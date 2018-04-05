Jewdas according to Jewdas

Posted on April 5, 2018

April 04, 2018  /  Gilad Atzmon

Reported by Gilad Atzmon

Jewdas, the ‘Jewish alternative Diaspora’ who dared inviting Corbyn to the passover dinner were quick to  swear allegiance to the tribe.  The Independent  quoted their statement yesterday.

We have been campaigning against antisemitism on the left and the right for many years. Like, way before it was popular… We have run anti-antisemitism workshops in such far flung corners as Marseille and Bloomsbury, opposed neo-Nazi demos in Stamford Hill and Golders Green, produced and distributed information on how to criticise Israel without being antisemitic, demonstrated against left-antisemite Gilad Atzmon, and most importantly mercilessly took the p*** out of Ken Livingstone. You could call us trend setters.”

We are as good Jews as anyone, Jewdas are telling us,  we are vetting anti Zionism in the Left. We campaigned against Atzmon and Livingston. We police thoughts of your behalf they tell their Jewish brothers and sisters.

It is true, this strange bunch tried initially to recruit me (back in the early 2000s). Last august, however,  they attempted to picket one of my London concerts. They were caught lying to their  teeth as you can judge for yourself:

https://youtu.be/TKMITv5ZPdw

o read more: http://www.gilad.co.uk/writings/2017/8/4/jewdas-lies-video-must-watch

