Palestinians to lead their own liberation

At last Palestinians are taking care of their fate and their Right of Return. Israeli leadership and the IDF are clearly confused by the March of Return. It is possible that the paralysis inflicted on Palestinian liberation by Jewish solidarity groups may come to an end. I briefly spoke with Alimuddin Usmani, www.lapravda.ch in Prague (31.3.2018)
If they want to burn it , you want to read it..
Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto
Amazon.co.uk , Amazon.com and here (gilad.co.uk)
Advertisements
Filed under: Gaza, Gilad Atzmon, Intifada, Jerusalem, Nakba and ROR, Nazi Israel, Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Palestine Days, Uprooted Palestinians, War on Gaza |
Reblogged this on penelopap.