an evacuation deal in Eastern Ghouta. However, later on the same day, Political leader of Jaysh al-Islam Mohamad Alloush denied that the deal had been reached. MORE DETAILS

