Palestinians to lead their own liberation

Posted on April 2, 2018 by samivesusu

April 01, 2018  /  Gilad Atzmon

At last Palestinians are taking care of their fate and their Right of Return.  Israeli leadership  and the IDF are clearly confused by the March of Return. It is  possible that the paralysis inflicted on Palestinian liberation by Jewish solidarity groups may come to an end. I briefly spoke with  Alimuddin Usmani, www.lapravda.ch   in Prague (31.3.2018)

https://youtu.be/UPF038_cGO0

If they want to burn it , you want to read it..

cover bit small.jpg

Being in Time – A Post Political Manifesto

Amazon.co.uk  ,  Amazon.com  and   here  (gilad.co.uk)

Advertisements

Filed under: Gaza, Gilad Atzmon, Intifada, Jerusalem, Nakba and ROR, Nazi Israel, Occupied W Bank, Palestine, Palestine Days, Uprooted Palestinians, War on Gaza |

«

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on April 2, 2018 at 8:11 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: