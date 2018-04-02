Palestinians to lead their own liberation

Posted on by samivesusu

April 01, 2018 / Gilad Atzmon

At last Palestinians are taking care of their fate and their Right of Return. Israeli leadership and the IDF are clearly confused by the March of Return. It is possible that the paralysis inflicted on Palestinian liberation by Jewish solidarity groups may come to an end. I briefly spoke with Alimuddin Usmani, www.lapravda.ch in Prague (31.3.2018)

https://youtu.be/UPF038_cGO0

