Sheer evil, Lieberman Rejects Calls for Investigation, Says israeli Soldiers ‘Deserve Medals’ for Killing Gazans

Lieberman: Israeli Soldiers ‘Deserve Medals’ for Killing Gazans

Avigdor Lieberman, Israel’s Defence Minister. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Sunday, that Israel will not hold any investigation, or cooperate with international inquiries, into the excessive use force against unarmed protesters in Gaza last Friday, leading to the death of 17 Palestinians, in addition to hundreds of injuries.

Lieberman did not only refuse any investigation into the deadly Israeli military assault, but also said that Israel will not cooperate with any inquiry, including potential international investigation.

The Israeli official who live in an illegal Jewish colony in the occupied West Bank, even threatened stronger and more violent military measures against the Palestinian protesters, “especially if any of them try to cross the border fence.”

