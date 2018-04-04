US Trying to Trigger ‘All-Against-All’ War in Syria, says Russian General

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

Posted on

[ Ed. note -Finally a top-ranking Russian official who seems to understand that Western leaders are not his “partners.” Russian General Sergei Rudskoi, as you will note in the report below, is calling US efforts at dividing Syria “utterly unacceptable.” ]

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The United States seeks to trigger a new large-scale all-against-all war in Syria, Head of the Main Operations Department at Russia’s General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi said at the Moscow Conference on Global Security on Wednesday.

“The United States is set to divide Syria. It has been laying potential groundwork for a new all-against-all war,” he said.

America is trying to create in Syria a quasi-state on the eastern bank of Euphrates having its own armed forces, Rudskoi assumed.

“Utterly unacceptable are the United States’ attempts at creating a quasi-state on the eastern bank of the Euphrates. We see that in these areas not only US-controlled bodies of power are being created, but their own armed forces formed,” Rudskoi told the 7th Moscow conference on International Security.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said US army units in the Syrian Democratic Forces-held part of Deir ez-Zor province “resist the restoration of Syrian government institutions.”

Oil fields

The United States wants to maintain a military presence in Syria in order to establish control over oil fields and divide the country, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Syrian Arab Republic Mahmoud Shawa emphasized.

“The United States decided to invent various pretexts to justify keeping the illegal presence of their bases and troops on Syrian soil with the goal of establishing control and domination over oil fields and dividing Syria through the so-called federation project,” he said.

The Syrian army and the militants

The Syrian army has destroyed about 65,000 terrorists with support from Russia and Iran during the war in its country, Rudskoi pointed out.

“The Syrian government forces have liberated a total of about 113,000 square km and 1,245 communities from illegal armed groups with support from Russia and Iran. About 65,000 militants have been destroyed,” he said at the seventh Moscow International Security Conference that is being held on April 4-5.

In addition, 6,500 hectares and about 17,200 facilities were cleared from mines in Syria by combined efforts. Security was provided for more than 260 UN aid convoys.

Source

