Israeli Media: “Unprecedented” MBS’s Statements on ‘Israel’ Existence Resembles Balfour Declaration

Haartez said that Saudi is ready to cooperate with the Zionist entity before signing a peace treaty, noting that the Saudi and Israeli officials have met to set the security coordination between the two sides.
The Zionist entity also welcomed MBS’s statements, and media circles called for inviting him to attend the celebrations which commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishing ‘Israel’.
Source: Al-Manar Website
